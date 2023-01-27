Read full article on original website
Mai J Lo Lee to lead discussion on Asian American women in advocacy at Women’s Leadership Summit
Mai J Lo Lee, director of the Multi-ethnic Student Affairs Office at UW-Green Bay, will moderate a panel discussion titled “Asian American Women in Advocacy Panel” at the Women’s Leadership Summit on Monday, February 6. The event is virtual and free, though registration is required. Registration is...
Nearly 100 Employees to be Out of Work Following Oshkosh Call Center Closure
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Nearly 100 workers in Oshkosh will soon be without a job, after Foot Lockers announced it would be closing its Oshkosh call center. Foot Locker Corporate Services, Inc. is closings its customer care operations in Oshkosh on April 28 “as part of the evolving omni retail environment.”
Ariens Nordic Center a game-changer for Wisconsin cross-country skiing
Ariens Nordic Center in Brillion is already having a big impact on Wisconsin cross country skiing, and its ability to create artificial host allowed it to host its first major event of the season.
Rogers family donates land to Town of Wausau
The family of D.A. ‘Buster’ and Mollie Rogers donated the land and building where the family’s original homestead once stood to the Town of Wausau for use as a community activities venue. Buster and Mollie Rogers lived their entire lives in Washington County and were married in...
Wausau area obituaries January 25, 2023
Jason W. Krueger (Bird Man), 56, died unexpectedly on January 19th, 2023 at his home. He was born on March 9th, 1966 in Wausau, Wisconsin. The son of Audrey Krueger (Huckbody). Jason graduated from Wausau East High School in 1984. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death...
Sanders announces new publishing venture in “Blueprint” speech at MLK event
Speaking at the 32nd annual Martin Luther King Day observance at Lawrence University, Madison365 publisher CEO and publisher Henry Sanders drew from one of Dr. King’s lesser-known speeches to inspire hope and also announce the upcoming launch of Blueprint365, a new publication that will cover Wisconsin’s business community from the perspective of diversity and inclusion.
Wausau volunteers sought to help with housing during cold snap
Organizations in Wausau are seeking volunteers to ensure the city’s most vulnerable residents are warm, fed and safe as temperatures plummet into the single digits and below zero. A collaborative effort is underway, but more help is needed. Catholic Charities Warming Shelter seeks volunteers to assist during intake hours...
Brown County Wants Parents To Talk To Their Kids About The New F-word
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County is encouraging parents to talk to their children about the new F-word. Fentanyl is growing problem in the county and across Wisconsin. Last September, Brown County declared fentanyl as a community health crisis and launched a public awareness campaign. In the beginning,...
Hypothermia and frostbite remain as major issues for area hospitals
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With temperatures taking a severe dip over the weekend, a common question that rises is when can staying in the cold for an extended period of time be unsafe?. Hypothermia is a condition that occurs when you’re body is too cold to function normally. It causes...
Daily Arrest Records - January 27-28, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday & Saturday January 27-28, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Clients of Schofield salon say they paid hundreds of dollars for services they did not receive
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Customers of a business in Schofield are expressing their frustrations after they say they paid for services they did not receive. It comes as the Everest Metro Police Department asked for people to report if they believe they “have been a victim of theft” by Meraki Salon, formally known as Meraki Salon and Tattoo.
Finally being heard through the noise
Residents of Fox Crossing and Menasha have been dealing with construction sounds coming from Bucklin's Tree Service all hours of the night for years.
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Wisconsin, you should add the following towns to your list.
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
Two dead in Wisconsin home, police launch investigation into ‘suspicious deaths’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Green Bay are investigating the ‘suspicious deaths’ of two people found dead in a home in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane. According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. on January 29, where they found two people dead inside the home.
New North names Juan Corpus VP of diversity, equity and inclusion
Juan Corpus will join Appleton-based regional economic development agency New North Inc. as Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, President and CEO Barb LaMue announced in a press release Wednesday. The appointment becomes effective on Feb. 6, 2023. In the role, Corpus will lead New North’s current DEI initiatives,...
Howard business burglary investigation
HOWARD, Wis–The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a business burglary. A male suspect broke into a business in Howard on January 19th. Officials have not released what was stolen.
Travel advisory issued for Marathon County
The western portion of Marathon County is experiencing freezing rain which has caused the roadways to become ice covered. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling this afternoon as this weather event is expected to make it’s away across the county as the afternoon progresses. The Marathon County...
Weenie of the Week 1-27-23 Fentanyl Express Green Bay
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…whomever mailed a package of cocaine and fentanyl this week to Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. According to Green Bay police, on Tuesday the department received and opened a package mailed through the United States Postal Service. It contained three point zero two (3.02) grams of fentanyl and point 79 grams of cocaine.
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
