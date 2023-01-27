Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Shaquille O'Neal Destroys Kevin Durant For Saying He Doesn't Know Basketball: "I Know How To Brush My Hair..."
Kevin Durant is a player that is often spotted on social media, commenting on happenings around the NBA world. We often see him opine on Twitter on basketball topics. Recently, we saw Kevin Durant call out Shaquille O'Neal on Twitter for not knowing who Lakers forward Rui Hachimura was. Durant clearly was in a joking mood, and hilariously claimed that O'Neal "doesn't know ball".
Bill Simmons Reacts To The Controversial No-Foul Call Against LeBron James
NBA analyst Bill Simmons believes the under-fire referees who officiated the Lakers vs. Celtics game were right in their controversial no-foul call against LeBron James. In what was one humdinger of a game, LA led 105-102 with 14.1 seconds remaining before Jaylen Brown tied the score. The Lakers had the last shot and James plowed his way to the rim for a game-winner but missed it as Jayson Tatum's came in contact with him, only for the referees to not blow the whistle.
Jayson Tatum sparks controversy with T-shirt choice ahead of Lakers game
If Jayson Tatum wanted to get people talking before Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, he certainly succeeded. The Boston Celtics star Tatum arrived to the game wearing a controversial outfit. He showed up in a T-shirt of the late Kobe Bryant … wearing Celtics gear. The image depicted on the shirt was a real one from when Bryant worked out for the Celtics before he was drafted in 1996.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA
Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
Report: Bucks offer for Knicks’ Cam Reddish doesn’t include Grayson Allen
One of the offers the New York Knicks have on their table for Cam Reddish is from the Milwaukee Bucks. But it doesn’t include two-way wing Grayson Allen. According to HoopsHype’s Mike Scotto, the Bucks have so far resisted including Allen in the Reddish trade talks. “Instead, the...
Bulls reportedly willing to take calls on these three players before NBA trade deadline
The Chicago Bulls could be active before this year’s NBA trade deadline, however, the players they move may not be the names you expect. The Bulls have been one of the biggest disappointments so far in the 2022-2023 NBA season. Despite having two All-Stars on the roster and a solid core around them, the team owns a 22-26 record a couple of weeks before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
Patrick Beverley Reveals LeBron James' Angry Reaction In The Locker Room After Lakers-Celtics Game
It has been a pleasure to watch LeBron James dominate on the court all these years and throughout his time in the league, there have been very few instances when he has completely lost it during a game. It takes something truly ridiculous for that to happen and something ridiculous did happen on Saturday night.
LeBron James And Jayson Tatum Roast Each Other On Instagram Over Controversial Missed Call
It was quite an eventful end to the first-ever Rivals Week in the NBA on Saturday night. The greatest rivalry in the history of the league didn't disappoint, as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics went at each other in an overtime thriller. Unfortunately, however, the biggest story...
Tyrese Haliburton goes viral for his reaction to big Pacers news
Tyrese Haliburton was mighty pleased about the major development with his team over the weekend. Word broke on Saturday that the Indiana Pacers had agreed to a contract extension with center Myles Turner. The 27-year-old Turner was slated to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer, making him the subject of widespread trade rumors. But the Pacers extending Turner ( and for pretty sizable money at that) now effectively puts an end to those rumors.
Miami Heat Organization Fined $25,000
The Miami Heat have dealt with a lot of injuries this season, and they typically have a very long injury report for every game. On Saturday afternoon, the NBA has announced that the organization has been fined $25,000 for not complying with league policies pertaining to injury reports. Via NBA...
The Broncos head coach search is in shambles
After missing out on several top head-coaching candidates, the Broncos' search is in shambles and left Denver scrambling for alternatives. "In the next week, we're going to know a lot more," former Saints HC Sean Payton said Sunday on FOX Sports. Yet Denver scheduled no second interview with Payton, per...
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux throws jab at 49ers after NFC Championship
The Eagles dominated on the scoreboard, but the score didn't tell the entire story. The 49ers lost quarterback Brock Purdy to an elbow injury early in the first half before similarly losing backup Josh Johnson later in the game. Johnson's injury forced Purdy to come back into the game without...
