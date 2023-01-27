Former Broussard Mayor Charles Langlinais Has Died

KATC Photo

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KPEL News ) – Officials from the City of Broussard announced via their Facebook page that former mayor Charles Langlinais passed away early Tuesday morning.

Langlinais served as the Mayor of Boussard for 30 years before deciding to retire in 2018.

While officials have not yet publicized plans for funeral services the city of Broussard has decided to fly flags at half-staff for the next seven days to honor Langlinais’ many years of contributions to the city.

Charles Langlinais began serving the city in March of 1987 when he started serving on the council. He served through December of 1990. After that, he ran for mayor and began serving in January 1991.

He was continuously elected to office through 2018.

Officials point out that much growth was seen under Langlinais’ tenure including expanding that saw development of the following: