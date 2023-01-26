Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slide on Adani rout; Nigeria bonds tumble on Moody's downgrade
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Monday, as Indian shares dipped after Adani group companies extended losses and Hong Kong stocks retreated, while Nigerian government bonds dropped after a Moody's ratings downgrade for the West African nation. The MSCI's index for emerging market stocks .MSCIEF fell 0.6%...
astaga.com
Bitcoin trading at $38,000 in Nigeria, as Africa’s biggest economy in turmoil
Bitcoin is buying and selling at $38,000 in Nigeria, a premium of 66%. The Nigerian central financial institution has applied ATM withdrawal limits of $43 per day in push in the direction of a cashless society for Africa’s largest financial system. The central financial institution additionally introduced a rival...
msn.com
China Stock Rally Cools as Benchmark Flirts With Bull Market
(Bloomberg) -- China’s stocks pulled back from the verge of a bull market, with the muted reopening from a week-long Lunar New Year break indicating that traders are waiting on new catalysts after a three-month rally. Most Read from Bloomberg. The CSI 300 Index pared a bulk of its...
NASDAQ
China Shares Tipped To Return To The Upside On Monday
(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long break for the Lunar New Year, the China stock market had risen in three straight sessions, collecting more than 60 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,265-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support when it opens on Monday.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities hit 9-month high as recession fears wane
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose on Friday and were poised for their fifth straight week of gains after data highlighted a resilient U.S. economy, boosting investor sentiment ahead of next week's slate of central bank policy meetings. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
CNBC
10-year Treasury yield briefly tops 3.52% as data watched by the Fed shows inflation increase
Treasury yields climbed on Friday as a key inflation report watched by the Federal Reserve indicated a sizable increase in prices. was up by a little over 2 basis points to 3.515% after topping 3.52% earlier in the session. The. yield was last trading at 4.205% after rising by around...
NASDAQ
1 Top Crypto Stock With 100% Upside, According to Wall Street
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a bit of a resurgence at the start of 2023, a welcome development given how unfavorable last year was for the entire industry. Macro headwinds, investors seeking safer assets, and failures and bankruptcies deserve the credit for the massive loss of value in 2022. But...
U.S. stocks close higher after volatile week of trading
U.S. stocks bounced back Friday, with gains in the tech sector bringing a strong end to a volatile week.
CNBC
Dollar cautiously firm ahead of busy central bank week
The dollar firmed on Monday and distanced itself from an eight-month trough ahead of a slew of central bank meetings this week, including the Federal Reserve's, with traders keenly focused on guidance for the path of interest rate rises. However, it remained on track for a fourth straight monthly loss...
NASDAQ
Asian Markets Mixed Amid Cautious Trades
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Monday, following the broadly positive cues from global markets on Friday, and as traders remain cautious ahead of a busy week, when the US Fed, Bank of England and European Central Bank are due to lift interest rates in an effort to bring inflation down from a multi-decade high. Asian markets closed mostly higher on Friday.
Investors are piling the most cash into European stocks in nearly a year as recession outlook fades
Europe's economic prospects are brightening after winter wasn't as harsh as anticipated and with China's reopening fueling demand hopes.
Investors' bets against German bonds hit highest since 2015, S&P data shows
LONDON (Reuters) - Investors have amassed the biggest bet against German government bonds since 2015, as the country issues large amounts of debt and the European Central Bank (ECB) talks tough on inflation.
CNBC
Gold drops on strong U.S. economic data, firmer dollar
Gold fell on Thursday on a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data that could prompt the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. Spot gold dipped 0.9% to $1,929.43 per ounce after having slipped as much as $1,919.49. Prices also hit their highest since April 2022 at $1,949.09 earlier in the session.
NASDAQ
Intel Plunges on Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance: ETFs in Focus
Intel INTC reported Q4 results after market close yesterday. The world’s largest chipmaker missed estimates for both earnings and revenues and offered a weak outlook for 2023, citing cooling demand for its chips used in personal computers. As such, shares of INTC plunged about 10% in after-market hours. Given...
US News and World Report
Euro Rises After Spanish CPI, Dollar Slips Towards 8-Mth Low
LONDON (Reuters) - The euro rose on Monday after unexpectedly high Spanish inflation data raised expectations for a higher euro area print on Wednesday, while the dollar languished near an eight-month low ahead of a slew of central bank meetings this week. The euro climbed 0.2% to $1.0891 after data...
Asian shares rise, track Wall St gains as earnings ramp up
BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were higher in Asia on Tuesday after a tech-led rally on Wall Street as investors bet the Federal Reserve will trim its rate hikes to tamp down inflation. Many markets in the region were closed for Lunar New Year holidays. A preliminary reading for manufacturing in Japan remained steady in January at its lowest level in over two years, with exports declining faster. But the strength in technology shares helped spur buying of manufacturers like electronics maker Omron, which gained 2.7%, and robot supplier Fanuc Corp., which gained 2%. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index gained 1.7% to 27,367.03 and the Sensex in Mumbai added 0.5% to 61,223.88. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4% to 7,486.60 while the SET in Bangkok was up 0.2%.
Shares and bonds nervy as rate-hike week looms
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Stock markets worldwide halted their January rally on Monday, pausing for breath at the start of an agenda-setting week of central bank rate hikes and data releases that will clarify if progress has been made in the battle against inflation.
ABC News
World shares retreat after last week's gains on Wall Street
BANGKOK -- European shares retreated Monday after a mixed session in Asia as attention turned to Wednesday’s decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. A report Friday showed that U.S. inflation is continuing to cool, raising hopes for a smaller increase that’s less painful than last year’s aggressive hikes. The measure the Fed prefers, which doesn’t count food and energy costs, was 4.4% higher in December than a year earlier. That was down from 4.7% inflation in November.
Tech stocks lead losses in Europe on rate decision jitters
Jan 30 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, as cautious investors anticipated a slew of interest rate hikes by prominent central banks this week, with shares of rate-sensitive sectors including technology among the major laggards.
