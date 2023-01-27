Kitchen sinks and faucets are becoming increasingly customized, both in look and function, with bold finish choices and personalized features. “We are continuing to see kitchens evolve into more distinctive personalized spaces in the home,” says Alex Yacavone, design studio manager for Kohler Co. in Kohler, WI. “These spaces are now becoming opportunities for homeowners to show off their design style and perspectives, giving what traditionally has been a utilitarian and perhaps looked-over space a more curated feel.”

3 DAYS AGO