Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Spots in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Compton High School Class of 1973 to celebrate "Golden" Reunion in August 20232UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
CA Attorney General affirms Compton City Council appointment2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Man Killed By Wrong Way Driver In Long beachWestmont Community NewsLong Beach, CA
Disneyland Resort celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company2UrbanGirlsAnaheim, CA
Related
Irwindale hit-and-run: Pedestrian killed on Live Oak, suspect arrested
A Pomona woman suspected of leaving the scene of a traffic fatality in Irwindale Tuesday night was arrested Wednesday morning on hit-and-run charges.Live Oak Avenue was closed in both directions between Arrow Highway and the 605 Freeway in Irwindale early Wednesday due to a fatal crash Tuesday night. Irwindale Police said a hit-and-run driver fled the scene after fatally striking a pedestrian.Los Angeles County Fire Dept. paramedics responded at 9:24 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Live Oak and Speedway Drive. Investigators said the victim was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Live Oak Irwindale police said the male victim had significant traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Patricia Lopez, a 50-year-old Pomona resident, was arrested Wednesday morning. Police said a vehicle was impounded.Lopez was booked at the West Covina City Jail on vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run charges, and she was held on $50,000 bail.Witness information and evidence at the scene led to the arrest, according to the Irwindale Police Dept. .
signalscv.com
Coroner identifies vehicle occupant who died in I-5 solo traffic collision
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has identified Laura Vasquez, 54, of Bakersfield, as the woman killed in an Interstate 5 solo traffic collision in Castaic on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers received a call regarding a traffic collision on the I-5 just north of Lake Hughes...
KTLA.com
CHP seeks public’s help after driver found shot to death on 405 Fwy off-ramp in Westchester
The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter who left a man dead on a Westchester freeway off-ramp early Saturday morning. The victim, an unidentified man, was found suffering from a gunshot wound while in the driver’s seat of his vehicle on the La Tijera Boulevard off-ramp of the southbound 405 Freeway, the CHP said in a press release.
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are investigating an attempted homicide
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 1:13 AM, Westminster Police Dispatch received numerous calls reporting what sounded like gunshots being fired in the 7700 block of Westminster Boulevard. Westminster Police Detectives served a search warrant at an illegal gambling establishment in the area on the...
Pursuit Ends with Combative Suspect Trapped in Crashed Vehicle
San Dimas, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department officers were in pursuit of a red pickup truck that ended just after 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, in the city of San Dimas with the suspect trapped in the crashed vehicle. The pursuit was initiated in the city of Pomona, however, the reason for the pursuit is unknown at this time.
Long Beach Post
Authorities identify victim of fatal crash in Long Beach
Officers were dispatched at about 4:05 a.m. Sunday to Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, where a motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Roberto Rodriguez as the victim of the crash. Rodriguez’s city of residence was not...
foxla.com
Violent dognapping in Bell Gardens captured on video
BELL GARDENS, Calif. - Police in Bell Gardens are searching for a woman they say attacked a pet store owner on a sidewalk in broad daylight and stole a one-month-old maltipoo puppy. The attack happened on Jan. 30. Bell Gardens police said they received a call from a business owner...
2urbangirls.com
CHP finds man’s body on freeway onramp
MISSION HILLS, Calif. – A man’s body was found Tuesday on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills, and his death has been ruled a homicide. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard onramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
Suspect in Custody After Standoff at Commerce Casino
A man allegedly armed with a knife was taken into custody Tuesday following a standoff with law enforcement at the Commerce Casino.
Deputies investigating after 3 people found shot to death at Ontario home
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a Ontario home Monday night.
Man dies after crashing into back of garbage truck in Riverside
A Riverside man died Monday afternoon after he crashed his vehicle into the back of a parked garbage truck. According to the Riverside Police Department, a 58-year-old man was driving a 2007 Scion sedan on Railroad Avenue around 2:40 p.m. For reasons that are still unclear, the man drifted into eastbound lanes and crashed into […]
KTLA.com
Car slams into building in Lakewood; 1 hospitalized
At least one person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Lakewood Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a strip mall at Bloomfield Avenue and Centralia Street. Sky5 aerial footage showed a gray Toyota sedan had plowed through the front of a business next...
KTLA.com
Suspect wanted for string of burglaries in Long Beach caught on security cameras
Detectives with the Long Beach Police Department on Tuesday announced an investigation into a string of commercial burglaries that appear to involve one suspect who was captured on security cameras at several different locations. The three burglaries occurred on Jan. 28 between 4:50 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. “Each incident involved...
2urbangirls.com
Man stabbed to death at Metro train station
LOS ANGELES – A man in his 30s was stabbed to death Tuesday evening at the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro Station. Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at approximately 9:01 p.m. at the station at Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street where they found the victim lying near an escalator, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eiseman.
405 Fwy shooting in Inglewood: 1 dead, suspect sought
California Highway Patrol investigators are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a fatal shooting that occurred on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood over the weekend. Officers were dispatched to the La Tijera Boulevard offramp at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning after receiving reports of a crash on the southbound lanes of the freeway. When they arrived, they found a man inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has additional information was asked to contact investigators at (323) 644-9550.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man shot to death in Montebello
MONTEBELLO, Calif. – A man shot to death in Montebello was publicly identified Monday. The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Justin Rodriguez died in a carport. The shooting was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Rodriguez...
2 fatally shot outside Pomona residence; police seek tips
A 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old male were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona Saturday night, authorities said Sunday.Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street.The victims were shot outside the residence, according to Pomona Police. The two people were pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner's office confirmed. A neighbor reported hearing rapid gunfire. No suspect description was released, and a motive for the shooting was not determined. The Pomona Police Department urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at a 909-620-2085 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
foxla.com
Man who allegedly threatened to stab people inside Commerce Casino taken into custody
COMMERCE, Calif. - A suspect allegedly armed with a knife at the Commerce Casino was taken into custody after a standoff with sheriff's deputies Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. A witness told FOX 11 the suspect threatened to stab everyone inside a poker room. That's...
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff deputies shoot suspects in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire with deputies in Compton, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. near Compton and Redondo Beach boulevards, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. No deputies were injured. Deputies conducting an operation...
2urbangirls.com
Woman gets light sentence after attempting to run over man in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old woman was sentenced Monday to two weeks in jail, or time already served behind bars, and 60 hours of community service for attempting to run over a man in Westminster with her 6-year-old daughter in the vehicle. Police were called July 9 regarding...
Comments / 1