Katherine Scott previews 2023 Philadelphia Auto Show

The Philadelphia Auto Show is back at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, with new and updated attractions and old favorites.

Take a stroll through the classics, exotics, and Hollywood rides.

The e-track is newly expanded this year.

Guests can test vehicles from five different manufacturers under one roof.

"It's really a chance to experience the ride that you really can't do from your computer screen or your phone, " said Jason Friedman, the 2023 Auto Show Chairman.

"Charging times on most DC fast chargers- it takes a little over 30 minutes to get about 80% of your battery," explained Danielle from Volkswagen, who took us for a spin in the VW ID.4.

Danielle added, "One of my personal favorite features are the massaging front seats."

In Hollywood rides, check out the Scooby Doo Mystery Machine and the Hawkins Power and Light van from Stranger Things.

At Camp Jeep, you can do off-road driving indoors on a 30,000 square foot track with an uphill climb.

"You can see all the way across the show floor here. That is 35 degrees down as well," said Zach from Camp Jeep.

The show starts on Saturday and runs through February 5.

You can check out the sports cars, classic cars and electric cars.

