Dr. Ramón Ortiz to moderate panel discussion on equitable economic development at the Men’s Leadership Summit

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Adey Assefa to lead discussion on “purposeful intention” at Women’s Leadership Summit
Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce Economic Inclusion Director Adey Assefa will lead a panel discussion titled “WIth Purposeful Intention: Creating and Maintaining spaces for People of Color” at the Women’s Leadership Summit on February 6. The event is virtual and free, though registration is required. Registration is...
Maia Pearson brings a wealth of life and educational experience to her new position as Mann Scholars program coordinator
From growing up on Madison’s southside to graduating from UW-Madison and becoming the vice president of the Madison Metropolitan School District school board, Maia Pearson is no stranger to the academic landscape and the needs of students in Madison. Recently, Pearson was hired to take on a new role as the Mann Scholar program coordinator for the Mann Educational Opportunity Fund, a scholarship fund that focuses on providing prolonged and focused support and resources to high school students in need of a little extra help that honors the late Bernard and Kathlyn Mann who made efforts to do the same in their life. Pearson’s role as program coordinator is aided by both professional and personal experience as she has long been familiar with both the work and the people involved in the program.
As executive director of UNIDOS, Virginia Gittens Escudero helps Latinx survivors of domestic violence access local services
Organizations that provide support and services around domestic and sexual abuse are vitally important for those undergoing violent and often isolating experiences at the hands of family or people close to them. Virginia Gittens Escudero is no stranger to working closely with those in need of support, and her experience has led her to undertake the executive director position at UNIDOS, an organization committed to being a resource for those in the Latinx community undergoing experiences of domestic or sexual abuse.
UW’s Armando Ibarra named Distinguished Alumnus by California State University, Chico
Dr. Armando Ibarra, a professor in the School for Workers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a former director of Chican@ & Latin@ Studies, has been named a distinguished alumnus by his undergraduate alma mater, California State University, Chico. “More than anything, I’m still kind of in disbelief right now,”...
Ascendium’s $1.5M donation brings BGCDC’s McKenzie Regional Workforce Center closer to its $35M goal
Conceived by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County and the Madison Area Builders Association, the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center will aim to train and connect a new generation of young people to the skilled trades. On Wednesday, Ascendium announced that it was giving $1.5 million to the project that is slated to open this summer.
Madison Mayoral Candidate Forum
Madison Mayoral Candidate Forum will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, 7-8 p.m. at the Urban League of Greater Madison, 2222 S. Park St. Mayoral candidates Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Scott Kerr, and Gloria Reyes will answer questions at this free event ahead of the Feb. 21 spring primary. Hosts of the...
Mount Zion Black History Month Community Honors
Each year in our nation we honor African Americans in the month of February. This year at Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Madison’s south side, the parish will acknowledge and honor those who are part of our community. Each week, Mt. Zion will select a different group of people to honor.
New South Madison TIF District would provide $115 million in financial support
Madison is looking to create a tax incremental financing (TIF) district that could provide an estimated $115 million in financial support for its South Side, the City of Madison announced on Tuesday. The TIF district, called TID 51, is bounded by Fish Hatchery Road, Wingra Creek, John Nolen Drive and...
It’s Only 10 Minutes: January 25
On the podcast today: “Black Girls Don’t” is this Saturday, South Madison is getting a big TIF investment and a small WIsconsin town is pushing back against a far-right school board takeover.
Dr. Corey A. King named new chancellor of UW-Whitewater
Since its founding in 1868, UW-Whitewater has seen 17 chancellors step up to lead the university, and Dr. Corey A. King will make number 18 when he assumes the leadership post on March 1 of chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. After serving at universities around the country in Florida, North Carolina, and West Virginia, King came to UW-Green Bay where he works as vice chancellor for inclusivity and student affairs.
“Protecting the Black Woman” Art Exhibit
“Protecting the Black Woman” Art Exhibit will take place Thursday, Feb. 2, 6 p.m. at Madison College. The exhibition includes work from multiple artists who highlight the experience of Black women in multiple mediums, through multiple lenses. The event will be on display for the entire month of February.
Black History Month Pop-Up and Plant Sale
Black History Month Pop-Up and Plant Sale will be held Wednesday, Feb. 1, 5-8 p.m. at Badger Rock Neighborhood Center. Join us on Feb 1st for Kipp’s Pop-Up Kitchen featuring Sweets by Sweet. You can also support a local artist by purchasing a plant and a print of the artwork.
“I’m reading the room.” Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford says the time is right to run for Common Council
Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford has spent time as an entrepreneur and a comedian during her time in Madison, and now she is campaigning to represent District 15 as alder on Madison’s east side. Martinez-Rutherford’s support for inclusivity and diversity in the Madison comedy scene has also led her to encourage the same when it comes to supporting people running for public office. After the anti-LGBTQIA+ acts of terror that were carried out at Club Q in Colorado Springs and Pulse in Orlando, Martinez-Rutherford felt it was time to run for office herself.
Dane County Black Caucus refutes statements made by Sheriff Barrett over jail consolidation project
The Dane County Board will vote tonight on whether to put a resolution to the voters on the county borrowing $13.5 million to close a funding gap for a six-story jail. Earlier this morning, members of the Dane County Board of Supervisors’ Black Caucus held a press conference at the City-County Building to talk about that vote on 2022-RES-278 and address what they felt were inaccuracies from Sheriff Kalvin Barrett’s Tuesday press conference ahead of the vote in support of the $13.5 million referendum.
‘Black Girls Don’t’ inspires girls to dream, create their own path in life
Prenicia Clifton dislikes how society can often put young Black girls in a box and through her “Black Girls Don’t” event taking place Saturday, Jan. 28, at Hawthorne Public Library on Madison’s east side, she plans to challenge stereotypes of Black girls and women and help them to create their own path in life while using her own inspirational story to inspire them.
“This is a true community event.” Centro Hispano to host annual Tres Reyes Magos Celebration on Saturday
El Día de Los Tres Reyes Magos (Three Kings’ Day), one of the special days many Latin American families enjoy, celebrates the day the three wise men visited baby Jesus’s nativity. It’s a day of heritage and traditions, gifts and delicacies. At Centro Hispano of Dane County, its been a tradition for decades and decades.
Madison365 Week in Review for January 21
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the Men’s and Women’s Leadership Summits are set for February 6 and 7. Registration is open now – both are free!. The publishers of Madison365 announced that Blueprint365, a business publication focused on diversity...
Madison Public Library offering free family portrait photos with community photographer Hedi Rudd
There are very few people who have captured community photos in Madison with the eye and with the talent like Hedi Rudd has over the years … over the decades, actually. In her latest endeavor, Rudd will be capturing photos of families and loved ones at Madison public libraries across the city for free. For the next couple of months, the Madison Public Library invites families from the Madison area to the Goodman South Madison, Hawthorne and Meadowridge libraries to get a free family portrait.
“There’s something special about Madison.” Memories, hope, love permeate MLK Day observance
January 16th marked the 38th annual Madison and Dane County King Holiday Observance. The celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. began with the singing of freedom songs and spirituals led by Tamera Stanley. The singing continued in the theater as the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Choir took the stage.
Due to teacher shortages, One City Schools to close its high school Jan. 20
Last week, One City Schools made the difficult decision to suspend its 9th and 10th grades classes after one semester, citing a shortage of teachers both at their school and nationally while lamenting the emotional toll of the pandemic and stresses in the education system. “This is the most disappointing...
Madison365
Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.https://madison365.com/
Comments / 0