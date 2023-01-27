Read full article on original website
Related
People Who Live Longer Eat These Specific Foods, According to a Major 36-Year Study
A 36-year study shows that these foods and diets reign supreme.
Now obesity 'CAN'T be treated with exercise and good diet' claims government doctor
A member of the Biden Administration's panel set to determine new dietary guidelines for Americans, Dr Fatima Cody Stanford, is receiving backlash for her comments on obesity.
Study recommends 6 lifestyle changes to slow memory decline
A new study presents six healthy habits that may be able to delay these impairments if practiced consistently. Read more about the research findings here.
MedicalXpress
Trying Mediterranean diet? Specialist says start here
For people focused on healthy eating in the new year, advice from specialists (and, problematically, non-specialists) can be hard to decipher, never mind follow. But one diet in particular has withstood the test of time and been repeatedly heralded by doctors and researchers as promoting vitality and longevity. The Mediterranean...
The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight
Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
This Is the Healthiest Kind Of Bread You Can Actually Lose Weight Eating
When it comes to the best foods to eat for weight loss, bread likely isn’t one of the first things that pops into your mind. In fact, you’ve probably heard time and time again that bread is one of the worst culprits that can lead to weight gain. And while that’s true for highly processed varieties (hi, white bread!), we’re happy to share that it’s not always the case. In fact, there’s one type of tasty, fiber-filled bread that experts say you can actually eat regularly and still lose weight: sprouted bread.
Blueberries might be an anti-aging food
Not every aging adult is willing to use botox, fillers, have nips and tucks or have full-blown plastic surgery but everyone desires to look their best and age gracefully. There are so many horror stories of surgery gone wrong rapper Kanye West shared that his mother died from complications after plastic surgery on her breasts and liposuction. If you desire a non-surgical method of maintaining a youthful appearance research suggests that there is a food that could be beneficial. Blueberries might be a fruit that can slow our body's aging process because they are low in calories, high in fiber, and loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
EatingWell
6 "Bad" Fruits You Should Be Eating
Whether you want to lose weight, monitor your blood sugar levels or simply look out for your health, you may have a running mental list of off-limits foods. While many people reach for more fruit to improve their health, some may skip certain types, fearing they will sabotage their wellness goals.
msn.com
Remi Bader Says She 'Gained Double the Weight Back' After Stopping Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic
Remi Bader is getting candid about her past experience with Ozempic now that she noticed it's become "this trendy drug." The content creator and model, 27, was a guest on the latest episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and revealed to host Amanda Hirsch that she was a bit annoyed that the medication has become so popular recently after she was previously prescribed it for "actual health issues."
Amazing Facts About What Can a Woman Do to Lose Weight More Quickly?
The fastest way for a person, female or male, to lose weight is through a combination of diet and exercise. However, it is important to note that weight loss should be approached in a healthy and sustainable way, rather than focusing on short-term, rapid weight loss. Crash diets or extreme exercise regimens can be harmful to one's health and may not be sustainable in the long term.
I’m a dietitian and here’s the best diet for your body type – it’s key to weight loss
AS we trudge through January, many people are looking for a new diet or fitness regime to sink their teeth into. But one expert has said that the type of diet you should embark on actually depends on your body type. Dietician Susie Burrell said following a plan that suits...
scitechdaily.com
Secrets to Aging Gracefully: Researchers Uncover Factors Linked to Optimal Aging
Findings underline the importance of a strength-based rather than a deficit-based focus on aging and older adults. What are the keys to “successful” or optimal aging? A new study followed more than 7,000 middle-aged and older Canadians for approximately three years to identify the factors linked to well-being as we age.
MedicalXpress
Reducing total calories may be more effective for weight loss than intermittent fasting
The frequency and size of meals was a stronger determinant of weight loss or gain than the time between first and last meal, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. According to the senior study author Wendy L. Bennett, M.D., M.P.H., an associate...
MedicalXpress
What is the heart-healthy DASH diet?
A common eating plan with a catchy acronym—the DASH diet—is designed to help you lower your blood pressure, but exactly what can you eat while on it?. The DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet has been around for almost 25 years and it's still one of the top diets recommended for overall good health and heart disease prevention.
Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you
Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
Dear Doctor: Why would a healthy senior with good cholesterol numbers be advised to take a statin?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 74-year-old woman with good cholesterol numbers and normal blood pressure. I’ve exercised regularly since I was 17 (that’s 57 years), and weigh 98 pounds. I have no history of heart attack or stroke. Still, my doctor is giving me a strong sales pitch to take a statin with no mention of potential harsh side effects and no liver enzyme test. A letter from my doctor’s office states, “Even when your cholesterol levels are at goal, I recommend taking cholesterol medication to reduce your risk of heart attack and stroke.”
5 simple food swaps to help you follow a Mediterranean-style diet, according to a nutritionist
The Mediterranean diet is widely considered to be one of the healthiest ways to eat because it is thought to reduce the risk of a range of diseases.
Common cancer drug could extend lifespan of healthy people: discovery
In the hunt for the elixir of immortality, scientists might have cracked one piece of the code. A new study revealed a cancer drug could increase the longevity of life – albeit, by just three years. The findings, published in the journal Nature Aging, studied the effects of the drug on mice, which may reveal novel uses for the therapy in humans. “Aging is not only about lifespan but also about quality of life,” Dr. Chris Hedges, lead author of the study and a research fellow at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, said in a statement. “Therefore, we were pleased to...
Is Ensure Meal Replacement Better For Weight Loss Or Weight Gain?
Since Ensure is a nutritional drink, you might be wondering whether it is also good as a weight-loss meal replacement. Or is better for weight gain?
Apples treat many health problems, including diabetes and overweight
Apples are a popular fruit around the world due to their health benefits, China is the most apple-producing country, followed by U.S. , Poland, and Turkey. Apples like any fruit have a lot of health benefits, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture proved that apples are distinguished from other fruits as they contain antioxidants, fiber, carbohydrates, and sugar. These substances are beneficial for your body's health.
Comments / 0