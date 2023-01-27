Imagine driving home on a Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. You have just driven through the normal merging zone in Suwanee on I-85/northbound at Highway 317 (Exit 111) and have exited to the left and then up I-985/northbound toward Gainesville. Just one or two minutes into your I-985 trip, as highway hypnosis begins clearing its throat, you hear approaching engine noise. It sounds like it is from above. Then you see a shadow and dart up your eyes, as a white, single-engine plane descends and lands hard right in front of you, brushing a tractor trailer upon its impromptu approach.

SUWANEE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO