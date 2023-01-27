Read full article on original website
SFGate
Blue 'flying spiral' captured by telescope over Hawaii
An astonishing blue spiral, spinning in a perfect “whirlpool,” was recently spotted in the night sky over Hawaii. But there’s no need to fear an alien invasion just yet. The unearthly sight was caught by the Subaru Telescope at the summit of Maunakea on the Big Island of Hawaii. Shortly before 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 18, a small blue dot could be seen amid a blanket of stars. The dot rapidly expanded until it formed into a spinning mass with bright blue tendrils of light emanating from its center. It slowly disappeared over the course of about 15 minutes.
SFGate
US to increase weapons deployment to counter North Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday said the United States will increase its deployment of advanced weapons such as fighter jets and bombers to the Korean Peninsula as it strengthens joint training and operational planning with South Korea in response to a growing North Korean nuclear threat.
