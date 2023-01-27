ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State



hawaiinewsnow.com

Nonprofit Ho’ola Na Pua calls for more accountability of child predators

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A recent online child sex string led to the arrest of 13 Oahu men, four of whom were active duty military members. Nonprofit Ho’ola Na Pua founder and president Jessica Munoz joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about support and services for human trafficking survivors and calls for more accountability of child predators.
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

Whirlwind trip for Kauaʻi Mayor Kawakami to capitals of Hawai’i, United States

Last week, Kaua’i Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami found himself “sort of under a time crunch” jetting between the capitals of Hawai’i and the country. He attended the opening of the 2023 Hawai‘i State Legislative Session in Honolulu on Jan. 18. The next day, he flew nearly 5,000 miles to represent Kaua‘i at the 91st Winter Meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui County sees largest vacation rental supply, occupancy, average rates in state

Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply, occupancy and average daily rates of all four counties last month, according to a recent state report. In December, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 209,600 available unit nights (22% higher than 2021 and 29% under 2019), said the Hawai‘i Vacation Rental Performance Report, which was published by the state on Wednesday. Unit demand was 129,800 unit nights (12% above 2021 and 44% below 2019), resulting in 62% occupancy (5 percentage points under 2021 and 17 percentage points below 2019) and ADR at $391 (16% more than 2021 and 41% over 2019).
MAUI COUNTY, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

$99 Hawaii Airfare War | 12 Routes | Alaska, Hawaiian, Southwest, United

Hawaii fare sale today from the four most Hawaii-centric airlines. The airfares below are the total price each way, including all taxes and fees. These have been checked for availability as of the time of publishing which is 10 PM Hawaii time on January 26. Please do not wait to buy them as they will not be available later!
HAWAII STATE
NBC News

Hawaiian lifeguard wins world-famous surfing championship during lunch breaks

27-year-old Luke Shepardson made history on Oahu’s North Shore last Sunday after riding swells 50 feet high. It was Luke’s first time competing in and winning the legendary Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, one of the world’s most important surf contests. What makes the victory even more remarkable, the lifeguard competed during his lunch breaks.Jan. 29, 2023.
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Tourist Or Resident Misbehavior – What’s Worse?

Let’s face it, travel, including Hawaii travel, isn’t the same as it used to be. There’s a new roughness around the edges. After the three-year Covid travel break or whatever else is to blame, some of the sweetness and Aloha, if you will, was clearly diminished when travel reopened.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

NWS: Hawaii needs to prepare for more rainy weather

Genki Kino, Honolulu National Weather Service forecaster, said, “it's not only going to be Maui County; it's going to be area wide. You know, starting tonight through tomorrow, the potential for flash flooding is very high. I would say for pretty much anywhere across the state, especially windward areas.”
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Emergency Proclamation Homelessness amended to expedite construction of kauhale

Governor Josh Green, M.D. has amended the Emergency Proclamation on Homelessness signed earlier this week. The proclamation allows for exemptions from certain processes that typically delay projects in order to expedite construction of low-impact kauhale, or tiny home communities. “We amended our homelessness emergency proclamation to reflect guardrails that will ensure we don’t have to choose between our kuleana to culture and land, and our responsibility to the people who are most vulnerable in our communities,” Gov. Green said in a news release.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Winter storm batters state with drenching rains, strong winds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A winter storm is bringing strong winds and flooding rains to many island communities, and forecasters say the threat of flash flooding will continue through Monday. The state Department of Education said five public schools on Molokai will be closed Monday due to flooding from heavy rains....
HAWAII STATE

