Pompton Lakes, NJ

Kennedy, Eastside Get Pinned as Both Teams Lose Respective Wrestling Matches

TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

PATERSON, NJ - John F. Kennedy High School’s wrestling team was in action on Wednesday as they went up against Pompton Lakes High School. The Knights would drop the match to the Cardinals by a total score of 66-12. The match featured sophomore Jordan Ramos Borrero win by forfeit, sophomore Ilshat Babayev win by decision 8-3 and senior Mohammad Yousafzai win by decision, 7-5. The Knights drop to 0-11 on the season and remain 0-7 in the Big North.

Wednesday also featured the Paterson Eastside Ghosts wrestling team against Passaic High School, with Eastside drop the match 55-15, and falling 2-5 on the season and 2-4 in the Big North. Despite the loss, Eastside did see wins from junior Yaret Coronel (decision, 3-2), junior Zahir Williams (pin, 1:38) and junior Nehemiah Green (pin, 2:25).

TAPinto.net

Spotswood Boys Basketball Team Defeats Wardlaw-Hartridge on Senior Night

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - The Spotswood High School boys varsity basketball team took the court last night against Wardlaw-Hartridge High School for Senior Night. Chargers senior players Aiden Scher, Solan Adams, Dominic Perez, Anthony Sileo, Casey Cumiskey, Joseph Spisso, Matthew Rios and Nick DiChiaro as well as senior managers Emily Yatsko and Adiana Canela were all spotlighted for their contributions to the Spotswood High School boys basketball program before the game. On the court, the Chargers had a lopsided 62-40 victory over Wardlaw-Hartridge. All the seniors got on the scoresheet in the game. Cumiskey had five points. Adams put up four. Scher chipped...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Plainfield Suffers Senior Night Loss in OT

PLAINFIELD, NJ — It was Senior Night in Plainfield on Monday, with the boys and girls swim teams, cheerleaders and the boys basketball team being recognized in front of a packed crowd in the Rico Parenti gymnasium. A basketball matchup against Piscataway followed. The game between the Cardinals and Chiefs was fast-paced, had bodies banging under the boards and players falling to the ground chasing loose balls. Piscataway took a 5-0 lead to start the game, and extended that lead to 9-2; but the Cardinals clawed their way back to end the first quarter tied 13-13. Plainfield held the Chiefs off in...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Wrestling: Recap - Del Val Upsets Phillipsburg 33-27

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Delaware Valley won the first four bouts to take a 17-0 lead and that was too much for Phillipsburg High School to overcome as the Terriers defeated the Stateliners 33-27 in a Skyland Conference cross-division wresting match Monday night in Alexandria Twp. Del Val improves to 12-3 on the season while P’burg drops to 10-2. It was just the third loss for the Stateliners in 29 matches under second-year coach Brad Gentzle. This was DelVal’s first win over the Stateliners since 2006. Ouch. Almost hurts as much as that Warren Hills match. In fact, that was the Liner...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newton Girls Basketball Defeats Dover, Loses in Preliminary Round of Tournament

NEWTON, NJ—The Newton high school girls basketball team swept past Dover on Friday, winning 41-18. They entered the preliminary round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex tournament on Saturday and lost. Newton went into the H/W/S as the 14-seeded team. They hosted the 15-seeded team Lenape Valley on Saturday, losing 47-31. Catherine Vena led Newton in scoring with 11 points. Caitlyn Pokrywa contributed nine points to the score. Sophia May and Samantha Sutton each put up four points apiece, and Jolen Stoner added another three to the board. The Braves came out strong on Friday, playing away against Dover. They scored 23 points in the first half to take the lead 23-9 into halftime. They added another 19 points in the second half for the victory. Sophia Brondo led the Braves with 14 points, followed by Pokrywa with 11 points. May and Sutton contributed six points apiece, while Vena added five points to the board. The Newton High School girls basketball team’s overall record is 8-7, while their NJAC-Colonial division record is 6-2. They will host Parsippany on Thursday, February 2 beginning at 4 p.m.
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Randolph Girls Basketball Tops Westfield On Late Basket From Kuridza

RANDOLPH, NJ- The Randolph girls basketball team took a thrilling victory over Westfield by the score of 40-38 on a late basket by senior captain Ally Kuridza on Saturday Jan. 28.  The win was a good one for the Lady Rams, who are now 15-1 on the season after knocking off the North 1 Group 4 defending state champion Blue Devils. ( Extra photos in link at end of story ) The game was a back and forth affair, with Randolph holding a 4-point lead after one quarter, and the Blue Devils holding a 1-point lead at half, 20-19.  Midway through...
RANDOLPH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Bayonne Beats American History, 61-51

BAYONNE, NJ -- The Bayonne boys basketball team built an 11-point halftime lead and went on to a 61-51 victory over American History on Monday. Milan Raparelli scored 20 points for Bayonne (13-6), which outscored American History, 13-6, in the second quarter to take a 30-19 lead. Patrick Sagna finished with 16 points and five assists for the Bees, who got 11 points from Noah Shaw and 10 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists from Rahmin Wright.
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Carteret Edges JFK Iselin, 53-49

CARTERET, NJ — Ramber’s senior Andre Diaz scored 13 points to lead Carteret to a 53-49 boys basketball victory over John F. Kennedy of Iselin on Monday. CG Opara grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds to go with 10 points, five steals and two blocked shots for the Ramblers (7-11), who outscored the Mustangs, 34-27, in the second half. Junior Asi Powell finished with 11 points and a team-high seven steals, and Abraham Lowman, also a junior, handed out a team-high six assists to go with eight points for Carteret. Marcus Bullock led JFK (5-14) with 15 points and Harsh Borkhetaria, Apurva Amin and Abraham Louis each finished with 10 points in the loss.
CARTERET, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Basketball: Fair Lawn Falls to St. Joseph in Round Two of Bergen County Jamboree

FAIR LAWN, NJ – The Fair Lawn Cutters (13-3) were defeated by St. Joseph Green Knights (14-5) 56-50 in the second round of the Bergen County Tournament on Saturday, January 28.  Junior Jianni Moran and senior Brandon Barker scored 17 points each for the Cutters in the loss.  Fair Lawn played St. Joseph to a 7-7 tie after one quarter with both teams setting a tone defensively.  The Cutters trailed 22-17 at halftime, but fought back and outscored the Green Knights 18-13 in the third quarter.  With the game tied 35-35 heading into the fourth quarter, St. Joseph would flip the switch on offense.  The Green Knights scored 21 fourth quarter points to pull away and move on to the quarterfinal round. The Cutters making the tournament was an accomplishment in itself, and they put on a strong showing despite coming up just short in round two.  Fair Lawn will look to get back on track on the road against Wayne Hills on Tuesday, January 31 with tip-off set for 4:15 p.m.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Prochilo, Quamina, McLaughlin and Noel Stand out For Bloomfield Girls Wrestling at Nutley Jamboree

BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- The regular season is starting to wind down for the Bloomfield High girls' wrestling team, which means crunch time is rapidly approaching. The Bengals competed in a Jamboree at Nutley High, on Jan. 30. Coach Ryan Smircich's squad will now prepare for the regional championships, set for Feb. 19, at Union High School. The championship round continues on Feb. 26, at Phillipsburg High School. Those that qualify for the 12 championship bouts will then travel to Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the final match, on March 4, as part of championship weekend with the boys. The Jamboree at Nutley saw...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg Sophomore’s next man in gets a buzzer beater for the win over Somerville

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Sophomore Ethan Philpot went to school Monday thinking he’d be playing for the Phillipsburg High School jayvee basketball team later in the day as he has all season.   When he was told during the day by coach Todd Sigafoos he would be suiting up for the varsity, instead, he was told there would be a good chance he would be playing considering the Stateliners were down two players, Jayveon Jackson and Jaylen Miller.   But nobody, Philpot, the coaching staff or anyone that knew the background story was prepared for what would happen at the end of the contest. Philpot, in...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: East Brunswick Upsets Edison, 64-59

EDISON, NJ -- The red-hot East Brunswick girls basketball team evened its record with a 64-59 upset victory over Edison on the road Monday night. Senior center Tamea El scored 23 points to lead three scorers in double figures for the Bears (9-9), who have won three in a row and six of their last eight games. Annie Nezaria finished with 15 points and Brooke Motusesky sank 13 points for East Brunswick, which outscored the Eagles, 19-14, in the fourth quarter. Keisha Ortiz led Edison (17-3) with 19 points.
EDISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Cedar Grove Romps Over Montclair, 39-19

CEDAR GROVE, NJ -- The Cedar Grove girls basketball team turned in a strong performance over the last three quarters to come away with a 39-19 victory over Montclair on Monday. Jillian Blanchfield finished with 17 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Panthers (5-12), who outscored the Mounties, 13-5, in the third quarter to open a 31-17 lead. Lauren Rizzolo had eight points and two assists with three steals, and Kaitlyn Wolff led Cedar Grove with four assists to go with five rebounds, four points and three steals.
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Piscataway Chiefs Honor All-Time Leading Scorer at Surprise Ceremony

PISCATAWAY, NJ – The energy was high for Piscataway girls basketball who faced Newark’s St. Benedict’s Prep at home on Thursday. Before game time, the Chiefs’ head coach Chris Puder surprised former player, Danaejah Grant, now an assistant coach for the Gray Bees with a ceremony honoring her for her long list of achievements and retiring her No. 24 jersey. Grant, a 2012 alum scored 2,565 points and grabbed 411 steals through her four years as a starter for the Lady Chiefs who went 89-18 during her time on the team, records that still stand for girls and boys basketball, according to...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Montville Girls Basketball Earns Much-Awaited Win Over Sparta- Wins Division Title

MONTVILLE, NJ - Over the last few years, Sparta's girls basketball team has been a thorn in the side of just about everyone in the area, but Montville, specifically, does not have fond memories of the Spartans. It all started in 2019-20 when Sparta upset Montville in the North 1, Group 3 semifinals to end Montville's hopes at an undefeated season. That was followed up by four losses to Sparta in the last two seasons, before suffering a 10-point loss on Monday, Jan. 23. Montville was determined to flip the switch in the rematch on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28.  It was able to...
MONTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: New Providence Pulls Away in Second Half to Beat Pope John, 67-47

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- Hosting a high-powered opponent, the New Providence girls basketball team played one of their best games of the season Monday night, defeating Pope John of Sparta, 67-47. The Pioneers came back from a seven-point deficit midway through the second quarter, going on a 17-4 run to close out the first half. Junior forward Jasmine Miller finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist for New Providence (15-3), which took full control of the game with a 15-4 effort in the third quarter to open a 50-33 lead. Junior guard Grace Kinum collected 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Pioneers. Meghan Lamanna and Annie Conover each had eight points and four rebounds, and Grace Kelly totaled seven points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Pope John (17-3) had lost just two games--both to Montville--before coming to the "Log Cabin" Monday night.  New Providence can clinch the Watchung Division of the Union County Conference with a win at home over Roselle Catholic on Wednesday.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway's Micah Lawson Named Gatorade NJ Player of Year

RAHWAY, NJ — Even to call it "big news," in Coach Leon Bunion's words, might have been a slight understatement in announcing that Rahway High School's (RHS) Micah Lawson had just been named the Gatorade Player of the Year for New Jersey Cross Country. The prestigious honor, established in 1985, recognizes the nation’s most outstanding high school student-athletes for their athletic excellence, academic achievement, and exemplary character. TAPinto Rahway has been writing about Lawson's accomplishments in cross country and track & field since last year, including his recent decision to run at Rutgers University next year. Still, the Gatorade Player of the Year award is truly...
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

From 2 victories a year ago, to already 20 wins in January this season, Bloomfield High's Michael Marzano's Commitment to Hard Work has Made Him a Top-ranked Wrestler

Having already won 20 matches through late January, Michael Marzano of the Bloomfield High wrestling team continues that hard-work ethic which has advanced him so impressively this season. A year ago, Marzano, wrestling at 144 pounds, had a 2-11 record for the Bengals. This season, following the Essex County Tournament on Jan. 25 and 26, he was 20-4, with some big matches coming up this week. To be a quality high school wrestler, there's only one way to advance. "Michael lived on a mat all off-season, and worked his (tail) off," said Bloomfield head wrestling coach Ryan Smircich. "He's a model student (in...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex Basketball Tournament – Phillipsburg Boys Earn Top Seed

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – The brackets have been released, and the Phillipsburg High School boys basketball team is the top-seed in the Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex tournament and has a bye into the quarterfinal round. The Stateliner girls are the fourth seed in the girls bracket. The P’burg (10-7) boys will host the winner of ninth seeded North Hunterdon (7-10) and 20th seeded Hopatcong (1-12) on Saturday. The semifinals are scheduled for Feb.11 at Warren Hills and the final is Feb. 17 at Centenary University. Hackettstown (10-4) is seeded second, Hunterdon Central is third and Delaware Valley (15-3) is seeded fourth in the boys tournament. The ‘Liner (10-5) girls will play 13th seeded  Delaware Valley (8-10) at home in a first round game on Tuesday. The Terriers beat 16th seeded North Warren 41-22 in the preliminary round. If the girls advance, they will meet the winner of fifth seeded Hackettstown (12-3) and 12th seeded Vernon (1-13) in the quarterfinals. The semifinals are set for Feb. 11 at Warren Hills and the girls final will also be at Centenary University on Feb. 17. Pope John (17-2) is the top seed in the girls bracket, Sparta is second (12-5) and Warren Hills {11-7) is seeded fourth.   
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Memorial Middles School's Malcolm Ballard Wins GMC Wrestling Championship

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ - The Greater Middlesex Conference Small School wrestling champions took the mat against the GMC's Big School champs on Monday at South Plainfield High School. Memorial Middle School's Small School champions in their respective weight classes, seventh grader Malcolm Ballard, eighth grader Dillon Schmitz, sixth grader Sebastian Guzman and seventh grader Cole Sternlieb, all participated in Monday's GMC Big vs Small Middle School meet. Ballard came away with first place in the 85-pound weight class while Schmitz, Guzman and Sternlieb all came in second place in their respective weight classes.  Ballard defeated James Nalewajko of Old Bridge's Salk Middle...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: Clifton United (Cedar Grove) Tops Fair Lawn, 9-5

LITTLE FALLS, NJ -- The Clifton United tri-op ice hockey team got major contributions from its Cedar Grove contingent, which accounted for all the team's goals in a 9-5 victory over Fair Lawn Monday night. Zach Guiffrida scored five goals for Clifton United (8-7-1), including three in the second period, when United scored five unanswered goals to take a 7-3 lead. Ryan Montana scored three goals, and Ryan Kratz had one goal and four assists in the victory. Jonathan Montana and Leo Marzullo contributed two assists apiece in the win. Winning goalie Thomas Cannataro made 32 saves.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

