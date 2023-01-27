Moon Township, Pa. – The Colonials on Saturday afternoon fell to the Raiders, 83-49. RMU is now 8-13 (.381) overall, and 2-10 (.200) in the Horizon League. Opening the game up, the Colonials put together two baskets by Alejandra Mastral and Rebecca Dwomoh. Shortly after the Raiders went on a 14-0 run to climb ahead 19-4. Wright State shot very well from distance as they went 5-for-11 shooting 45.5% from behind the arc. At the end of the first quarter, WSU pulled ahead 27-10.

MOON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO