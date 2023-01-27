ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

wxxv25.com

1/27 – Brittany’s “Pleasant” Friday Evening Forecast

A transition to a warmer and more humid pattern will take place tonight into tomorrow as a surface ridge centered over the area today begins to shift to the east. In the mid and and upper levels, largely zonal southwesterly flow will persist through the tomorrow afternoon. Embedded within this zonal flow regime, very weak shortwave ridging will be moving through the area tomorrow, and this will keep enough subsidence in place to warrant a continuation of mainly clear skies through the afternoon hours.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Rain, chance of severe weather today; wintry weather next week?

We’re keeping an eye on two systems over the next couple of days across the Magnolia State. First up, parts of southern Mississippi could have some severe storms and even a tornado or two today. On Tuesday, our friends to the north are being advised of the potential for freezing rain. Right now, the risk ends at the state line, but any change could bring that risk into northern Mississippi. We’ll update on that potential with our next Mississippi Skies post.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

1/27 – The Chief’s “Frigid Start” Friday Morning Forecast

There is SW’erly upper flow across the local area this morning with an area of high pressure along N’tern Mississippi. At the surface, high pressure was centered near the Sabine River. Clear skies and light winds across the area with temperatures ranging from the low-mid 30s. High pressure will slide eastward to the Carolina coast by Saturday evening. This will allow winds to turn onshore during the day on Saturday. Might be some high clouds moving through the southwesterly upper flow today, and potentially some mid-level clouds on Saturday, but overall, should be a nice couple of days.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Ice accumulations threaten parts of the state while others watch flooding rivers

Just as we mentioned as a possibility yesterday, the ice accumulation threat has moved across the state line into northern Mississippi. The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a statement that includes the potential of up to half-an-inch of ice from Clarksdale to Batesville and Oxford to Corinth. The threat will come in two waves and ends Wednesday morning.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

1/27 – The Chief’s “Heavy Rain Potential” Friday Afternoon Forecast

At the surface, high pressure was centered near the Sabine River. High pressure will slide eastward to the Carolina coast by Saturday evening. This will allow winds to turn onshore during the day on Saturday. Might be some high clouds moving through the southwesterly upper flow today, and potentially some mid-level clouds on Saturday, but overall, should be a nice couple of days.
LOUISIANA STATE
Sea Coast Echo

Shore Thing: A Wintry Mix

It has been a typical south Mississippi winter… As most of our locals know, the winter weather down here is all over the place. We can have a freeze warning Monday and be back in shorts n flip flops by Wednesday. It’s nice to not have to deal with chilly weather for weeks at a time, but the changing conditions make for challenging fishing conditions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Don’t put away those coats and umbrellas yet

Mississippi will finally start drying out a little today, but it’s still going to be cold and breezy across the state. Clouds will hang around much of the region this morning, but many of us should see some sunshine by this afternoon. Don’t get too accustomed to the sun, though. The National Weather Service is forecasting quite a bit of rain beginning this weekend and lasting a few days and nights.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Bonita Lakes cleanup

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Cleanup Program hosted an event at Bonita Lakes to promote a clean environment around South Mississippi. The overall purpose is education that will empower people to make intelligent decisions relating to their vocations, their families and their environment. We talked with program coordinator...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 jackpot climbs to $605,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot for Saturday’s drawing climbed to $605,000 after no one won the jackpot during Thursday’s drawing. To win the second-largest Match 5 jackpot to date, a player must match all five numbers, which has not occurred since the December 10, 2022, drawing. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Empty gun shell casings strewn across Hwy 49

MCHENRY, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers on Hwy 49 near McHenry are dodging empty gun shell casings strewn across the roadway. Friday afternoon, Mississippi Highway Patrol and Mississippi Department of Transportation both had people on scene working to clean up the mess. An official with the McHenry Volunteer Fire Department told...
MCHENRY, MS
biloxinewsevents.com

You Have To Try The Pies At The Crystal Grill In Mississippi

Right on the eastern edge of the Mississippi Delta Region, Greenwood is a charming little town that’s home to one of the oldest restaurants in Mississippi. The Crystal Grill has been serving up some of the south’s finest food for nearly a century, and this is one restaurant where you’ll want to save room for dessert.
GREENWOOD, MS
ourmshome.com

Widespread Panic will celebrate Memorial Day weekend in Mississippi

Widespread Panic, one of the most popular jam bands in the world, is celebrating Memorial Day in Mississippi. The Athens, Georgia based group, a longtime staple on the touring circuit throughout the South and beyond, will play two nights Saturday, May 27th and Sunday, May 28th at the Brandon Amphitheater just outside of Jackson. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi leaders react to Tyre Nichols’ death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Government and organization leaders say they’re disturbed by the violent death of Tyre Nichols. They are calling for stricter law enforcement policies. The brutal beating and death of Nichols has many asking why Memphis police acted with such force. “What were they thinking at that moment? Is there that much rage […]
MEMPHIS, TN

