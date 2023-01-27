ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Katherine Scott previews 2023 Philadelphia Auto Show

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kSgeu_0kTCMw1s00

The Philadelphia Auto Show is back at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, with new and updated attractions and old favorites.

Take a stroll through the classics, exotics, and Hollywood rides.

The e-track is newly expanded this year.

Guests can test vehicles from five different manufacturers under one roof.

"It's really a chance to experience the ride that you really can't do from your computer screen or your phone, " said Jason Friedman, the 2023 Auto Show Chairman.

"Charging times on most DC fast chargers- it takes a little over 30 minutes to get about 80% of your battery," explained Danielle from Volkswagen, who took us for a spin in the VW ID.4.

Danielle added, "One of my personal favorite features are the massaging front seats."

In Hollywood rides, check out the Scooby Doo Mystery Machine and the Hawkins Power and Light van from Stranger Things.

At Camp Jeep, you can do off-road driving indoors on a 30,000 square foot track with an uphill climb.

"You can see all the way across the show floor here. That is 35 degrees down as well," said Zach from Camp Jeep.

The show starts on Saturday and runs through February 5.

For tickets, visit phillyautoshow.com/

You can check out the sports cars, classic cars and electric cars.

Action News reporter Katherine Scott is spending the morning previewing the car show.

Hollywood Rides

Katherine Scott previews the 2023 Philadelphia Auto Show.

Electric Vehicle Test Track

Katherine Scott previews the 2023 Philadelphia Auto Show.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Philly Review

The Great Glory of the Geator

I’m probably the wrong person to write this column about Jerry Blavat. Because of my two left feet, I never attended one of the many dances he ran. Never went to his club called MEMORIES in Margate. Attended just one of the oldies concerts he presided over at the Kimmel Center. But I know what Blavat meant to Philadelphia. I know what he meant to scores of fans such as my wife and her friends. I crossed paths twice in my life with the Geator and came away amazed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

“It’s a Philly thing”

On Tuesday night, the Union League honored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with the club’s highest honor. On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphians from all walks of life let them know they were displeased about it. ABOVE PHOTO: Union League protest organizer Melissa Robbins speaks at the podium surrounded by crowds which...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Former Ardmore Home of DuPont Heiress Remains on the Market

After undertaking extensive renovations, the current owners of the former home of Eleuthera Bradford du Pont, the chemical fortune heiress, have listed the property for $2.95 million, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This splendid residence that has often been the site of lavish parties, orchestra concerts, and...
ARDMORE, PA
PhillyBite

History of Washington Square in Philadelphia

- Washington Square is one of the five public squares planned by William Penn in Philadelphia. It was named after the nation's first president, George Washington. Restaurants, stores, and nightlife venues surround the area. Several hotels are also located within the area. Washington Square in Philadelphia. As a result, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles fans heading to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII? Here are tips and websites for cheap flights

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fly Eagles Fly! The Eagles are making their way to Super Bowl LVII after a win against the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7.The Eagles will be playing against the Kansas City Chiefs and fans are already on the hunt for deals on flights and hotels to the Grand Canyon state in February.Depending on the airline, day and time or travel, according to AAA, flights from Philadelphia to Phoenix range from $500-$1,000. It's recommended to book hotels and rental cars now and look into full refundable rates while fully understanding cancellation policies.Fans can save some money by flying out of another airport such as Pittsburgh, or out of state such as New York.AAA says members can get discounted game day tickets through AAA Tickets.Looking to find cheap flights? Kayak, Skyscanner, Expedia, Momondo are few sites to start besides looking directly at the top airline websites.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
134K+
Followers
18K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy