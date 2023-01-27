ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, GA

Axios Atlanta

3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Atlanta

Whether you're looking for a coastal getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip. 1. Charleston Photo: Jen Ashley/AxiosIf you're ready to trade in oak trees for palms for a weekend, consider visiting Charleston, about 5 hours from Atlanta. Stay: In a brand new tiny home in North Charleston that sleeps four. Book here.Do: Prepare your taste buds for the Charleston Wine + Food festival. This year's event is March 1–5. Details. ...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Son of popular Atlanta radio show host Rickey Smiley dies, he says

ATLANTA — The son of popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley has died at 32, he confirmed in a video to Facebook on Sunday. Rickey said his son, Brandon Smiley, unexpectedly died Sunday morning, but did not clarify how he passed away. In the three-minute video, Rickey said that he was on the way to the airport to fly to Birmingham, Ala., where he is from.
ATLANTA, GA
tourcounsel.com

Camp Creek Marketplace | Shopping mall in East Point, Georgia

Camp Creek Marketplace offers you the stores you need to get out of trouble. Since, you can locate the largest department stores in the country, varied food outlets, spaces to chat and much more. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross Dress for Less, Target, TJ Maxx, Lane Bryant, Marshall, Old Navy, Rue...
EAST POINT, GA
tourcounsel.com

Southlake Mall | Shopping mall in Morrow, Georgia

The Southlake Mall, is a very good size, where you can find many stores, a food court, spaces to hang out and much more. On the other hand, its great diversity in stores make this site one of the best for shopping in Georgia. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, Victoria's Secret&PINK,...
MORROW, GA
WMAZ

One Georgia restaurant cracks Yelp's 2023 Top 100 Places to Eat list

DECATUR, Ga. — If you're thinking of the best place to eat in Georgia, what immediately springs to mind? Barbecue? Wings? Soul food?. Yelp has released its list of top 100 places around the country to eat for 2023, and only one Georgia restaurant cracked the list - Decatur's Buena Gente Cuban Bakery.
DECATUR, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Tommy Nobis Center to relocate from Northeast Cobb facility

After 31 years on Bells Ferry Road, the Tommy Nobis Center will be moving to another area of Cobb County. The non-profit that assists young people and adults with disabilities in getting or returning to employment announced Thursday it will be relocating to the former Cobb Chamber of Commerce building on Interstate North Parkway near Truist Park.
COBB COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Three men charged with home burglary off Paper Mill Road

Two men whom Cobb Police said burglarized a home off Paper Mill Road Saturday night have been arrested, along with the driver of a vehicle who allegedly took them to the scene of the crime. According to arrest warrants, Alfredo Gallardo and Carlos Arenas broke into a home on Gateside...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Gridlock Guy: Astonishing I-985 plane landing could have gone so much worse

Imagine driving home on a Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. You have just driven through the normal merging zone in Suwanee on I-85/northbound at Highway 317 (Exit 111) and have exited to the left and then up I-985/northbound toward Gainesville. Just one or two minutes into your I-985 trip, as highway hypnosis begins clearing its throat, you hear approaching engine noise. It sounds like it is from above. Then you see a shadow and dart up your eyes, as a white, single-engine plane descends and lands hard right in front of you, brushing a tractor trailer upon its impromptu approach.
SUWANEE, GA

