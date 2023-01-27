Read full article on original website
'This is gut-wrenching.' Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) calls on the Senate to pass police reform
Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) reacts to video of the police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis that lead to his death, and calls for the Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act after the bill was passed by the House. "We’re not just going to say that because there are Republicans in Congress, we’re not going to try… we’re going to fight, and in democracy, the voices of people must be heard."Jan. 28, 2023.
Why Trump lawyer John Eastman deserves to be disbarred
Every year around this time, a few of my law students ask me to serve as a “moral character” reference for them. Those of you who are not lawyers may not know that such references are a cornerstone of our profession, reflecting lawyers’ position of public trust in our society. That trust has been repeatedly broken by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers — most recently by John Eastman, the former dean of Chapman University School of Law, and one of the architects of the plan to send slates of fake electors to vote in the Electoral College.
Trump's 2024 MAGA litmus test
In 2018, as President Donald Trump was separating children from their parents and mocking victims of sexual assault, The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer wrote, “The Cruelty is the Point.”. “We can hear the spectacle of cruel laughter throughout the Trump era,” he wrote. But cruelty is no longer...
Blinken condemns rise in violence between Israel and Palestinians
Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem and condemned a recent rise in violence between Israel and the Palestinians and urged a de-escalation of tensions in the region. NBC's Kelly Cobiella has details.Jan. 30, 2023.
'Elite' units seen as corrupting element in police culture
Samuel Sinyangwe, founder of Mapping Police Violence, and Radley Balko, criminal justice system columnist for the Washington Post, talk with Alex Wagner about how "elite" units with police forces, like the Scorpion unit responsible for the beating death of Tyre Nichols, contribute to violence and abuses committed by law enforcement.Jan. 28, 2023.
The problem with Trump’s imagined ‘peace deal’ in Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban argued a few months ago that he had an underappreciated plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. “Hope for peace goes by the name of Donald Trump,” the authoritarian leader declared. As Orban argued, the conflict could be resolved through a diplomatic...
Velshi: We must support journalists to bear witness
Freedom of the press and freedom of expression are at the core of our national identity as Americans. And yet, prominent republicans continue to villainize the media. Most recently, former head of the CIA and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo disparaged Washington Post Journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered by agents of the Saudi government in 2018. Journalist deaths rose by nearly 50% in 2022 from the previous year. If we stand for democracy, then we support journalists in their quest to bear witness, and hold power to account.Jan. 29, 2023.
Scandals aside, it’s absurd that we’re still putting classified info on paper
Last week, classified materials were found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home. Of course, that discovery followed the discoveries of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s vacated office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement and at his Delaware residence. And those two cases came after the FBI executed a search warrant to retrieve documents from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. Also, in December, Trump’s attorneys reportedly found two documents with classified markings at a storage unit in West Palm Beach.
Fmr NYPD detective: significant legislation needed to address “toxic police culture”
In light of Tyre Nichols’s death, President Biden and members of Congress have renewed calls for the passage of legislation to address police reform – an uphill battle with the current Congress. “Toxic police culture is so resilient and stubborn that absent significant legislation, the heinous acts that we’re seeing…will continue,” warns Marq Claxton, a former NYPD detective and the Director of the Black Law Enforcement Alliance. He says the culture is so “ingrained” and “institutionalized” that even a “highly-respected law enforcement professional” like Memphis PD’s Police Chief Cerelyn Davis is tainted by it. “There are certain limitations to even her position because of the tenacity and stubbornness of toxic police culture.”Jan. 29, 2023.
Pelosi has 'absolutely no intention' of watching video of husband's attack
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters that she has "absolutely no intention" of watching the bodycam video of the attack on her husband, Paul, and thanked those that continued to offer support.Jan. 27, 2023.
Alleged Pelosi attacker says he should have been 'more prepared'
In a phone call to a television station on Friday David DePape, the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi from last year, said he should have been more prepared during the attack.Jan. 30, 2023.
AZ Attorney General: I will prosecute participants of death threats, voter intimidation
Newly-elected Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is working to turn things around in the state notorious for the Cyber Ninjas “Fraudit.” She’s transforming her Republican predecessor’s Election Integrity Unit, which she says might as well be dubbed the ‘Election Suppression Unit.’ “We've got to change this into a unit that protects voters, protects the right to vote and most of all, protects our elections officials.”Jan. 29, 2023.
Twitter whistleblower slams Jan. 6 committee over social media
Last week, The Washington Post published a draft memo reportedly produced by the House Jan. 6 committee that detailed social media companies’ failure to curb extremism, fomented by Donald Trump and others, ahead of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot in 2021. The memo was shocking — not only because it found significant institutional failures by companies like Twitter and Facebook, but also because much of those findings were not described in detail in the committee’s final report.
‘Harrowing’ Pelosi attack video released: MAGA conspiracies debunked
Newly released body camera footage from the violent hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of former Speaker Nancy Pelosi showing the break-in. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the attack and argues it falls within a “wider right wing effort to deploy political violence.” Melber is joined by civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley and Founder of Talking Points Memo, Josh Marshall.Jan. 28, 2023.
The radical Christian group that is still getting a pass on Jan. 6
Materials the House Jan. 6 committee released during its final days show a deeper link between Christian nationalism and the attempted insurrection than the committee revealed in its final report. These documents raise questions about whether the committee adequately probed these ties and informed the public about them. At the...
