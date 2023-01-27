President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met on Wednesday in a highly anticipated summit amid a standoff over raising the debt ceiling. While the two leaders met for more than an hour to discuss “a range of issues,” the debt ceiling has become a focal point in recent weeks after the nation reached its limit and resorted to “extraordinary measures” to pay the government’s bills. Even so, those measures are expected to hold until early summer, when lawmakers and the White House must reach an agreement to raise the debt ceiling, or face the nation’s first-ever default.

