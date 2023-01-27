Read full article on original website
Related
Kitchen and Bath Design News
Bath Brings the Gym’s Spa Experience Home
The homeowners, a professional couple, recently switched from working out at the gym to working out at home. However, they missed the refuge they found from their stressful day-to-day in the gym experience, including amenities such as a steam room, and wanted to replicate that in their home workout experience.
Kitchen and Bath Design News
Kitchen Islands, Closed Floor Plans Seen as Major Trends
SEATTLE — Today’s ideal kitchen includes a spacious, multifunctional island that “can seamlessly flex from breakfast bar to homework headquarters to dinner prep station,” according to data and analysis from Zillow, the Seattle-based real-estate marketplace firm. Zillow last month unveiled what the company said is the...
Kitchen and Bath Design News
Elevated Elements
There’s no question that beautiful kitchen and bath designs are elevated by the inclusion of luxury elements, whether they are small touches such as cabinet hardware or style cornerstones like vanities. From impeccable detailing to opulent finishes to high-tech operation, luxury items deliver a user experience unlike any other.
Kitchen and Bath Design News
Personal Workstations
Kitchen sinks and faucets are becoming increasingly customized, both in look and function, with bold finish choices and personalized features. “We are continuing to see kitchens evolve into more distinctive personalized spaces in the home,” says Alex Yacavone, design studio manager for Kohler Co. in Kohler, WI. “These spaces are now becoming opportunities for homeowners to show off their design style and perspectives, giving what traditionally has been a utilitarian and perhaps looked-over space a more curated feel.”
Comments / 0