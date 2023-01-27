Read full article on original website
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols - live: Trump condemns "terrible" murder as parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union addressSherif SaadMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Lisa Marie Presley's LifemaltaMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
2023 Memphis In May International Festival
Memphis in May is an annual event that has become a month-long celebration. And Southern Airways is ready to take you there. Music, BBQ, and a history that goes back to the 70s, Memphis In May one of Noth America’s most prestigious festivals. A few facts: Memphis In May returns to the downtown riverfront and […] The post 2023 Memphis In May International Festival appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch 150th celebration to include Light the Way Christian music festival
Olive Branch is planning several weekend events this year to help celebrate the city's 150th anniversary, including a massive Christian music show produced by Light the Way ministries in June. Mayor Ken Adams said the events will include a Mardi Gras parade in February, a wings festival and car show...
Kait 8
A start to healing, honoring Tyre Nichols’ life
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of 11 black actors are using their craft to bring healing as Memphis continues to mourn the death of Tyre Nichols. “As soon as a wound happens healing starts,” said C.J. Thomas who’s part of the musical. “I think that’s what we as a community are doing right now. As tragic and as sad as it is, it’s bringing us all together.”
Dining with droids: Robot waiters deployed in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have been out to eat in East Memphis recently, you may have witnessed the first signs of the robot uprising. There is no need to panic, though, because these robots are built to serve food, not kill. The cyber servers at El Porton on...
Memphis mom featured in M&F Hers magazine after giving birth
A Mid-South mother is reaching new heights and inspiring new moms along the way. University of Memphis graduate, Breya McGlown graced the pages of Muscle & Fitness Hers magazine. “I was sitting with my husband and they emailed me. They said ‘hey, we want to interview you. You placed 2nd and we want to feature […]
Ice Storm Warning in the Mid-South: How to prepare
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Between .025 and a half-inch of ice is expected to cover the Mid-South between 6 p.m. on Monday, January 30, and noon on Wednesday, February 1. FOX13 has put this list together to help you prepare for the storm. PREPARING YOUR HOME. Even just a quarter-inch...
Tennessee Tribune
Trailblazing Pharmacist’s ‘Incredible Life and Legacy’ Spanned 65 Years
MEMPHIS, TN – He was a “Pill-er of the Community,” one of several slogans Dr. Charles A. Champion used to promote Champion’s Pharmacy & Herb Store in the Whitehaven community. A longtime independent pharmacist, Dr. Champion was widely known for dispensing both traditional drugs and herbal...
tri-statedefender.com
Struggling to find any ‘rays of sunshine in all of this’
With Tyre D. Nichols in mind as the wheels of justice grind, many are struggling to find any “rays of sunshine in all of this.”. Five former Memphis Police Department officers are now charged with beating him to death, there was some yet unexplained “delay” in calling for an ambulance, others are being investigated, and Memphis Fire Department personnel have been suspended pending investigation.
Man steals $1,500 worth of comforters from Bed Bath & Beyond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD is looking for a man who stole several comforters from a Bed Bath & Beyond in East Memphis. According to reports, on January 17 at around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifting call in the 800 block of South White Station Road. Officers were told that an unknown male came […]
Memphis students share feelings with city leaders about Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The impacts of police violence and brutality may not be a lesson you think is typically taught in middle school. But after the death of Tyre Nichols, one Memphis teacher said her students spent the day learning about what happened and writing letters about how they were feeling.
actionnews5.com
First Alert to potential for freezing rain next week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weather system will bring a cold rain and “maybe” a brief period of freezing rain or sleet on Monday night into Tuesday. Freezing rain and sleet will both be possible with this system with a sliver of air at the surface below freezing.
City watch canceled for injured 64-year-old Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A city watch has been canceled by Memphis police for a missing man with a "massive wound" that needs frequent care. Police issued the City Watch Alert on Jan. 29, 2023, and canceled the alert on Jan. 30. Further details were not released.
WBBJ
Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
19 cars broken into, guns stolen outside newly-opened Memphis Sports & Events Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves broke into 19 cars outside the Memphis Sports and Events Center and stole three guns during the Memphis Challenge volleyball tournament. The break-ins happened Saturday, Jan. 21, while the victims were inside the $56 million facility, which opened Dec. 10.The facility is a major pillar in the city's Liberty Park project, featuring 16 basketball courts and 32 volleyball courts.
Instacart shoppers banned after woman checks Kroger receipt
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Online grocery shopping is supposed to be convenient, but one Kroger customer says her delivery driver stole her money and some items. The victim, who wants to remain anonymous, warned people, “If you do Kroger delivery (through Instacart), check your receipts! I had a delivery a couple of weeks ago, and the shopper […]
mississippiscoreboard.com
GERMANTOWN’S MADISON BOOKER MAKES MCDONALD’S ALL-AMERICAN GAME, FIRST FEMALE MISSISSIPPIAN SINCE 2008, FOURTH IN HISTORY – BY ROBERT WILSON
Germantown’s Madison Booker was nervous earlier this week because she wasn’t sure her name would called as one of the 24 players to make the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Game. Said Booker: “Butterflies were flying around my stomach. I was so nervous wondering if I was going to...
Suspects break into store, steal $70K worth of items, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of suspects is wanted for breaking into a store, and stealing thousands of dollars in items. On Jan. 27, Memphis Police responded to a burglary on Park Avenue, off Shotwell Street. When officers arrived, they saw several vehicles leaving the parking lot and broken...
Two charter schools in Memphis, Nashville to move to new state district
Two charter schools exiting Tennessee’s school turnaround district will pivot to the oversight of another state-run district operated by a new charter school entity.The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission approved applications Friday from Promise Academy Spring Hill, which serves kindergartners through fifth graders in Memphis’ Raleigh community, and LEAD Neely’s Bend, which serves grades 5-8 in the Madison area of Nashville.Their transition from the state’s Achievement School District will occur this...
Funeral services set for Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles A. Champion
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Funeral services have been announced for beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles A. Champion. Dr. Champion will lie in repose Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mt. Olive Cathedral C.M.E. at 538 Martin Luther King Blvd. The Homegoing celebration is set for Monday, Jan. 30, at Mt. Olive Cathedral at noon.
Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
