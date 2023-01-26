ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PS+: The games for February have dropped and there’s a little surprise

This is the official game of PS+: The free games for the month of February have leaked and there are surprises. A leak has revealed that titles available with a PS Plus subscription from February 2023 were revealed. If you are a subscriber, there may be games you’ll be interested in.
League players say they are blaming atrocious level-up rewards

One of the biggest players in a game is not happy with one key feature. Several players criticized the Leagues subreddit over the weekend. They claim that it’s become useless and tedious especially for players who already own all the champions of the game. I’m a self-employed person. I’ve...
Iron VALORANT players struggle to win with these three agent picks

In VALORANT, what fans see in competition doesn’t reflect the real world of ranked plays, particularly when it comes to lower levels. Iron games are much cheaper than map games. But there are a few agents still at all levels of trouble, from highest of to lowest of all.
These Doomed Islands Sign Signing People Up For Closed Alpha

Three major titles including The Fireshine and The Doomed Islands (closed Alpha) will take place. if you don’t see the game before, you play like a god to develop a land and provide a settlement for your followers. You’ll give them shelter, resources and more to help them survive the oncoming storm, which was all about a disaster. The teams are also taking signups for the Closed Alpha via the Discord game, with the deadlines set for the first two days of March.
Snakes and rattles Release, and at the Earliest, testers report Game-Breaking Bugs rumors in 2023

Ubisoft can’t snag any time, and its woes with the action-adventure title Skull and Bones seem to continue. It’s been delayed again from March to 2023-24, which could mean a launch by March 31, 2024, at the end of the month. If that wasn’t enough, the reports from the play-testers and developers are less than positive, as will Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson.
AutoChess MOBA is shutting down, heres why he’s a good move

The autochess MOBA is a game I was very interested at from the start. For me, it looks like the game was not ready to stop by the developers. In highly competitive gaming worlds, the chances for a badistic game to survive are very low. The developer needs more time to change things for good, and so the game’s going to return.
Why is the Gen.G versus the DK? LCK Weekly’s preview

After a thrilling series against T1, DK will host Gen.G for another tough match in Week 3 of LCK Spring Split. Who’ll win with both teams having a 3-1 record? We are expecting to see what we will be doing next week. Image credits | Riot Games, drawing images...
Find the Blade of Vengeance by Shea

Today, SEGA and RGG Studio released a new trailer for that highly anticipated samurai epic like a dragon: Ishin! to start globally on February 21st, 2023, for Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam. The Blade of Vengeance film explores the games story, revealing a glimpse into...
A charpenteur’s “Goes” new trailer, with the latest mobile-based audio-visual equipment in the state

A new aesthetic pack that goes on jungle-themed design has been announced. Paradox Interactive announced today that new Jungle Pack, the latest aesthetic expansion of the popular prison management simulator. This update is set in a tropical forest with a dazzling energy that requires players to get involved in a prison in the jungle, with wooden structure, customization options, and a feverish menace.
The authors of Life is Strange published a screenshot from their new project

The studio Dont Nod, who released the first part of Life is Strange and the role-playing action Vampyr has, decided to post the first screenshot of their upcoming game online. One can imagine the Montreal team working with him. Unfortunately, the developers did not disclose the details of their project,...
Crazy action game Sir Whoopass: Death is now getting a major update next week

Atomic Elbow announced the major update to Sir Whoopass: Immortal Death, a single-player play, where the protagonist is searching for the legendary artifact that created the bad fortune to attack a mysterious hermit, a mysterious hermit of the humankind. During the release of last fall the game was updated regularly, so it amazes me with its fast-paced gameplay and funny twists.
I’m scared that I hate Metal Gear Solid Readers Feature

Metal Gear Solid 5, it’s not for everybody (pic: Konami). Reader explains all the reasons he doesn’t like the Metal Gear Solid games, and why he still feels it has to be his fault, not the games. We all have franchises (and films and shows) that we know...

