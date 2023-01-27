There is SW’erly upper flow across the local area this morning with an area of high pressure along N’tern Mississippi. At the surface, high pressure was centered near the Sabine River. Clear skies and light winds across the area with temperatures ranging from the low-mid 30s. High pressure will slide eastward to the Carolina coast by Saturday evening. This will allow winds to turn onshore during the day on Saturday. Might be some high clouds moving through the southwesterly upper flow today, and potentially some mid-level clouds on Saturday, but overall, should be a nice couple of days.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO