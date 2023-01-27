Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
1/27 – Brittany’s “Pleasant” Friday Evening Forecast
A transition to a warmer and more humid pattern will take place tonight into tomorrow as a surface ridge centered over the area today begins to shift to the east. In the mid and and upper levels, largely zonal southwesterly flow will persist through the tomorrow afternoon. Embedded within this zonal flow regime, very weak shortwave ridging will be moving through the area tomorrow, and this will keep enough subsidence in place to warrant a continuation of mainly clear skies through the afternoon hours.
Mississippi Skies: Rain, chance of severe weather today; wintry weather next week?
We’re keeping an eye on two systems over the next couple of days across the Magnolia State. First up, parts of southern Mississippi could have some severe storms and even a tornado or two today. On Tuesday, our friends to the north are being advised of the potential for freezing rain. Right now, the risk ends at the state line, but any change could bring that risk into northern Mississippi. We’ll update on that potential with our next Mississippi Skies post.
wxxv25.com
1/27 – The Chief’s “Frigid Start” Friday Morning Forecast
There is SW’erly upper flow across the local area this morning with an area of high pressure along N’tern Mississippi. At the surface, high pressure was centered near the Sabine River. Clear skies and light winds across the area with temperatures ranging from the low-mid 30s. High pressure will slide eastward to the Carolina coast by Saturday evening. This will allow winds to turn onshore during the day on Saturday. Might be some high clouds moving through the southwesterly upper flow today, and potentially some mid-level clouds on Saturday, but overall, should be a nice couple of days.
Mississippi Skies: Ice accumulations threaten parts of the state while others watch flooding rivers
Just as we mentioned as a possibility yesterday, the ice accumulation threat has moved across the state line into northern Mississippi. The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a statement that includes the potential of up to half-an-inch of ice from Clarksdale to Batesville and Oxford to Corinth. The threat will come in two waves and ends Wednesday morning.
wxxv25.com
1/27 – The Chief’s “Heavy Rain Potential” Friday Afternoon Forecast
Mississippi Skies: Window opening for better chance of severe storms, flash flooding
If you have outdoor plans this weekend, today is the day to make those happen. Although northern parts of the state will begin to see clouds moving in, most of the rain holds off until tonight. Although we’ve been expecting a chilly rain for tonight and Sunday for several days,...
Sea Coast Echo
Shore Thing: A Wintry Mix
It has been a typical south Mississippi winter… As most of our locals know, the winter weather down here is all over the place. We can have a freeze warning Monday and be back in shorts n flip flops by Wednesday. It’s nice to not have to deal with chilly weather for weeks at a time, but the changing conditions make for challenging fishing conditions.
Mississippi Skies: Don’t put away those coats and umbrellas yet
Mississippi will finally start drying out a little today, but it’s still going to be cold and breezy across the state. Clouds will hang around much of the region this morning, but many of us should see some sunshine by this afternoon. Don’t get too accustomed to the sun, though. The National Weather Service is forecasting quite a bit of rain beginning this weekend and lasting a few days and nights.
magnoliastatelive.com
Mississippi landscape expert offers tips for getting yards into shape after harsh winter
When it comes to beautifying lawns and gardens, Jeff McManus knows his way around the grounds. As director of landscape services at the University of Mississippi, McManus has built a national reputation for excellence, resulting in the Ole Miss campus repeatedly being recognized as one of the most beautiful in the country.
WTOK-TV
Bonita Lakes cleanup
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Cleanup Program hosted an event at Bonita Lakes to promote a clean environment around South Mississippi. The overall purpose is education that will empower people to make intelligent decisions relating to their vocations, their families and their environment. We talked with program coordinator...
Mississippi Match 5 jackpot climbs to $605,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot for Saturday’s drawing climbed to $605,000 after no one won the jackpot during Thursday’s drawing. To win the second-largest Match 5 jackpot to date, a player must match all five numbers, which has not occurred since the December 10, 2022, drawing. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, […]
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Empty gun shell casings strewn across Hwy 49
MCHENRY, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers on Hwy 49 near McHenry are dodging empty gun shell casings strewn across the roadway. Friday afternoon, Mississippi Highway Patrol and Mississippi Department of Transportation both had people on scene working to clean up the mess. An official with the McHenry Volunteer Fire Department told...
biloxinewsevents.com
You Have To Try The Pies At The Crystal Grill In Mississippi
Right on the eastern edge of the Mississippi Delta Region, Greenwood is a charming little town that’s home to one of the oldest restaurants in Mississippi. The Crystal Grill has been serving up some of the south’s finest food for nearly a century, and this is one restaurant where you’ll want to save room for dessert.
ourmshome.com
Widespread Panic will celebrate Memorial Day weekend in Mississippi
Widespread Panic, one of the most popular jam bands in the world, is celebrating Memorial Day in Mississippi. The Athens, Georgia based group, a longtime staple on the touring circuit throughout the South and beyond, will play two nights Saturday, May 27th and Sunday, May 28th at the Brandon Amphitheater just outside of Jackson. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com.
WDAM-TV
Recreational red snapper catch to be restricted by new federal regulations
BAY ST. LOUIS, WDAM -- New federal regulations from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration will slash the amount of red snapper that recreation anglers in Mississippi can reel in unless changes are made, according to state leaders. While the quota cuts won’t impact the commercial side, the changes on the...
Reward offered for information on killed south Mississippi horses
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A nonprofit group focused on protecting animals and wildlife is offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing three horses in George and Greene counties. Organizers of Help Asheville Bears posted the reward after seeing the WKRG story on Monday, Jan. 23. […]
Mississippi high school basketball scores (girls): Live updates; live streams 1/27/23
Get the latest Mississippi girls high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
These Mississippi chefs, restaurants named James Beard semifinalists — the best in food and dining in the country
When it comes to food, three Mississippi restaurants are not just wowing diners in the Magnolia State they are also getting noticed by some of the best chefs and food critics in the country,. One Mississippi restaurants and three chefs have been chosen as semifinalists in the annual James Beard...
Mississippi native to lead the Boone and Crockett Club, the oldest conservation organization in the U. S.
Greenville native James L. Cummins is the first president of the Boone and Crockett Club to have a degree in Wildlife and Fisheries management. He earned a degree at Mississippi State University and got a masters at Virginia Tech. Cummins was recently named president of the club and is the...
Mississippi leaders react to Tyre Nichols’ death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Government and organization leaders say they’re disturbed by the violent death of Tyre Nichols. They are calling for stricter law enforcement policies. The brutal beating and death of Nichols has many asking why Memphis police acted with such force. “What were they thinking at that moment? Is there that much rage […]
