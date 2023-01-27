ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Central Washington men's basketball fell 69-70 to Montana State-Billings Saturday night in Nicholson Pavilion. "Proud of how our guys battled all night long with the top team in the league. We had our chances to beat them but came up short. Unfortunately, the win streak came to an end tonight, but I know the confidence our guys have in themselves will continue."

ELLENSBURG, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO