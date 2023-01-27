ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Welcome Second Baby, Daughter Mia Bella: Photos

The Jersey Shore star and his Laurens Cosmetics founder wife are parents of two after welcoming a baby girl, who joins their toddler son Romeo Reign Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino are officially parents of two! The Jersey Shore: Family Reunion stars have welcomed their second baby, a daughter, a rep for the couple confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. Mike and Lauren welcomed Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Baby Mia arrived at 8:22 a.m., weighing 5 lbs., 15 oz. at birth. The couple's new addition joins big brother Romeo Reign,...
Paris Hilton is a New Mom, Posts First Image of Baby

Paris Hilton's wish to become a mother is now a reality ... she and her husband Carter Reum just announced they have a brand new baby. Paris isn't revealing their bundle's name or gender yet, but she did post an adorable pic of the infant's hand gripping hers. The proud mom says, "You are already loved beyond words."
Inside Gretchen Rossi’s Life Since We Last Saw Her on RHOC

After leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2013, Gretchen Rossi is making her reality TV return on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. “Ok who’s ready?” she wrote on Instagram in response to the casting news announced on January 9. “Gunna be a crazy ride! Looking forward to this Epic Trip with an incredible cast!”
'Sister Wives' Alum Paedon Brown Claims Robyn Needs To 'Cut The Umbilical' From Oldest Son Dayton, Confirms Brown Family Moved To Flagstaff To Be Near Him

Christine and Kody Brown's 24-year-old son Paedon yet again confirmed a long running fan theory on exactly why the bustling Brown family uprooted their lives in Las Vegas, Nev., to move to Flagstaff, Ariz., in 2018. During a three hour interview on celebrity blogger John Yates' YouTube channel on Wednesday, January 11, the television personality revealed the only reason they ended up in Arizona was because Robyn's eldest son, 22-year-old Dayton, had been accepted into college there and Robyn didn't want to be separated from him. "The thought of, 'Hey, Flagstaff, Arizona, is a good place to move,' does...
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s Family Album With 4 Daughters: Photos

Party of six! Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have nothing but love for their four daughters. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was four months pregnant with The Agency founder's first child together, Alexia, when she walked down the aisle in 1996. After the two exchanged vows, Umanksy became the stepfather of Richards' eldest […]
Pregnant Hilary Swank, 48, Works Out With Massive Baby Bump At The Gym

Hilary Swank is expecting twins in April, but she’s not letting that slow her down. “Me and Da Babes workin’ out,” Hilary, 48, captioned a Jan. 21 Instagram video of her inside the gym. Set to Hollow Coves’ “Blessings,” the video showed Hilary, and her massive baby bump, working up a sweat while doing low-impact exercises on a machine. “Been a lonnnnnnng time since #FitnessFriday,” added the Oscar-winning actress.
Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer Reveal Why They Decided To Return To TV After Leaving ‘Teen Mom’ (Exclusive)

Isn’t this fab?! Chelsea Houska DeBoer and her hubby Cole DeBoer have given their lives a full renovation, transitioning from starring on MTV’s Teen Mom 2, to flipping homes in South Dakota on HGTV’s Down Home Fab! The creative couple’s new series premiered on January 16th and showcased design guru Chelsea and handy Cole take on the project of fixing up their wedding planner’s home. The HGTV show comes after the couple decided to leave Teen Mom in 2020 after almost 10 years. “It was a process,” Chelsea admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview on the HollywoodLife Podcast, about the decision to put her family back on television. “There wasn’t a point when we left Teen Mom where we thought we wouldn’t ever be back on TV again, because we liked that whole process, it just wasn’t the right situation.”
Sutton Stracke Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s “Sad” Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Exit

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke certainly had her fair share of arguments with Lisa Rinna. Sutton claimed that Lisa and her husband, Harry Hamlin, were her guests at Elton John’s gala. And they never thanked her! Sutton doesn’t play about etiquette. Lisa refuted Sutton’s version of events. She wrote in her Instagram Story, […] The post Sutton Stracke Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s “Sad” Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Exit appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Married at First Sight’: Domynique and Mackinley of Nashville Reportedly Don’t Move in Together After Honeymoon

Season 16 of Married at First Sight is in Nashville for the first time and the five couples matched are keeping viewers entertained. While it’s too soon to determine who will stay together, each teaser for the next episode promises that there are many explosive moments to come. Rumors have swirled that one couple don’t even make it to Decision Day. And according to a spoiler account, Domynique and Mackinley don’t last past the honeymoon and don’t even move into their shared apartment together.
