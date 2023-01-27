ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broussard, LA

Former Broussard Mayor Charles Langlinais Has Died

By Bernadette Lee
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DoMkD_0kTCarcN00
KATC Photo

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KPEL News ) – Officials from the City of Broussard announced via their Facebook page that former mayor Charles Langlinais passed away early Tuesday morning.

Langlinais served as the Mayor of Boussard for 30 years before deciding to retire in 2018.

While officials have not yet publicized plans for funeral services the city of Broussard has decided to fly flags at half-staff for the next seven days to honor Langlinais’ many years of contributions to the city.

Charles Langlinais began serving the city in March of 1987 when he started serving on the council. He served through December of 1990. After that, he ran for mayor and began serving in January 1991.

He was continuously elected to office through 2018.

Officials point out that much growth was seen under Langlinais’ tenure including expanding that saw development of the following:

  • Home Depot
  • Walmart
  • Stine Lumber
  • Albertson’s Grocery Store

Not only was Langlinais, with work through the council, able to bring in many new businesses, but he was also instrumental in making sure that major roadway projects were set in motion through their completion. The roadway expansion included the establishment of Albertson’s Parkway and the extension of Ambassador Caffery. Click here to view photo gallery Click here to view photo gallery
Source: Former Broussard Mayor Charles Langlinais Has Died

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Charles American Press

Town of Welsh prepares for major milestones

The town of Welsh has two major milestones coming up in 2023: the 30th anniversary of the Friends of the Welsh Museum and the 135th anniversary of the signing of the town’s charter. To mark the occasions, the Friends of the Welsh Museum will host special events during the...
WELSH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Jennings, Louisiana Teens Admit They Made Threatening Calls

JENNINGS, La. (KPEL News) - Throughout Acadiana, multiple schools have been plagued with a variety of different calls or other forms of communication where someone has made threats against these schools. Each time threats are made, schools ended up going into lockdown mode while deputies search to make sure that...
JENNINGS, LA
KATC News

Jeff Davis man located

Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
KINDER, LA
travelawaits.com

This Louisiana Town Is Known For Its Wild And Historic Mardi Gras Festivities

When you think of Mardi Gras, what comes to mind? Beads, floats, music, and a bit of debauchery probably top your list. Early French settlers knew they had one last blow-out before the dreary Lenten season, and they made the most of it with over-the-top parties that are still celebrated in places like Mobile, Biloxi, St. Louis, and of course, New Orleans.
MAMOU, LA
KLFY News 10

Franklin residents concerned with rising violence

ST. MARY PARISH, LA (KLFY)— When Franklin police responded to a call of shots fired earlier this week in the area of Iberia and James Street, one hour later, they responded to another on nearby Maple Street. There were no injuries reported, however residents and city officials say they are concerned about growing violence in […]
FRANKLIN, LA
WAFB

1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, Jan. 26. It happened on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called to the scene and added the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police identify victim in deadly shooting on Mission Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say a 21-year-old was killed in a Thursday evening shooting in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge police identified the victim as Rajanee Williams, 21. An 18-year-old was also found behind a home in the 3300 block of Mission Drive, according to BRPD. Investigators said the shooting happened at 7 p.m. Williams died at the scene and the 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
72K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy