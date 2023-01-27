ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Coachella Valley Firebirds outlast Iowa Wild, 3-2, in overtime to extend win streak to six

By Andrew L. John, Palm Springs Desert Sun
Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yahoo Sports

Iowa State vs Texas Tech Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Iowa State vs Texas Tech prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Monday, January 30. Record: Iowa State (15-5), Texas Tech (11-10) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s |...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy