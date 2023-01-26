Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 players beg Blizzard to re-add sorely missed matchmaking feature
Solo queuing in Overwatch 2 can be hard at the best of times. Then pair that with a four-stack on the other team, and you’ve got yourself quite the difficult game to win. One OW2 player suffered this unfortunate situation not once, not twice, but three times in a row. Players can come into contact with full five-stacks in the sequel, no matter how many teammates they have queued with—a change that wasn’t in the original hero shooter either—and it’s safe to say the community has had enough.
Best MTG Green Limited Draft low-rarity All Will Be One cards
Phyrexia: All Will Be One marks the return of poison counters to Magic: The Gathering and it is largely concentrated in Green for the set’s Limited formats. Green is a punchy color that uses Toxic to give the opponent poison counters. From there, Green decks can gain additional effects through Corrupted or hunt the alternative win condition of giving the opponent 10 poison counters. It also can just opt to beat the opponent by swinging in with hefty creatures each turn.
Riot confirms support tanks in line for generous buffs in League Patch 13.3
In this era of support Jhin, Caitlyn, Senna, and Ashe, traditional supports have fallen out of the meta as they have become squishy and lack utility with long cooldowns and huge mana costs. Thankfully, League of Legends Patch 13.3, set to go live on Feb. 8, will bring about a serious shift and generously buff tank supports.
Busted All Will Be One MTG combo deals 20 damage in Limited and Standard
Hall of Fame Magic: The Gathering player Frank Karsten has put together a combo using only Phyrexia: All Will Be One cards that can deal 20 damage directly to an opponent by turn four. Phyrexians are invading the MTG Multiverse and they are using Oil counters to end games. Within...
League players desperately want one feature to improve champ selection phase
League of Legends players want to see one change in the champion select phase. In a post on League’s subreddit on Monday, a player suggested adding the option to play with a random champion skin or hide all owned skins would improve champion select—and many agreed with the idea.
Watch out for these 10 threats in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Series 2 VGC
Series Two Ranked Battles is going live in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet very soon on Feb. 1, but unsurprisingly enough, the metagame for Series Two has already been developing since the format’s announcement. Players have taken to Pokémon Showdown!—an online Pokémon battling simulator—as well as organized grassroots tournaments...
After early playtests, Apex pros are expecting Wraith to finally make her long-awaited meta comeback
Apex Legends features a cast of twenty-two playable legends, with half of the roster played at the highest level of competition. Throughout Split One and regional finals, fourteen of the legends were picked, with some only showing up on select teams. Professional players have chimed in over the course of...
This one hero has shaped the Dota 2 meta for almost every region in DPC Winter Tour
The first tour of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit ended, and there was a hero in almost every match in all regions. In four out of the six DPC regions, Rubick was the most picked hero. In the end, only Tusk (in China) and Treant Protector (in NA) came close.
These 3 Dota 2 heroes were the most banned throughout the 2023 DPC Winter Tour
The first tour of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit is coming to an end. While the regular season is over and tiebreakers are underway, the meta has also been defined. Some heroes like Rubick found themselves a spot on the field in almost every match, while others never saw the light of day due to how overpowered they were.
Overwatch 2 Season 3: New skins, changes, reward system, and more
Overwatch 2 is currently on the operating table, with the devs making sure every upcoming change is squeaky clean before they throw it into the competitive sphere. While we don’t know everything about the upcoming season, we do have information and leaks about what’s in store. There are...
TFT’s biggest change to Hero Augments will alleviate player concerns in Patch 13.3
Riot Games’ autobattler Teamfight Tactics has had a reputation for having a responsive developer team. And now, a massive change coming in the game’s next patch has re-emphasized that truth. Hero Augments have been a pain point for players in what has been an otherwise well-received Set Eight...
One League champion has been picked or banned in every LEC match this split
Only one League of Legends champion still has a 100 percent presence in the 2023 LEC Winter Split. The champion that holds a 100 percent pick and ban rate is Lucian, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir. That being said, the Purifier has been picked only 10 times in the 15 games so far, meaning he was banned 20 times.
Here are the early League Patch 13.3 patch notes
Despite a cyber attack, ransom notes, and hackers reportedly putting up Riot Games’ source code for auction, League of Legends Patch 13.1b rolled out on Jan. 26. Now, focus has turned to League Patch 13.3, which will hopefully get the fortnightly change schedule back on track for the flagship Riot title.
All Dominaria Remastered MTG cards worth money
Here are the best DMR cards to pull. Following the launch of Magic: The Gathering’s second remastered tabletop set, prices of Dominaria Remastered cards are strong despite an overall dip in value. The Dominaria Remastered (DMR) supplemental tabletop set, released on Jan. 13, was designed for Draft gameplay while...
Riot is giving these underappreciated champs some love in League Patch 13.3
In League of Legends there are popular are unpopular champions. While popular champions will regularly find their names in the patch notes, less popular champions might even go a full year without receiving changes. Patch 13.3, however, will be a good patch for all those underappreciated champions. On Jan. 31,...
Iron VALORANT players struggle to win with these 3 agent picks
In VALORANT, what fans see in competitive games doesn’t reflect the reality of ranked play, especially when looking at the lower levels. As the lowest tier in ranked, Iron games have pretty much nothing in common with pro play except for the maps. But some agents are simply struggling at all levels, from the highest to the lowest.
Only one player remains with a double-digit KDA in the 2023 LEC Winter Split
One of the biggest surprises of the 2023 LEC Winter Split so far has been the resurgence of a few teams who were considered championship longshots before the season began. Teams like SK Gaming and Team BDS have been on a tear over the past two weeks, with the latter winning their last three games.
Apex Legends player figures out which characters have the loudest and quietest footsteps
In Apex Legends, audio is paramount to getting the edge in a fight. You’ll often hear an enemy before seeing them, and being taken by surprise can mean the difference between living and dying. For this reason, approaching your enemies silently will yield better results than engaging with a...
BetBoom traded Dota 2 for PUBG, Overwatch and still claimed DPC Winter Tour glory
The top-table clash between BetBoom and Team Spirit was always destined to be an exciting series. Not only was it a showdown between the two best teams in the Eastern European DPC Winter Tour, but it was also personal, at least to an extent, for some of the players. The...
Best places to find emergency rations in DMZ
In Call of Duty DMZ, you will find various items and objects that are required to complete different faction missions. Most of these objects can be found in different buildings and loot caches across major POIs. Emergency Rations is one of these items you need to find to complete the Medical Mule faction mission in DMZ.
