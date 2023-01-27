Read full article on original website
Related
wildcatsports.com
Bowmans 30-point Night not Enough in 66-75 Setback to Montana State-Billings
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – The Central Washington women's basketball team (15-5, 7-4 GNAC) fell inside the Nicholson Pavilion Saturday afternoon by a 66-75 score to the visiting Montana State-Billings Yellow Jackets (18-4, 9-2 GNAC.) QUOTING HEAD COACH RANDI RICHARDSON-THORNLEY. "We didn't play tonight with the same eagerness to execute and...
wildcatsports.com
‘Cats Winning Streak Stopped at Five by Yellowjackets
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Central Washington men's basketball fell 69-70 to Montana State-Billings Saturday night in Nicholson Pavilion. "Proud of how our guys battled all night long with the top team in the league. We had our chances to beat them but came up short. Unfortunately, the win streak came to an end tonight, but I know the confidence our guys have in themselves will continue."
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats Welcome Incoming Class with National Signing Day Celebration on February 1st
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – The Central Washington football team is preparing for another season of Wildcat football. To kick-off the 2023 season the Wildcat football team is inviting all Wildcats boosters, alumni, and the entirety of the Ellensburg community and Wildcat nation to join us for our signing day celebration.
wildcatsports.com
Men's and Women's Cross Country Earn All-Academic Honors
NEW ORLEANS, La. - Central Washington University's men's and women's cross country teams picked up all-academic honors, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced today. "We are always proud of the efforts our student-athletes put in both the classroom and on the trails," Head Coach Kevin...
Comments / 0