hawaiinewsnow.com
Nonprofit Ho’ola Na Pua calls for more accountability of child predators
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A recent online child sex string led to the arrest of 13 Oahu men, four of whom were active duty military members. Nonprofit Ho’ola Na Pua founder and president Jessica Munoz joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about support and services for human trafficking survivors and calls for more accountability of child predators.
KITV.com
Camera atop Mauna Kea captures sky spiral after rocket launch
HONOLULU (AP) — A camera atop Hawaii’s tallest mountain has captured what looks like a spiral swirling through the night sky. Researchers believe it was from the launch of a military GPS satellite that lifted off earlier on a SpaceX rocket in Florida.
KITV.com
Hawaii lawmakers consider bill that will change the felony prosecution process
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- How to handle felony prosecutions in a timely and effective manner is up for discussion in the Hawaii Legislature this session. Both public defenders and prosecuting attorneys were at the state capitol to testify on a bill that if passed, would allow those criminals to be charged at preliminary hearings.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2nd Amendment advocates balk at Green proposal to create gun-free ‘sensitive places’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green has unveiled a new statewide gun control plan that would designate specific firearm-free zones. Gun advocates say the proposal is government overreach. Attorney General Anne Lopez told Hawaii News Now that House Bill 984 is intended to ensure Hawaii law is consistent with a...
KITV.com
February is Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, Hawaiian Language Month
HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- February is Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, Hawaiian Language Month. Like most indigenous languages throughout the world, Hawaiian language faced a significant decline due to colonization.
kauainownews.com
Whirlwind trip for Kauaʻi Mayor Kawakami to capitals of Hawai’i, United States
Last week, Kaua’i Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami found himself “sort of under a time crunch” jetting between the capitals of Hawai’i and the country. He attended the opening of the 2023 Hawai‘i State Legislative Session in Honolulu on Jan. 18. The next day, he flew nearly 5,000 miles to represent Kaua‘i at the 91st Winter Meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C.
KITV.com
Waiahole families facing huge rent hikes as farmers fight to keep local agriculture alive
WAIKANE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For almost 50 years, the Reppun family has been cultivating kalo and other crops in Waiahole Valley. They still vividly remember the long fight to stop thousands of homes from being built there in the 1970s. That's when the state stepped in and bought the land to preserve local agriculture.
Hawaii Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2023, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - to Board Planes Without a Passport
Hawaii residents now have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. They will need that to be able to board planes then without carrying a U.S. Passport or passport card.
mauinow.com
Maui County sees largest vacation rental supply, occupancy, average rates in state
Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply, occupancy and average daily rates of all four counties last month, according to a recent state report. In December, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 209,600 available unit nights (22% higher than 2021 and 29% under 2019), said the Hawai‘i Vacation Rental Performance Report, which was published by the state on Wednesday. Unit demand was 129,800 unit nights (12% above 2021 and 44% below 2019), resulting in 62% occupancy (5 percentage points under 2021 and 17 percentage points below 2019) and ADR at $391 (16% more than 2021 and 41% over 2019).
How much will the state possibly owe Albert Ian Schweitzer?
Now, that a Big Island judge has vacated Albert Ian Schweitzer's conviction for murder, some are asking if he's owed anything. According to the Hawaii Innocence Project, 38 states have wrongful conviction compensation laws, including Hawaii.
Hawaiian language learning: It’s about culture, kuleana
Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke is on a mission to reaffirm that state's commitment to Hawaiian language learning. Luke visited the Ke Kula ʻO Nāwahīokalaniʻōpuʻu Iki Laboratory Public Charter School on Friday, Jan. 27.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Subscribers will help finance this West Oahu solar farm. They’ll also reap the rewards
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A solar farm with a big difference is being built on a Makakilo hillside. It will provide the first chance for people who can’t install their own solar to reduce their bills by buying into a solar project. On a south-facing slope just above the freeway,...
BEAT OF HAWAII
$99 Hawaii Airfare War | 12 Routes | Alaska, Hawaiian, Southwest, United
Hawaii fare sale today from the four most Hawaii-centric airlines. The airfares below are the total price each way, including all taxes and fees. These have been checked for availability as of the time of publishing which is 10 PM Hawaii time on January 26. Please do not wait to buy them as they will not be available later!
Hawaiian lifeguard wins world-famous surfing championship during lunch breaks
27-year-old Luke Shepardson made history on Oahu’s North Shore last Sunday after riding swells 50 feet high. It was Luke’s first time competing in and winning the legendary Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, one of the world’s most important surf contests. What makes the victory even more remarkable, the lifeguard competed during his lunch breaks.Jan. 29, 2023.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Tourist Or Resident Misbehavior – What’s Worse?
Let’s face it, travel, including Hawaii travel, isn’t the same as it used to be. There’s a new roughness around the edges. After the three-year Covid travel break or whatever else is to blame, some of the sweetness and Aloha, if you will, was clearly diminished when travel reopened.
NWS: Hawaii needs to prepare for more rainy weather
Genki Kino, Honolulu National Weather Service forecaster, said, “it's not only going to be Maui County; it's going to be area wide. You know, starting tonight through tomorrow, the potential for flash flooding is very high. I would say for pretty much anywhere across the state, especially windward areas.”
mauinow.com
Emergency Proclamation Homelessness amended to expedite construction of kauhale
Governor Josh Green, M.D. has amended the Emergency Proclamation on Homelessness signed earlier this week. The proclamation allows for exemptions from certain processes that typically delay projects in order to expedite construction of low-impact kauhale, or tiny home communities. “We amended our homelessness emergency proclamation to reflect guardrails that will ensure we don’t have to choose between our kuleana to culture and land, and our responsibility to the people who are most vulnerable in our communities,” Gov. Green said in a news release.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Winter storm batters state with drenching rains, strong winds
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A winter storm is bringing strong winds and flooding rains to many island communities, and forecasters say the threat of flash flooding will continue through Monday. The state Department of Education said five public schools on Molokai will be closed Monday due to flooding from heavy rains....
KITV.com
Army general on Joint Task Force Red Hill says he's happy to be back home
Brigadier General Lance Okamura is the highest ranking Hawaiian on Joint Task Force Red Hill. The Army transferred him here to focus on community engagement, in part due to his Native Hawaiian ancestry and education. Okamura has long been involved in the military, starting in high school when he was...
New bill aims to move Hawaii license renewals online
For some folks, balancing their work and home schedule and trying to make an appointment and come down and wait in line at the DMV could be the bane of their existence.
