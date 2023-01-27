ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Arizona Daily Wildcat

No.6 Arizona MBB beats Washington by 23 points

After struggling with the Washington schools the first time around, the Arizona men's basketball team left the state of Washington with a 2-0 weekend sweep. The Wildcats defeated the University of Washington by a score of 95-72 on Saturday, Jan. 28. Azuolas Tubelis had a double-double in this game while...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Tucson treasures: Kick off the first few months 2023 with these events

With music, local food and vendor workshops the Gem & Jam Festival is a charming combination of the art and culture that is characteristic of the city of Tucson. The three-day event has tickets for sale now. Tucson Gem and Mineral Show: Feb. 9-12 While events are currently happening for...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

UA Black Faculty Speaker Series features Princeton University professor Ruha Benjamin

The 2022-23 Black Faculty Speaker Series brought in speaker Ruha Benjamin on Wednesday, Jan. 25, for a keynote called "Out of This World: Afrofuturist Expressions across Science, Art, Tech and Design." The large turnout included University of Arizona students, professors and activists seeking a stronger voice for the Black community.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

191 Toole presents The Noah Martin Band and more

The Noah Martin Band hit the stage with friends The Basements and newbies Hookie on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Tucson venue 191 Toole. Five-piece indie rock band Hookie has only been playing together for six months — this was their first live show. There was an array of emotions...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

What to expect from the Gem & Jam Festival this weekend in Tucson

Three full days of art, music and performances are coming to Tucson this weekend. For any curious University of Arizona students, here is what you need to know before going to the 15th annual Gem & Jam Festival. The festival is located at the Pima County Fairgrounds, and the party...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

ASUA in the new year: Student government’s plans for 2023

The Associated Students of the University of Arizona launched the #WhyIRide campaign last semester to rally the community in support of fare-free transit, and on Dec. 20, 2022, the Tucson City Council voted to extend fare-free transit on all Sun Tran services, including the Sun Link streetcar, until June 30, 2023. The extension was not only a win for the University of Arizona community — 70% of streetcar riders are students — but it also demonstrated how effective the UA student government’s advocacy can be.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

OPINION: Campus spotlight: Free weekly Comedy Corner show

Stuck in the midweek slump? Need a pick-me-up? Grab your friends and check out the free weekly Comedy Corner shows every Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. in the Modern Languages building Room 350. Reem Farhat is a sophomore studying film and television and a member of the club. “It’s like...

