The Associated Students of the University of Arizona launched the #WhyIRide campaign last semester to rally the community in support of fare-free transit, and on Dec. 20, 2022, the Tucson City Council voted to extend fare-free transit on all Sun Tran services, including the Sun Link streetcar, until June 30, 2023. The extension was not only a win for the University of Arizona community — 70% of streetcar riders are students — but it also demonstrated how effective the UA student government’s advocacy can be.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO