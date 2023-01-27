Read full article on original website
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote SeasonDeanLandMarietta, GA
Cumming City Center development gets another tenantJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
5 of Our Favorite Burger joints in GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
GEORGIA - Whether you're looking for the best burgers in Georgia or want to try something new, there's no shortage of great restaurants around the state. Whether you're in Atlanta, Marietta, Athens, or Savanna, there's something for you.
Son of Atlanta radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley dies
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Brandon Smiley, the son of comedian and Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley, has died. He was reportedly 32. Rickey Smiley shared the news of his son’s death on social media Sunday. “I just have bad news this morning. I’m on my way to the airport...
3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Atlanta
Whether you're looking for a coastal getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip. 1. Charleston Photo: Jen Ashley/AxiosIf you're ready to trade in oak trees for palms for a weekend, consider visiting Charleston, about 5 hours from Atlanta. Stay: In a brand new tiny home in North Charleston that sleeps four. Book here.Do: Prepare your taste buds for the Charleston Wine + Food festival. This year's event is March 1–5. Details. ...
Son of popular Atlanta radio show host Rickey Smiley dies, he says
ATLANTA — The son of popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley has died at 32, he confirmed in a video to Facebook on Sunday. Rickey said his son, Brandon Smiley, unexpectedly died Sunday morning, but did not clarify how he passed away. In the three-minute video, Rickey said that he was on the way to the airport to fly to Birmingham, Ala., where he is from.
Popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley provides an update after son dies Sunday
Stetson Bennett left the detention center just a few hours after his arrest. Stacey Abrams reads newest children’s book to Clayton County school children. Stacey Abrams reads newest children’s book to Clayton County school children. Atlanta Mayor declares 2023 "Year of the Youth" Updated: 5 hours ago. Atlanta...
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.
Stone Mountain GA- Kelvin Dickerson,59 came home from a 3 month stay in a local medical facility to learn his utilities had been disconnected due to non-payment and facing eviction from his apartment. And his bank account with a zero balance.
European real estate company redeveloping large section of south downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — A European real estate company has purchased more than 50 buildings in a long-troubled section of downtown Atlanta. They bought five properties just this month alone. The company told Channel 2 Consumer investigator Justin Gray that it plans to make a dramatic change to a neighborhood known...
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Camp Creek Marketplace | Shopping mall in East Point, Georgia
Camp Creek Marketplace offers you the stores you need to get out of trouble. Since, you can locate the largest department stores in the country, varied food outlets, spaces to chat and much more. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross Dress for Less, Target, TJ Maxx, Lane Bryant, Marshall, Old Navy, Rue...
Southlake Mall | Shopping mall in Morrow, Georgia
The Southlake Mall, is a very good size, where you can find many stores, a food court, spaces to hang out and much more. On the other hand, its great diversity in stores make this site one of the best for shopping in Georgia. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, Victoria's Secret&PINK,...
Guilty pleas entered in 2017 killing at Atlanta’s Barcelona Wine Bar
Four men involved in the shooting death of an employee at Barcelona Wine Bar in northwest Atlanta entered guilty pleas M...
One Georgia restaurant cracks Yelp's 2023 Top 100 Places to Eat list
DECATUR, Ga. — If you're thinking of the best place to eat in Georgia, what immediately springs to mind? Barbecue? Wings? Soul food?. Yelp has released its list of top 100 places around the country to eat for 2023, and only one Georgia restaurant cracked the list - Decatur's Buena Gente Cuban Bakery.
Metro Atlanta police officer’s ‘amazing’ deed praised by neighbor, department
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Woodstock police officer is receiving recognition for helping a neighbor during a time of need. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Woodstock Police Department was tagged in a social media post where Officer B. Keane was identified for “going...
Tommy Nobis Center to relocate from Northeast Cobb facility
After 31 years on Bells Ferry Road, the Tommy Nobis Center will be moving to another area of Cobb County. The non-profit that assists young people and adults with disabilities in getting or returning to employment announced Thursday it will be relocating to the former Cobb Chamber of Commerce building on Interstate North Parkway near Truist Park.
Three men charged with home burglary off Paper Mill Road
Two men whom Cobb Police said burglarized a home off Paper Mill Road Saturday night have been arrested, along with the driver of a vehicle who allegedly took them to the scene of the crime. According to arrest warrants, Alfredo Gallardo and Carlos Arenas broke into a home on Gateside...
Driver escapes bagel truck engulfed in flames, officials report
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A driver is safe after escaping a bagel truck that caught fire on the highway in Cherokee County, shutting down lanes for over 2 hours, according to fire officials. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services (CCFES) was called to I-75 SB south of Hwy. 92...
Boyfriend ‘playing with gun’, shoots, kills girlfriend at Atlanta apartment complex, police say
Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting after police said a boyfriend accidentally shot his girlfriend while playing with a gun. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday, police responded to the Northside Plaza apartment complex located at 400 Markham Street after they received an anonymous...
Man shot and killed in front of downtown Atlanta restaurant, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed, officials say in downtown Atlanta Friday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police said around 8:20 a.m., officers received reports of a person who was shot at Summit Cafeteria on Marietta Street. When officers arrived,...
New video shows intensity of tornado that swept through Spalding County earlier this month
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office has released new video of one of the several tornadoes that ripped through the area earlier this month. The sheriff released dashcam video of one of the storms that ravaged Spalding County near the intersection of Highway 16 West and McDonough Road.
Gridlock Guy: Astonishing I-985 plane landing could have gone so much worse
Imagine driving home on a Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. You have just driven through the normal merging zone in Suwanee on I-85/northbound at Highway 317 (Exit 111) and have exited to the left and then up I-985/northbound toward Gainesville. Just one or two minutes into your I-985 trip, as highway hypnosis begins clearing its throat, you hear approaching engine noise. It sounds like it is from above. Then you see a shadow and dart up your eyes, as a white, single-engine plane descends and lands hard right in front of you, brushing a tractor trailer upon its impromptu approach.
