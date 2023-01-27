The University of Louisville Student Activity Board brought together a splendid display of cultural diversity on Friday in the International Fashion Show, themed this year to “Alice in Wonderland”. Students and staff gave viewers a glimpse as they dressed up in their respective region’s attire. Within the show were also performances from U of L’s K Pop group K^Motion, the Dazzling Cardettes, and a collaborative dance with the Divine Nine fraternities and sororities to finish the night.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO