ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rmucolonials.com

RMU Upends Oakland For Third Straight Win

Moon Township, Pa. – The RMU men's basketball team continued a four-game homestand at the UPMC Events Center Sunday by stretching its winning streak to three with a 68-63 win over Oakland. The Colonials improved to 11-12 (.478) overall during the 2022-23 season, including 6-6 (.500) in the Horizon League.
MOON, PA
rmucolonials.com

Deep Threats Lift Raiders Over Colonials

Moon Township, Pa. – The Colonials on Saturday afternoon fell to the Raiders, 83-49. RMU is now 8-13 (.381) overall, and 2-10 (.200) in the Horizon League. Opening the game up, the Colonials put together two baskets by Alejandra Mastral and Rebecca Dwomoh. Shortly after the Raiders went on a 14-0 run to climb ahead 19-4. Wright State shot very well from distance as they went 5-for-11 shooting 45.5% from behind the arc. At the end of the first quarter, WSU pulled ahead 27-10.
MOON, PA
rmucolonials.com

Homestand Rolls On With Sunday Matinee

UPMC Events Center (4,000) • Moon Township, Pa. Talent: Chris Shovlin (pxp) & Jim Elias (color) Twitter: @RMUMBasketball • Instagram: RMUMBasketball. - The RMU men's basketball team continues a four-game homestand at the UPMC Events Center Sunday with a 1:00 p.m. tip against Oakland. The Colonials are in search of their third consecutive win overall and at home.
MOON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy