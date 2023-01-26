Kennedy, Eastside Get Pinned as Both Teams Lose Respective Wrestling Matches

PATERSON, NJ - John F. Kennedy High School’s wrestling team was in action on Wednesday as they went up against Pompton Lakes High School. The Knights would drop the match to the Cardinals by a total score of 66-12. The match featured sophomore Jordan Ramos Borrero win by forfeit, sophomore Ilshat Babayev win by decision 8-3 and senior Mohammad Yousafzai win by decision, 7-5. The Knights drop to 0-11 on the season and remain 0-7 in the Big North.

Wednesday also featured the Paterson Eastside Ghosts wrestling team against Passaic High School, with Eastside drop the match 55-15, and falling 2-5 on the season and 2-4 in the Big North. Despite the loss, Eastside did see wins from junior Yaret Coronel (decision, 3-2), junior Zahir Williams (pin, 1:38) and junior Nehemiah Green (pin, 2:25).



