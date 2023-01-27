Annual Wellness Exam is Key to a Healthy Year for Older Adults
(StatePoint) You’ve selected your insurance plan for the year. Now, it’s time to start using your benefits, beginning with an annual wellness exam.
(StatePoint) You’ve selected your insurance plan for the year. Now, it’s time to start using your benefits, beginning with an annual wellness exam.
The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.https://www.beavertonvalleytimes.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0