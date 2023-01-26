Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Gob lovers flock to The Johnstown Galleria on Saturday
Jan. 28—Johnstown resident Season Detrick picked her way through the hoard of shoppers crowding numerous tables gobs. There were pumpkin, lemon gobs, peanut butter and chocolate gobs for the 14th annual Gob Fest Day, held Saturday at The Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township. Hundreds of people flocked to the...
Out & About: The Westmoreland's Vintage Ball is good, old-fashioned fun
Sometimes you just want to have a little, old-fashioned fun. The Westmoreland Museum of American Art provided just the ticket, packing decades of enjoyment into one night at its Jan. 21 Vintage Ball. Everything old felt new again, as guests flocked to the sold-out soiree looking like they’d stepped out...
Out & About: Fort Ligonier hosts local scoop on 'Pale Blue Eye' filming
About 150 guests heard the inside scoop about local filming of the Netflix historical thriller “The Pale Blue Eye” prior to a Jan. 19 screening at Fort Ligonier. The blacksmith shop at nearby Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown was transformed into an 1830s tavern for a scene between actors Christian Bale and Harry Melling, playing a detective and a young Edgar Allan Poe, respectively, working to solve murders at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.
20-year-old Heritage Pizza owner working to grow business
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Ayden Craine, the 20-year-old owner of Heritage Pizza in Altoona, has had business cooking up since opening two weeks ago on the corner of 13th Avenue and 16th Street. Just two years ago, Craine graduated from Bishop Guilfoyle High School and has since been working to fulfill his dream of owning his […]
Need To Get Away? Indiana Adventure Resort Hidden on 29-Acres & It’s Awesome
If you love the outdoors or maybe like trying your hand at new things there's an Adventure Resort in Indiana that has total off-the-grid vibes and we are digging it. People are starting to love going off the grid more and more. The world is so full of chaos and busy that it's nice to be able to just stop and slow down. One Southern Indiana town is home to a gorgeous place where you can totally kick back and relax.
WJAC TV
Coroner IDs man, 61, found dead by postal worker on porch of Roxbury home
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed to 6 News Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joseph Sabino Mistick: Can we save Downtown Pittsburgh?
People are worried about Downtown Pittsburgh. The recent daytime killing of a young man in broad daylight in the heart of Pittsburgh’s business and entertainment district has some businesses and residents worrying that Downtown might be over. It was the latest in a string of violent encounters and brazen...
Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Pennsylvania brings community together
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Participants lined up on the beach at Canoe Creek State Park Saturday to take the Polar Plunge into the chilly waters to help raise money for Special Olympics Pennsylvania. The event has become a yearly tradition for some, including the Altoona Police Department. Sgt. Matt Plummer said he hopes it carries on. […]
Downed wires closed stretch of roadway in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A downed utility pole closed a section of roadway for hours in Blair County. According to 511PA, a downed tree in wires caused the road closure on Old 6th Avenue Road between Sandy Run Road and Pinecroft Avenue. All lanes were closed and the Greenwood Fire Department was on scene.
New Kensington's Golden Dawn goes into new year under new ownership
For Gene Tommasi, becoming a new owner of the New Kensington Golden Dawn has brought his grocery career full circle — after he thought it was over. Tommasi of Mt. Lebanon and Jim Faccenda of Bethel Park took over ownership of the 60-year-old neighborhood grocery store in June. After painting, cleaning, replacing equipment and reorganizing, they celebrated the start of their ownership over two weeks in November.
Out & About: Success stories shared at Westmoreland Community Action meeting
Two young men shared very different stories of success during the Westmoreland Community Action annual board meeting and luncheon. JT, 19, of Greensburg told how he received help in finding housing through WCA’s Transitional Age Living Program. He, his mother and two siblings became homeless on the day of...
Pa. man threatened to extort, kill bar owner: reports
A Blair County man is behind bars after being accused of threatening to kill and extort a bar owner who was an old friend of his, according to reports from 6WJAC and WTAJ. According to the affidavit, 52-year-old Ryan Hollingsworth, of Altoona, was charged with extortion and terroristic threats after an incident at McGarvey’s bar in the Juniata section of Altoona on Jan. 26, according to WTAJ.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha Were Up with Love
Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha met in September 2017 at Ginger Hill Tavern while out with friends. It was Maria’s last year of college at Slippery Rock University, and she was hesitant to start a relationship during her senior year; Matt persisted until the following summer, when Maria finally decided to give it a shot. Their first date sprawled across Pittsburgh, from stops in Station Square to the Pittsburgh Zoo. “It was like the best date of my entire life. I kind of knew from that moment, I was like, ‘OK, this guy is like the real deal. You know, he’s worth the time,’” Maria says.
Renowned pilot honored at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport
Greensburg native and X-1 test pilot Chalmers H. “Slick” Goodlin was on the verge of making history as the pilot who broke the sound barrier. After a contract dispute, Goodlin, who flew military planes for three countries, lost his seat in the cockpit and faded into the ranks of aviation history.
From perfume to light bulbs, Lower Burrell Plaza’s former JCPenney building getting more than a facelift
A couple of mannequins and a drop ceiling were among the last vestiges inside the old JCPenney building in Lower Burrell, now gutted to make way for an open-air, 90,000-square-foot electrical supply warehouse and store. The former department store’s brick shell still stands, but most of the interior is gone....
Phantastic Phils: Where do Punxsy’s groundhog statues come from?
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — When driving through Punxsutawney you may notice statues scattered around the area shaped just like Punxsutawney Phil. They’re of course in honor of the town’s most loved prognosticator; but where did the idea begin? Throughout downtown Punxsy you’ll see these fiberglass statues called Phantastic Phils. Groundhog Club Inner Circle member A.J. […]
All Saints Convent in Etna transformed into apartment living
The cross details and All Saints name remain on the front of the building, the beloved home to nuns for many years. But, as is protocol for the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh when a religious building is being reposed, anything liturgical, including stained glass with symbols such as a chalice or image of a saint, has been removed.
“Let’s go outside and talk” Man charged with assault at Clearfield County camp
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Curwensville man is charged with assaulting another man at a camp in Clearfield County. Mason Guelich, 22, was accused by multiple people of punching and stomping on the man after the man confronted Guelich about an alleged sexual assault. State police were sent to the Clearfield Hospital after a […]
2 injured after deck collapses at Vandergrift home
Two people were injured after the deck collapsed at their Vandergrift home Saturday morning. Katie Bragg, 34, and Mike Horton, 33, were injured when the deck collapsed around 9:45 a.m., relatives said. The pair used the deck space every day, said Sophie Bragg, their 11-year-old daughter. Half of the deck...
wtae.com
Video captures fight inside Brashear High School
PITTSBURGH — A brawl broke out Friday morning at Brashear High School in Pittsburgh. See the video and the teachers union response: Watch the report above. Cellphone video shows dozens of students fighting and teachers trying to break it up. The brawl ended when a student discharged pepper spray...
