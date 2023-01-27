Read full article on original website
Arizona Daily Wildcat
No.6 Arizona MBB beats Washington by 23 points
After struggling with the Washington schools the first time around, the Arizona men's basketball team left the state of Washington with a 2-0 weekend sweep. The Wildcats defeated the University of Washington by a score of 95-72 on Saturday, Jan. 28. Azuolas Tubelis had a double-double in this game while...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Tucson treasures: Kick off the first few months 2023 with these events
With music, local food and vendor workshops the Gem & Jam Festival is a charming combination of the art and culture that is characteristic of the city of Tucson. The three-day event has tickets for sale now. Tucson Gem and Mineral Show: Feb. 9-12 While events are currently happening for...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
UA Black Faculty Speaker Series features Princeton University professor Ruha Benjamin
The 2022-23 Black Faculty Speaker Series brought in speaker Ruha Benjamin on Wednesday, Jan. 25, for a keynote called "Out of This World: Afrofuturist Expressions across Science, Art, Tech and Design." The large turnout included University of Arizona students, professors and activists seeking a stronger voice for the Black community.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
191 Toole presents The Noah Martin Band and more
The Noah Martin Band hit the stage with friends The Basements and newbies Hookie on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Tucson venue 191 Toole. Five-piece indie rock band Hookie has only been playing together for six months — this was their first live show. There was an array of emotions...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
What to expect from the Gem & Jam Festival this weekend in Tucson
Three full days of art, music and performances are coming to Tucson this weekend. For any curious University of Arizona students, here is what you need to know before going to the 15th annual Gem & Jam Festival. The festival is located at the Pima County Fairgrounds, and the party...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
ASUA in the new year: Student government’s plans for 2023
The Associated Students of the University of Arizona launched the #WhyIRide campaign last semester to rally the community in support of fare-free transit, and on Dec. 20, 2022, the Tucson City Council voted to extend fare-free transit on all Sun Tran services, including the Sun Link streetcar, until June 30, 2023. The extension was not only a win for the University of Arizona community — 70% of streetcar riders are students — but it also demonstrated how effective the UA student government’s advocacy can be.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Local Tucson artisan market Floozy Flea features thrifted finds, original works, live performances
University of Arizona student May Downs runs Floozy Flea, a local Tucson artisan market. Handmade jewelry, local art, vintage clothes and live performances are some of the many gems to be found at Floozy Flea, local Tucson market. University of Arizona student May Downs once sold a hot pink shirt...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
OPINION: Campus spotlight: Free weekly Comedy Corner show
Stuck in the midweek slump? Need a pick-me-up? Grab your friends and check out the free weekly Comedy Corner shows every Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. in the Modern Languages building Room 350. Reem Farhat is a sophomore studying film and television and a member of the club. “It’s like...
