Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
McDonald's sales, profit top estimates as inflation persists
(Reuters) -Higher menu prices and customer visits boosted McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) quarterly profit and sales above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, but shares fell when the burger chain warned inflation will weigh on margins in 2023. Shares of the burger chain fell about 2.6% to $263.84 in U.S. trading, after...
investing.com
EUR/USD Tests 1.0800 as Fed, ECB Take Center Stage
The EUR/USD pair trades slightly lower for a fourth consecutive day on Tuesday despite growth data from the Eurozone coming better than expected as market sentiment remains cautious ahead of the central banks' meetings this week. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD pair is trading at the 1.0835 level,...
investing.com
China's 2022 fiscal revenue growth skids as COVID jolts economy
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's fiscal revenue rose 0.6% in 2022 from a year earlier, slowing sharply from a 10.7% increase in 2021 due to huge tax rebates for businesses to support the COVID-ravaged economy, data from the finance ministry showed on Monday. Fiscal revenues totalled 20.37 trillion yuan ($3.02 trillion)...
investing.com
'Don't Fight the Fed' is still alive and this week will serve as a reminder - MS
© Reuters. 'Don't Fight the Fed' is still alive and this week will serve as a reminder - MS Wilson. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, see the case for the U.S. equities moving lower this week on the back of the month-end rebalancing and the upcoming FOMC meeting. They seem...
investing.com
Pfizer, McDonald's fall in premarket, International Paper, UPS jump
Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trading on Tuesday, 31st January. Please refresh for updates. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) stock fell 3.0% after the pharma giant forecast a sharp drop in sales and earnings this year as demand for its COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty and antiviral drug Paxlovid slow. The company’s forecasts assume no sales of Paxlovid in China after March this year, when it loses its current government reimbursement privileges.
investing.com
LUNC Price Nosedives Amid Token Burning Strategy to Boost Demand
LUNC Price Nosedives Amid Token Burning Strategy to Boost Demand. Terra Classic Community burns 210 million LUNC tokens to boost demand. Throughout the last day, the price of LUNC has ranged from $0.0001625 to $0.0001712. Indicators reveal that the market is approaching oversold territory. In an effort to reduce the...
investing.com
Spotify stock gains 10% on rising number of monthly active users, margin beat
© Reuters. Spotify (SPOT) stock gains 7% on rising number of monthly active users, margin beat. Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) are trading approximately 10% higher in pre-open Tuesday after the audio streaming giant offered an upbeat forecast for this quarter. For its fourth quarter, Spotify reported a loss per...
investing.com
Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?
© Reuters. Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly planning to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) initiative on its primary platform in April. Amazon’s Web3 ambitions reportedly include blockchain-based games and NFT collectibles. Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, has previously expressed belief in the...
investing.com
APT Price Could Face Further Declines in the Coming Days
APT Price Could Face Further Declines in the Coming Days. APT is currently trading at $16.74 after a 9.50% drop in price. Aptos has been testing the resistance level at $20.5116. The next target for APT’s price will likely be the support level at $14.74. One of the cryptocurrencies...
investing.com
Oil steadies as dollar retreats
LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied after moving close to a three-week low on Tuesday, with U.S. wage growth data and a retreating U.S. dollar bolstering risk sentiment ahead of OPEC and central bank meetings this week. March Brent crude futures were down 58 cents, or 0.68%, at $84.32 a...
investing.com
U.S. execs sound a note of caution even as earnings outstrip estimates
CHICAGO/DETROIT (Reuters) -The companies that produce goods at the heart of the U.S. consumer economy - SUVs, washing machines, heavy equipment and hamburgers - kept rolling along at the end of 2022. But corporate executives on conference calls were guarded in their comments on Tuesday, noting solid demand while simultaneously...
investing.com
EUR/USD Testing Moving Average
The EUR/USD sold off in the early morning hours and came close to reaching the moving average. While there will likely be buyers at the moving average, traders should be mindful that the market may be at the top of a developing trading range. This means that the pullback may not stop at the moving average.
investing.com
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price is down 1.83% over the last 24 hours. The altcoin’s price is looking to retest the resistance level at $0.3888. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will rise in the coming 24-48 hours. Cardano...
investing.com
ETH Price Is Expected To Drop Further Heading Into February
© Reuters ETH Price Is Expected To Drop Further Heading Into February. ETH is currently trading hands at $1,571.66 after a 3.14% drop in price. The altcoin recently broke below a major bullish trendline. The crucial price point for ETH currently stands at $1,600. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market...
investing.com
Pentair results beat expectations on strong demand for fresh water tech
(Reuters) - Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Plc, which provides water treatment technology, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Tuesday, aided by strong demand for fresh water. Companies have been pressing into global demand for fresh water as worsening risks around scarcity of the resource has pushed policymakers and business leaders to...
investing.com
U.S. crude and petroleum products demand rises in November -EIA
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Demand for U.S. crude and petroleum products rose 178,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November to 20.59 million bpd, the highest since August, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Tuesday in its Petroleum Supply Monthly (PSM) report. Demand for finished motor gasoline, rose 21,000 bpd to...
investing.com
Dollar hits one-week high on caution ahead of central bank meetings
Investing.com -- The dollar hit its highest level in a week in early trading in Europe on Tuesday, as markets worldwide dialed down their risk appetite ahead of some big central bank meetings over the next couple of days. By 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the dollar index, which tracks the...
investing.com
Our 3-Part Strategy for 20%+ Dividend Growth in 2023
If 2022 taught us anything, it’s that we need to swing our portfolios away from this:. We’re Fading “Cardiac” Share-Price Action Like This. That’s the chart of “America’s ticker”—the SPDR® S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY)—last year. I call SPY “America’s ticker” because it’s by far the most popular way to track the S&P 500.
investing.com
Nobel Economist Krugman Says Markets Too Confident Inflation Is Over
(Bloomberg) -- Nobel laureate Paul Krugman said he’s concerned investors have put inflation risk in the rear-view mirror too soon, and that easing financial conditions could spark it again. “I’m a little worried that the markets may be getting ahead of themselves,” Krugman said Monday on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance...
investing.com
Brazil creates 2 million net formal jobs in 2022, down 26.6%
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's net creation of formal jobs fell 26.6% in 2022 from the previous year, Labor Ministry figures showed on Tuesday, but it still showed a strongly positive result on the back of the post-pandemic recovery. Brazil added a net 2.038 million formal jobs in 2022, down from...
Comments / 0