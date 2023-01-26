ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Gob lovers flock to The Johnstown Galleria on Saturday

Jan. 28—Johnstown resident Season Detrick picked her way through the hoard of shoppers crowding numerous tables gobs. There were pumpkin, lemon gobs, peanut butter and chocolate gobs for the 14th annual Gob Fest Day, held Saturday at The Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township. Hundreds of people flocked to the...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Tribune-Review

Out & About: Fort Ligonier hosts local scoop on 'Pale Blue Eye' filming

About 150 guests heard the inside scoop about local filming of the Netflix historical thriller “The Pale Blue Eye” prior to a Jan. 19 screening at Fort Ligonier. The blacksmith shop at nearby Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown was transformed into an 1830s tavern for a scene between actors Christian Bale and Harry Melling, playing a detective and a young Edgar Allan Poe, respectively, working to solve murders at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.
LAUGHLINTOWN, PA
WTAJ

20-year-old Heritage Pizza owner working to grow business

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Ayden Craine, the 20-year-old owner of Heritage Pizza in Altoona, has had business cooking up since opening two weeks ago on the corner of 13th Avenue and 16th Street. Just two years ago, Craine graduated from Bishop Guilfoyle High School and has since been working to fulfill his dream of owning his […]
ALTOONA, PA
WBKR

Need To Get Away? Indiana Adventure Resort Hidden on 29-Acres & It’s Awesome

If you love the outdoors or maybe like trying your hand at new things there's an Adventure Resort in Indiana that has total off-the-grid vibes and we are digging it. People are starting to love going off the grid more and more. The world is so full of chaos and busy that it's nice to be able to just stop and slow down. One Southern Indiana town is home to a gorgeous place where you can totally kick back and relax.
INDIANA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joseph Sabino Mistick: Can we save Downtown Pittsburgh?

People are worried about Downtown Pittsburgh. The recent daytime killing of a young man in broad daylight in the heart of Pittsburgh’s business and entertainment district has some businesses and residents worrying that Downtown might be over. It was the latest in a string of violent encounters and brazen...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Pennsylvania brings community together

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Participants lined up on the beach at Canoe Creek State Park Saturday to take the Polar Plunge into the chilly waters to help raise money for Special Olympics Pennsylvania. The event has become a yearly tradition for some, including the Altoona Police Department. Sgt. Matt Plummer said he hopes it carries on. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Downed wires closed stretch of roadway in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A downed utility pole closed a section of roadway for hours in Blair County. According to 511PA, a downed tree in wires caused the road closure on Old 6th Avenue Road between Sandy Run Road and Pinecroft Avenue. All lanes were closed and the Greenwood Fire Department was on scene.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

New Kensington's Golden Dawn goes into new year under new ownership

For Gene Tommasi, becoming a new owner of the New Kensington Golden Dawn has brought his grocery career full circle — after he thought it was over. Tommasi of Mt. Lebanon and Jim Faccenda of Bethel Park took over ownership of the 60-year-old neighborhood grocery store in June. After painting, cleaning, replacing equipment and reorganizing, they celebrated the start of their ownership over two weeks in November.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man threatened to extort, kill bar owner: reports

A Blair County man is behind bars after being accused of threatening to kill and extort a bar owner who was an old friend of his, according to reports from 6WJAC and WTAJ. According to the affidavit, 52-year-old Ryan Hollingsworth, of Altoona, was charged with extortion and terroristic threats after an incident at McGarvey’s bar in the Juniata section of Altoona on Jan. 26, according to WTAJ.
ALTOONA, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha Were Up with Love

Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha met in September 2017 at Ginger Hill Tavern while out with friends. It was Maria’s last year of college at Slippery Rock University, and she was hesitant to start a relationship during her senior year; Matt persisted until the following summer, when Maria finally decided to give it a shot. Their first date sprawled across Pittsburgh, from stops in Station Square to the Pittsburgh Zoo. “It was like the best date of my entire life. I kind of knew from that moment, I was like, ‘OK, this guy is like the real deal. You know, he’s worth the time,’” Maria says.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Phantastic Phils: Where do Punxsy’s groundhog statues come from?

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — When driving through Punxsutawney you may notice statues scattered around the area shaped just like Punxsutawney Phil. They’re of course in honor of the town’s most loved prognosticator; but where did the idea begin? Throughout downtown Punxsy you’ll see these fiberglass statues called Phantastic Phils. Groundhog Club Inner Circle member A.J. […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Tribune-Review

All Saints Convent in Etna transformed into apartment living

The cross details and All Saints name remain on the front of the building, the beloved home to nuns for many years. But, as is protocol for the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh when a religious building is being reposed, anything liturgical, including stained glass with symbols such as a chalice or image of a saint, has been removed.
ETNA, PA
Tribune-Review

2 injured after deck collapses at Vandergrift home

Two people were injured after the deck collapsed at their Vandergrift home Saturday morning. Katie Bragg, 34, and Mike Horton, 33, were injured when the deck collapsed around 9:45 a.m., relatives said. The pair used the deck space every day, said Sophie Bragg, their 11-year-old daughter. Half of the deck...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
wtae.com

Video captures fight inside Brashear High School

PITTSBURGH — A brawl broke out Friday morning at Brashear High School in Pittsburgh. See the video and the teachers union response: Watch the report above. Cellphone video shows dozens of students fighting and teachers trying to break it up. The brawl ended when a student discharged pepper spray...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy