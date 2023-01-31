Ayden gears up for inaugural Founder's Day celebration

Downtown Ayden Inc. and the Ayden Museum are gearing up for the Inaugural Town of Ayden Founder’s Day Celebration.

The event set for Friday and Saturday includes a golf tournament, art show, car show, historical tours and more to celebrate the founding of Ayden in 1891.

Festivities begin 9 a.m. on Friday with the Inaugural 1892 Winter Classic Golf Scramble at Ayden Golf and Country Club followed by several activities Friday night:

From 5-6:30 p.m. the Ayden Museum will be open for tours and hot apple cider, and the Ayden Community Building will host a student art show and live music from local musicians.At 6:30 p.m. winners of the golf tournament and art show will be announced at the Community Building. Prizes will be awarded at that time.At 6:45 p.m. the Community Building will host a story time and birthday celebration. Town figures will kick off stories from yesteryear with “I Remember When …” nostalgic memories about what it was like living “back in the day” in Ayden. Community members are encouraged to tell their own stories. Light refreshments will be provided, including birthday cake. Hosts will lead guest in a happy birthday sing along.

Events continue at 9 a.m. Saturday with the Inaugural Founders Day Disc Golf Classic at District Park. This is a B Tier Pitt Disc Golf Association Sanctioned Tournament.

The Backyard Bandits Cruise In Car Show on West Avenue starts at 11 a.m. and self-guided walking tours of downtown Ayden run through the day with walking guides available at the museum and specials from participating business and chamber members.

Anyone who would like to participate in the golf tournament or disc golf tournament should email Bailey Harris at chamber@ayden.com and she can send the applications to register teams.