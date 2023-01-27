ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Cloud 9 Magazine

2023 Memphis In May International Festival

Memphis in May is an annual event that has become a month-long celebration. And Southern Airways is ready to take you there. Music, BBQ, and a history that goes back to the 70s, Memphis In May one of Noth America’s most prestigious festivals. A few facts: Memphis In May returns to the downtown riverfront and […] The post 2023 Memphis In May International Festival appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

A start to healing, honoring Tyre Nichols’ life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of 11 black actors are using their craft to bring healing as Memphis continues to mourn the death of Tyre Nichols. “As soon as a wound happens healing starts,” said C.J. Thomas who’s part of the musical. “I think that’s what we as a community are doing right now. As tragic and as sad as it is, it’s bringing us all together.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis mom featured in M&F Hers magazine after giving birth

A Mid-South mother is reaching new heights and inspiring new moms along the way. University of Memphis graduate, Breya McGlown graced the pages of Muscle & Fitness Hers magazine. “I was sitting with my husband and they emailed me. They said ‘hey, we want to interview you. You placed 2nd and we want to feature […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Struggling to find any ‘rays of sunshine in all of this’

With Tyre D. Nichols in mind as the wheels of justice grind, many are struggling to find any “rays of sunshine in all of this.”. Five former Memphis Police Department officers are now charged with beating him to death, there was some yet unexplained “delay” in calling for an ambulance, others are being investigated, and Memphis Fire Department personnel have been suspended pending investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man steals $1,500 worth of comforters from Bed Bath & Beyond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD is looking for a man who stole several comforters from a Bed Bath & Beyond in East Memphis. According to reports, on January 17 at around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifting call in the 800 block of South White Station Road. Officers were told that an unknown male came […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

First Alert to potential for freezing rain next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weather system will bring a cold rain and “maybe” a brief period of freezing rain or sleet on Monday night into Tuesday. Freezing rain and sleet will both be possible with this system with a sliver of air at the surface below freezing.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

19 cars broken into, guns stolen outside newly-opened Memphis Sports & Events Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves broke into 19 cars outside the Memphis Sports and Events Center and stole three guns during the Memphis Challenge volleyball tournament. The break-ins happened Saturday, Jan. 21, while the victims were inside the $56 million facility, which opened Dec. 10.The facility is a major pillar in the city's Liberty Park project, featuring 16 basketball courts and 32 volleyball courts.
MEMPHIS, TN
WRBL News 3

Instacart shoppers banned after woman checks Kroger receipt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Online grocery shopping is supposed to be convenient, but one Kroger customer says her delivery driver stole her money and some items. The victim, who wants to remain anonymous, warned people, “If you do Kroger delivery (through Instacart), check your receipts! I had a delivery a couple of weeks ago, and the shopper […]
MEMPHIS, TN
mississippiscoreboard.com

GERMANTOWN’S MADISON BOOKER MAKES MCDONALD’S ALL-AMERICAN GAME, FIRST FEMALE MISSISSIPPIAN SINCE 2008, FOURTH IN HISTORY – BY ROBERT WILSON

Germantown’s Madison Booker was nervous earlier this week because she wasn’t sure her name would called as one of the 24 players to make the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Game. Said Booker: “Butterflies were flying around my stomach. I was so nervous wondering if I was going to...
GERMANTOWN, TN
Chalkbeat

Two charter schools in Memphis, Nashville to move to new state district

Two charter schools exiting Tennessee’s school turnaround district will pivot to the oversight of another state-run district operated by a new charter school entity.The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission approved applications Friday from Promise Academy Spring Hill, which serves kindergartners through fifth graders in Memphis’ Raleigh community, and LEAD Neely’s Bend, which serves grades 5-8 in the Madison area of Nashville.Their transition from the state’s Achievement School District will occur this...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
MEMPHIS, TN

