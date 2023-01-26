ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PS+: The games for February have dropped and there’s a little surprise

This is the official game of PS+: The free games for the month of February have leaked and there are surprises. A leak has revealed that titles available with a PS Plus subscription from February 2023 were revealed. If you are a subscriber, there may be games you’ll be interested in.
Iron VALORANT players struggle to win with these three agent picks

In VALORANT, what fans see in competition doesn’t reflect the real world of ranked plays, particularly when it comes to lower levels. Iron games are much cheaper than map games. But there are a few agents still at all levels of trouble, from highest of to lowest of all.
League players say they are blaming atrocious level-up rewards

One of the biggest players in a game is not happy with one key feature. Several players criticized the Leagues subreddit over the weekend. They claim that it’s become useless and tedious especially for players who already own all the champions of the game. I’m a self-employed person. I’ve...
AutoChess MOBA is shutting down, heres why he’s a good move

The autochess MOBA is a game I was very interested at from the start. For me, it looks like the game was not ready to stop by the developers. In highly competitive gaming worlds, the chances for a badistic game to survive are very low. The developer needs more time to change things for good, and so the game’s going to return.
Why is the Gen.G versus the DK? LCK Weekly’s preview

After a thrilling series against T1, DK will host Gen.G for another tough match in Week 3 of LCK Spring Split. Who’ll win with both teams having a 3-1 record? We are expecting to see what we will be doing next week. Image credits | Riot Games, drawing images...
Anish Giri has a two-time victory over Tata Steel after falling short five times

Anish Giri congratulated Uzbek youngster Nodirbek Abdusattorov with a topsy-turvy super-tournament. Having had a hard win over Richard Rapport while Abdusattorov was unimpressed with his late victory against Jorden van Foreest, Giri also managed to win the championship with some very early disappointments after finishing the tournament. After finishing fifth...
Crazy action game Sir Whoopass: Death is now getting a major update next week

Atomic Elbow announced the major update to Sir Whoopass: Immortal Death, a single-player play, where the protagonist is searching for the legendary artifact that created the bad fortune to attack a mysterious hermit, a mysterious hermit of the humankind. During the release of last fall the game was updated regularly, so it amazes me with its fast-paced gameplay and funny twists.
Overwatch 2 Season Three will implement Ranked Changes, Nerf Ultimate Refund on Hero Switching

The director of Overwatch 2 published a new Developer Update. In this episode, people said that the skins of Kirikos leaked. Keller acknowledged that Ranked mode suffered from poor comprehension. A failure to do with friends or the inability to play for others, as well as a negative experience by playing with other players, even if there’s someone at the same level of skill, etc., there is not a whole lot of confusion.
The new Pokemon master won the Wolfe Glick Invitational, after edging out Ludwig, Sykkuno, plus

With the new mainline Pokemon game, the competitive meta expands with new Pokemon, moves, abilities and battle mechanics. The naming of the famous Pokemon Duo, such as Anihilape, Maushold or Tatsugiri and Dondozo, also works in its works. This may not mean much for casual Pokemon players, but competitive VGC players know not to underestimate the tiny sushi or mice’s adorable family.

