Ellensburg, WA

wildcatsports.com

Bowmans 30-point Night not Enough in 66-75 Setback to Montana State-Billings

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – The Central Washington women's basketball team (15-5, 7-4 GNAC) fell inside the Nicholson Pavilion Saturday afternoon by a 66-75 score to the visiting Montana State-Billings Yellow Jackets (18-4, 9-2 GNAC.) QUOTING HEAD COACH RANDI RICHARDSON-THORNLEY. "We didn't play tonight with the same eagerness to execute and...
‘Cats Winning Streak Stopped at Five by Yellowjackets

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Central Washington men's basketball fell 69-70 to Montana State-Billings Saturday night in Nicholson Pavilion. "Proud of how our guys battled all night long with the top team in the league. We had our chances to beat them but came up short. Unfortunately, the win streak came to an end tonight, but I know the confidence our guys have in themselves will continue."
Men's and Women's Cross Country Earn All-Academic Honors

NEW ORLEANS, La. - Central Washington University's men's and women's cross country teams picked up all-academic honors, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced today. "We are always proud of the efforts our student-athletes put in both the classroom and on the trails," Head Coach Kevin...
