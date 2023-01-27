ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinal Stadium to be renamed to “L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium”

It’s been approximately five years since the university parted ways with Cardinal Stadium’s Papa John’s sponsorship, and today its identity can finally begin anew: Cardinal Stadium is now to be known as L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium (or to some, L&N Stadium). “We are thrilled and honored...
SAB’s 2023 International Fashion Show displays a Wonderland of cultural diversity

The University of Louisville Student Activity Board brought together a splendid display of cultural diversity on Friday in the International Fashion Show, themed this year to “Alice in Wonderland”. Students and staff gave viewers a glimpse as they dressed up in their respective region’s attire. Within the show were also performances from U of L’s K Pop group K^Motion, the Dazzling Cardettes, and a collaborative dance with the Divine Nine fraternities and sororities to finish the night.
