Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News: Gunther Hits Milestone As IC Champ, RAW Video Highlights
Intercontinental Champion Gunther has achieved a new milestone in his reign with the belt. Gunther is now in the top ten for longest reigns, hitting 235 days. This surpasses both Pat Patterson’s inaugural run with the belt, and Cody Rhodes’ time as champion in 2011. The next longest-reigning champions are Shelton Benjamin at 244 days during 2004-2005, and The Rock at 264 days.
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Added To Thursday’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced a new match for this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Crazy Steve will face Shelton Jean on Thursday night. Jean recently lost to Jonathan Gresham on the January 26 episode of the show. You can check out the updated IMPACT! on AXS TV...
ewrestlingnews.com
Logan Paul UFC Announcement Set For Tuesday
An announcement by media personality Logan Paul regarding UFC is apparently set for tomorrow. Paul took to Twitter today to tease what could possibly be an upcoming fight for Dana White’s mixed martial arts empire. Paddy Pimblett, who competes in the Lightweight division for the company, was referenced in...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW News – Seth Rollins Qualifies For Men’s Elimination Chamber Match
Seth Rollins picked up a crucial victory to keep his WrestleMania dreams alive on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Rollins defeated Chad Gable to earn a spot in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match en route to WrestleMania 39. Austin Theory will be defending his WWE United States Championship in that high-stakes match inside the devilish steel structure.
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling Planning To Produce International Shows
Impact Wrestling’s Head of Talent Relations, Gail Kim, was recently in conversation with Women’s Wrestling Talk, where she shared that the company plans to expand globally in the near future, with shows featuring multiple promotions, international tours, all women’s shows, and more. Here’s what the seven-time TNA...
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
ewrestlingnews.com
Final Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (1/31/23)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center:. The New Day Tag Team Invitational: The Dyad vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Andre Chase & Duke Hudson. Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers. Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Card Following RAW
On Monday night’s episode of RAW, two Elimination Chamber matches were announced for the eponymous pay-per-view event that will emanate from Montreal, Quebec, Canada. While the men’s match will feature the United States Championship on the line, the women’s counterpart will determine who will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kota Ibushi Is A Free Agent After Expiration Of NJPW Contract, NJPW Confirms Departure
New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially announced that Kota Ibushi is no longer with the company. Ibushi’s contract expired on January 31st, and the decorated wrestler is officially a free agent. You can read the official announcement below:. “Kota Ibushi leaves New Japan Pro-Wrestling. With the conclusion of his...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Nash Says He Turned Down Appearance At WWE RAW 30th Anniversary
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash talked about turning down WWE’s offer to be at last week’s RAW 30 show on the latest episode of his podcast. He noted that he didn’t want people he didn’t know approaching him about his son, who passed away back in October.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns’ Rumored WWE Elimination Chamber Opponent
On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Sami Zayn will indeed be challenging Roman Reigns at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event. He said,. “Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn is now as confirmed as it can be for the 2/18 Elimination Chamber show main event...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Royal Rumble News: Backstage Mood, Reactions, PPV Running Long
Fightful Select have shared some news and notes from backstage at this weekend’s Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event. – The main event match and the beatdown angle that followed was said to have been a “curtain sellout,” with all eyes from talent and production staff glued to the monitors backstage to watch the story unfold. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were left decimated in the ring at the hands of The Bloodline following Zayn’s chairshot to the Tribal Chief.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dominik Mysterio On Drawing Influence From Konnan, Finding Success Without Rey
Since aligning himself with The Judgement Day, Dominik Mysterio has found significant success in WWE. While speaking at the pre-WWE Royal Rumble media scrum, Dominik discussed how wrestling icon Konnan has influenced his character, finding success on his own, intergender wrestling, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
ewrestlingnews.com
Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Becomes Official Sports Drink Of UFC
WWE superstar Logan Paul teased a UFC announcement yesterday, and today we have an answer. Paul’s and KSI’s sports drink PRIME is now the official sports drink for Dana White’s MMA promotion. You can read the official announcement from UFC below:. UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial...
ewrestlingnews.com
SmackDown And NXT Stars Backstage At WWE Raw
Two non-brand competitors are backstage at WWE Raw tonight in Tulsa, Oklahoma. According to PWInsider, SmackDown’s Mansoor and NXT’s Damon Kemp are both at the show. There’s currently no word on whether or not either wrestler will make an appearance. You can keep up with all your...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 1/27/23
Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 2,544,000 viewers on FOX. This is up from the 2,257,000 viewers they did a week ago. SmackDown pulled in a 0.67 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is up from the 0.55 rating the show did one week ago. This was the highest key demo rating since March 2020. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
ewrestlingnews.com
Carmella Returns To WWE On Monday Night RAW
Carmella made her long-awaited WWE return on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The self-proclaimed ‘Princess of Staten Island’ appeared in a backstage segment on RAW after she was declared as part of the Fatal Four-Way Elimination Chamber Qualifier next week. Carmella cut a promo on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Star Credits Fans For Helping Them Get The Call For Royal Rumble Return
WWE brought back Michelle McCool for this year’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match. The former WWE Superstar was sitting at ringside when her music hit and she got into the ring as the twenty-fifth entrant. She lasted over 13 minutes and eliminated Tamina before she was thrown over the top...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ex-WWE Writer Says Vince McMahon Wasn’t On Board With Four-Horsewomen Match
A match between WWE’s four horsewomen is now an impossibility, but according to one ex-WWE writer, this match was always a long shot. In WWE, the four horsewomen refer to Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks (now Mercedes Mone,) Becky Lynch and Bayley, who first wowed fans with their skills in NXT.
ewrestlingnews.com
RJ City Reveals How He Began Hosting Hey! (EW), More
A Canadian actor and professional wrestler, RJ City is best known as the host of Hey! (EW), a weekly digital series produced by AEW where he interviews several AEW wrestlers in a way that allows them to flaunt their creativity and display different sides of their personalities. While speaking to...
Comments / 0