US News and World Report
McCarthy Sees ‘Common Ground’ With Biden on Debt After Meeting
President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met on Wednesday in a highly anticipated summit amid a standoff over raising the debt ceiling. While the two leaders met for more than an hour to discuss “a range of issues,” the debt ceiling has become a focal point in recent weeks after the nation reached its limit and resorted to “extraordinary measures” to pay the government’s bills. Even so, those measures are expected to hold until early summer, when lawmakers and the White House must reach an agreement to raise the debt ceiling, or face the nation’s first-ever default.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
Donald Trump Loses Yet Another Lawyer as Legal Troubles Worsen
Alina Habba, who was recently fined for filing a "frivolous" lawsuit, is no longer Trump's counsel in E. Jean Carroll's rape and defamation suit.
Biden's Documents, Tyre Nichols and the Super Bowl: The Week in Cartoons Jan. 30 - Feb. 3
U.S. Deeply Concerned by Release of Sudanese Man Found Guilty of Killing Diplomat
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Washington is deeply concerned over the release this week of a Sudanese man facing the death penalty in connection with the killing of a U.S. diplomat in 2008, the State Department said on Wednesday. Abdelraouf Abuzeid was found guilty, along with others, in the killing of American John...
U.S. Readies $2 Billion-Plus Ukraine Aid Package With Longer-Range Weapons -Sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is readying more than $2 billion worth of military aid for Ukraine that is expected to include longer-range rockets for the first time as well as other munitions and weapons, two U.S. officials briefed on the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. The aid is expected...
North Korea Says U.S. Drills Have Pushed Situation to 'Extreme Red-Line': KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that drills by the United States and its allies have pushed the situation to an "extreme red-line" and threaten to turn the peninsula into a "huge war arsenal and a more critical war zone." The statement, carried by state news...
