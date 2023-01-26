Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Ejected Driver Flown To Trauma Center After Vehicle Strikes Traffic Light In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On January 30, 2023 at approximately 12:15 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on Western Parkway at Weymouth Court. Crews arrived and found an unconscious 32-year-old male occupant ejected from an overturned vehicle that struck a traffic...
WBOC
Teen Accused of Setting Fire to Fruitland Home
FRUITLAND, Md.- A teen has been accused of intentionally starting a fire in Fruitland Friday afternoon. The State Fire Marshal says the fire happened on the front porch of a one-story home home on N. Dulany Ave. around 1:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, according to the fire marshal. The...
One killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in King George
A woman is dead and two people are in the hospital after a head-on collision in King George County.
Police investigating shooting at Orchard Market in Severn
SEVERN, MD – Police investigating a shots-fired 911 call in Severn found six spent shell casings, but no evidence of victims or the shooter. Police responded to the area of Pioneer Drive and Deerfield Drive in Severn at around 1 pm on Sunday. Upon their arrival, officers were informed that an unknown male had fired several rounds into the Orchard Food Market, 1159 Reece Road. The suspect fled toward the Still Meadows community after firing the shots. Officers located six shell casings behind 8226 Severn Orchard Circle after the incident. The officers did not receive any reports of physical injury The post Police investigating shooting at Orchard Market in Severn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect in farm supply store stabbing incident arrested
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Police have arrested a suspect wanted for a Friday morning stabbing at a farm supply store in Annapolis. Anne Arundel County Police Department officers responded to Bowen Farm Supply after a report of a stabbing occurred at around 8 am. Police said an argument between two male employees escalated into a physical altercation, during which one of the individuals was stabbed. Police were able to locate the suspect at his residence in Annapolis and arrested him after he left the area prior to their arrival. With non-life-threatening injuries, the 49-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital. The post Suspect in farm supply store stabbing incident arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
Blades Fire Police captain on the mend after being hit by car on scene of crash
BLADES, Del. – A local fire police captain is on the mend after being hit by a car while on the scene of a crash. Saturday night around 8:47 p.m., Blades Volunteer Fire Company (BVFC) was assisting on the scene of a rollover crash in Seaford. The crash was in Seaford Volunteer Fire Department’s district, in the area of Sussex Highway and Norman Eskridge Highway.
Intoxicated suspect turns violent after friends ask him not to drink and drive, police
PASADENA, MD – An intoxicated man got testy with his friends after they tried to prevent him from driving under the influence. On Monday, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to an assault at a residence in the 8800 block of Fort Smallwood Road in Pasadena. “The intoxicated suspect became combative with two people in the house when they attempted to prevent him from driving under the influence of alcohol. During the confrontation, the suspect struck the victims and placed one of the victims in a chokehold,” police said, The suspect had left prior to police arrival, but returned a The post Intoxicated suspect turns violent after friends ask him not to drink and drive, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
WGMD Radio
Three Charged for Stealing a Vehicle in Seaford
Seaford Police arrested three men after a report of a stolen vehicle on Chandler Street Thursday night around 7:20. Police learned the vehicle was left running with a child still in a rear seat. The vehicle was located on Old Furnace Road but the driver refused to stop as the driver fled from police – finally stopping on Conrail Road – and three people ran off on foot. All three were arrested with help from DSP Aviation and Troop 5 units.
foxbaltimore.com
Teen arrested after swinging a hatchet and threatening residents in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — Police say a teen has been charged with assault after swinging a ratchet at people in Anne Arundel County and threatening to shoot them. On Sunday afternoon, at approximately 1:00PM, officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a residence in the 700 block of Long Meadow Way in Arnold.
Pedestrian killed in Annapolis crash
According to Annapolis police, Route 665 towards Forest Drive will be closed for an extended period of time.
wnav.com
Woman dead after Sunday night crash near Route 665 and Chinquapin Round Road
Annapolis Police say a woman died from her injuries after a motorist crashed into her while walking near Route 665 and Chinquapin Round Road Sunday night. That's why the road was closed for hours last night until early Monday morning. The motorist stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities....
Bay Net
Woman Escapes Armed Kidnapper In Southern Maryland
WALDORF, Md. – On January 26 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police notified the Charles County Sheriff’s Office they were with a woman who reported she had been kidnapped in Charles County earlier in the evening. Detectives from the CCSO coordinated with the Anne Arundel police...
WGMD Radio
Sunday Morning Power Outage in Seaford
Seaford Police report that a vehicle struck a city electric pole on Virginia Avenue near the intersection of School Lane knocking out power just after 2am. City electric personnel were quickly on the scene and restored power just before 6am. Virginia Avenue and School Lane were reopened to traffic just...
Bay Net
One Injured After Vehicle Crash In St. Mary’s
LEONARDTOWN, Md – We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash this evening that has sent one occupant to the hospital. At approximately 6:06 p.m. on January 29, first responders were called to St. Andrew’s Church Rd in the area of Fairgrounds Rd for a reported crash.
foxbaltimore.com
Woman hit and killed by a car in Annapolis, say police
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was hit and killed in a car crash Sunday in Annapolis, according to the Annapolis Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. in the area of rout 665 and Chinquapin Round Road. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the...
mocoshow.com
Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Criminal Organization that Distributed Large Amounts of Fentanyl and Was Responsible for Multiple Overdoses throughout Maryland and Surrounding Areas
The Maryland Attorney General released the following press release on January 26, 2023: Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
wnav.com
Two people pleaded guilty to killing their roomate
Two people befriended a woman living in an Anne Arundel home with her Mom. They became her roommates. Now they can receive a sentence of 40 years in prison for killing the woman and allegedly dumping her body in the Chesapeake Bay in 2017. The story sent investigators in motion from Maryland to Tuscon, Arizona, where authorities said the roommates, William Eugene Rice Jr. and Christina Gail Harnish, also known as Christina Stallings, fled. The suspects were extradited in early 2022 back to Maryland, where they have been held without bond.
NBC Washington
‘I'm Only a Kid,' Karon Blake Cried After Being Shot. DC Employee Charged With 13-Year-Old's Murder
The D.C. government employee who shot at 13-year-old Karon Blake as he yelled “I’m only a kid” earlier this month turned himself in Tuesday to face a second-degree murder charge, according to court documents and Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee. Blake yelled “I’m sorry" and “I am...
Police investigating shooting in Seaford
SEAFORD, DE – Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Seaford early Friday morning. At around 12:20 am, a resident of Nylon Avenue reported that his home was targeted by gunfire. Whe officers arrived on scene, a 19-year-old woman said that her home had been struck by gunfire. The house was also occupied by two 21-year-old men at the time. No injuries were reported. Police found shell casings outside the home, but the investigation did not lead to any suspects. No arrests have been made. The post Police investigating shooting in Seaford appeared first on Shore News Network.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Sussex County Council to Recognizes Caroling on the Circle Food Drive Supporters & Approves 2 MOUs
UPDATED – 01/31/23 – The Sussex County Council ended January honoring the groups who helped to raise some of the over 18,000 food items collected during the 2-month long Sussex County Annual ‘Pack the Pod’ Food Drive in November and December. Rehoboth Beach Elementary School collected over 2000 food items and received a plaque from the Council for their efforts.
