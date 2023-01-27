Read full article on original website
Western Academy Marks Opening Of New Building
A dream 20 years in the making was celebrated at the new location of Western Academy Charter School on Saturday, Jan. 21. Western Academy cut the ribbon on a newly renovated, 62,000-square-foot complex at 12031 Southern Blvd. in Royal Palm Beach. The ribbon-cutting featured Linda Terranova, who founded the school...
theaterpizzazz.com
Well-Deserved Bravos to “Anything Goes”
I’ve spent the last I’m-ashamed-to-admit-how-many-days trying to figure out a witty way to convince everyone to rush down to Boca’s Wick Theatre (in Boca Raton, Florida) and immerse themselves in an utterly superlative production of Anything Goes . . . at least once. I’m not alone in delighting in these two-and-a-half hours of pleasure that flew by like minutes. The entire audience, from teens to senioritas, traipsed out after the final standing ovation with smiles on their lips, songs in their hearts and wings on their walkers.
Tap42 Craft Kitchen + Bar Heads to Palm Beach Gardens
It’s the tenth location for Tap42
New Popeyes in Coral Springs Now Open for Delicious Fried Chicken & Biscuits
Coral Springs’ second Popeyes is now open for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. Located at 10721 W. Atlantic Boulevard, the new location occupies 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m....
February Lineup at Sunrise Theatre
The historic Fort Pierce venue will host a slew of captivating musical guests all month long The post February Lineup at Sunrise Theatre appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
wqcs.org
IRSC Awarded $1.9 Million PIPELINE Grant for Excellence in Nursing Education
Fort Pierce - Monday January 30, 2023: Indian River State College (IRSC) has received a $1,942,959 award from the Florida Department of Education as part of the Florida College System (FCS) PIPELINE (Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education) program. PIPELINE funding rewards performance and excellence among nursing education programs at Florida College System Institutions and school district postsecondary technical career centers.
“Now these kids get to read them, too”: Girl Scouts give the gift of reading to less fortunate children
Pompano Beach – Jade Meus understands she’s more fortunate than many other children and she wants to give some of it back. “I own a lot of books and since I’ve already read them, I can give them away . . . these [homeless] kids never had any of that,” said Meus, 13, a resident of Deerfield Beach. “Now these kids get to read them, too.”
jupiterwarcry.com
Warriors of Jupiter: Richard Emery
After an influential and inspiring 31 years of teaching at Jupiter High School, cherished math teacher Richard Emery will retire in summer of 2023. Emery’s legacy on Jupiter High’s staff and students is one to always be remembered. Emery started teaching at Jupiter High in 1987 after graduating...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Schools hoping to fill hundreds of positions during first job fair of 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County is preparing for its first in a series of job fairs this year. The district has hundreds of openings in multiple departments, and is hoping for a big turnout to fill them. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from...
Fast Casual
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opening in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach
South Florida is about to get a big taste of Italy, thanks to the expansion of DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go. Locations are opening in West Palm Beach and Delray Beach, joining the chain's St. Petersburg, Tampa and Sarasota stores. DalMoros will add a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant this quarter at 400 Clematis St., in West Palm Beach. A 400-square-foot, to-go restaurant will open later this year at 439 E. Atlantic Ave., in Delray Beach. It will offer delivery and take-out only with some outdoor seating.
west-palm-beach-news.com
NBC well being and diet skilled Pleasure Bauer coming to West Palm Seashore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Television health and nutrition expert Joy Bauer will be in West Palm Beach this week giving tips on how to have a healthy life. Bauer, who is the author of 12 bestselling books, started her career as a clinical nutritionist in New York. She...
southfloridaweekend.com
5 things you should eat at the South Florida Fair this year
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - The South Florida Fair is happening now through January 29th at the South Florida Fairgrounds! This year’s theme is “It’s Dyno-Mite”!. One of our favorite things about the Fair is the food! This year, we rounded up the...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Expertise French-Parisian picnic at Diner en Blanc West Palm Seaside – WSVN 7News | Miami Information, Climate, Sports activities
(WSVN) – If you’re Instagram needs a little boost, check out Diner en Blanc. It means dinner in white. The chic, must attend event, with tons of people partying in white is more than IG worthy. Ahh, oui, oui. What is life without some adventure?. Diner en Blanc...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Efforts Underway To Recall The Mayor Of West Palm Seaside | NewsRadio WIOD
A former candidate for mayor of West Palm Beach has launched a campaign to recall the incumbent. A judge last week removed Rodney Mayo from the ballot for the March municipal election, ruling that he is not qualified to run since he doesn’t live in the city. Mayo, who...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Palm Beach becomes most recent community cluttered with antisemitic flyers
Rabbi Moshe Scheiner was one of many Palm Beach residents to find a Ziplock bag filled with corn kernels and an antisemitic flyer at his doorstep.
cw34.com
$613M Powerball jackpot drawing live on CBS12 at 11 p.m.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The drawing for the $613 million Powerball jackpot can be watched live on CBS12 News at 11 p.m. on Monday. No one won Saturday night's drawing worth $572 million, so the jackpot rolled over again. Monday's drawing will be the 31st drawing in...
LOOK: IRS Auctioning Seized Bulletproof Limo
The limo is currently in West Palm Beach.
Florida Restaurant Named One Of The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Florida spot broke into the Top 5.
Man Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Jackpot After Being Cut in Line
While this story did not happen in Texas, I think this is an excellent example of instant karma. As reported by KSAT-12 in San Antonio, Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, of Delray Beach, Florida, claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he bought after a man jumped in line. Here is how the story goes: Stephen was in line at one of those lottery vending machines, and some guy cut in front of him for whatever reason. Stephen did not tell the guy anything and proceeded to the convenience store line and bought the same ticket from the cashier, which was a $50 ticket, 500X The Cash with a top prize of $25 million. Stephen might be thankful to this guy for cutting in front of him.
