Wellington, FL

Western Academy Marks Opening Of New Building

A dream 20 years in the making was celebrated at the new location of Western Academy Charter School on Saturday, Jan. 21. Western Academy cut the ribbon on a newly renovated, 62,000-square-foot complex at 12031 Southern Blvd. in Royal Palm Beach. The ribbon-cutting featured Linda Terranova, who founded the school...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
Well-Deserved Bravos to “Anything Goes”

I’ve spent the last I’m-ashamed-to-admit-how-many-days trying to figure out a witty way to convince everyone to rush down to Boca’s Wick Theatre (in Boca Raton, Florida) and immerse themselves in an utterly superlative production of Anything Goes . . . at least once. I’m not alone in delighting in these two-and-a-half hours of pleasure that flew by like minutes. The entire audience, from teens to senioritas, traipsed out after the final standing ovation with smiles on their lips, songs in their hearts and wings on their walkers.
BOCA RATON, FL
IRSC Awarded $1.9 Million PIPELINE Grant for Excellence in Nursing Education

Fort Pierce - Monday January 30, 2023: Indian River State College (IRSC) has received a $1,942,959 award from the Florida Department of Education as part of the Florida College System (FCS) PIPELINE (Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education) program. PIPELINE funding rewards performance and excellence among nursing education programs at Florida College System Institutions and school district postsecondary technical career centers.
FORT PIERCE, FL
“Now these kids get to read them, too”: Girl Scouts give the gift of reading to less fortunate children

Pompano Beach – Jade Meus understands she’s more fortunate than many other children and she wants to give some of it back. “I own a lot of books and since I’ve already read them, I can give them away . . . these [homeless] kids never had any of that,” said Meus, 13, a resident of Deerfield Beach. “Now these kids get to read them, too.”
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Warriors of Jupiter: Richard Emery

After an influential and inspiring 31 years of teaching at Jupiter High School, cherished math teacher Richard Emery will retire in summer of 2023. Emery’s legacy on Jupiter High’s staff and students is one to always be remembered. Emery started teaching at Jupiter High in 1987 after graduating...
JUPITER, FL
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opening in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach

South Florida is about to get a big taste of Italy, thanks to the expansion of DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go. Locations are opening in West Palm Beach and Delray Beach, joining the chain's St. Petersburg, Tampa and Sarasota stores. DalMoros will add a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant this quarter at 400 Clematis St., in West Palm Beach. A 400-square-foot, to-go restaurant will open later this year at 439 E. Atlantic Ave., in Delray Beach. It will offer delivery and take-out only with some outdoor seating.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
5 things you should eat at the South Florida Fair this year

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - The South Florida Fair is happening now through January 29th at the South Florida Fairgrounds! This year’s theme is “It’s Dyno-Mite”!. One of our favorite things about the Fair is the food! This year, we rounded up the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
$613M Powerball jackpot drawing live on CBS12 at 11 p.m.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The drawing for the $613 million Powerball jackpot can be watched live on CBS12 News at 11 p.m. on Monday. No one won Saturday night's drawing worth $572 million, so the jackpot rolled over again. Monday's drawing will be the 31st drawing in...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Man Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Jackpot After Being Cut in Line

While this story did not happen in Texas, I think this is an excellent example of instant karma. As reported by KSAT-12 in San Antonio, Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, of Delray Beach, Florida, claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he bought after a man jumped in line. Here is how the story goes: Stephen was in line at one of those lottery vending machines, and some guy cut in front of him for whatever reason. Stephen did not tell the guy anything and proceeded to the convenience store line and bought the same ticket from the cashier, which was a $50 ticket, 500X The Cash with a top prize of $25 million. Stephen might be thankful to this guy for cutting in front of him.
DELRAY BEACH, FL

