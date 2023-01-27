ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

avlwatchdog.org

Short-term vacation rental growth explodes in Buncombe County

Vacation rentals — including apartments, condos, and entire houses rented by owners via Airbnb, VRBO and other listing services — now outnumber the number of hotel rooms available in Asheville and Buncombe County, the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority reported Jan. 25. The explosive growth in vacation rental...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Construction to begin on 84-year-old NC-106 bridge in Macon County

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said construction will start Monday, Jan. 30, on an 84-year-old bridge on N.C 106 in Macon County. The bridge sits over Middle Creek, southwest of Scaly Mountain, less than two miles from the Georgia state line. NCDOT said the bridge will be replaced with...
MACON COUNTY, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Answer Man: Did Biltmore Estate lose water in the outage? Does it own a reservoir? Overlook Road widening project still a go?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: After the recent water outages in Asheville, it made me wonder about the Biltmore Estate. As far as I know, it didn’t lose water, which made me wonder if the estate has its own water system. Can you check? Does it use city water? Does it have its own water storage facility on site? I’ve heard that the Biltmore actually owns the Busbee reservoir up above Ray Kisiah Park. Is that correct?
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Hard 2 Recycle event features collection for denim, to be upcycled into home insulation

CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville GreenWorks held one of six Hard 2 Recycle events Saturday, Jan. 28, at Hominy Valley Elementary in Candler. The organization hosts the events across Buncombe and Henderson counties. It's a chance to not only educate people on how to properly recycle items traditionally difficult to dispose of, but also to help extend the life of the landfill.
CANDLER, NC
The Daily South

Experience North Carolina’s Secret Winter Season

It’s little wonder why western North Carolina’s mountain towns seduce us in the spring, summer, and fall with their siren calls of blooming dogwoods, mild temperatures, and brilliant foliage. The real mystery is why we tend to neglect these same places in the colder months, when there’s a singular allure that blankets the region like a dusting of pure snow. Yes, you’ll likely have to layer up for outdoor adventures, but this is a corner of the South that’s mastered the restorative art of cozy. Here’s how to spend a winter weekend in Highlands or Cashiers, where you’re sure to find a warm welcome even when it feels chilly outside.
HIGHLANDS, NC
K97.5

NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles

New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
FOREST CITY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Saturday 1/28/23

Code Purple is in effect for Saturday, 1/28/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 22° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Police respond to detonation in Forest City

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said they along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on Saturday. Once on scene, officers said they heard a gunshot from the backyard of the house. Police found the suspect, who eventually dropped his...
FOREST CITY, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Police investigating after shots fired at apartment complex

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating a scene at an apartment complex after shots were fired on Sunday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to apartments on Crest Lane and officers found rounds in the sides of the apartments, but no one was hit. No...
GREENVILLE, SC
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Tallest Waterfall in North Carolina

Whitewater Falls, which drops 811 feet, is the tallest waterfall east of the Rockies. The Upper Falls, in the Nantahala National Forest, 60 miles outside of Asheville, drop 411 feet. It is located on the Whitewater River in Jackson County, North Carolina, near the Jocassee Gorge. You can enter South Carolina from a different point to reach the 400-foot Lower Falls.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC

