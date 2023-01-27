Read full article on original website
Rainy week expected in Georgia
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds will continue to increase Sunday, as a cold front presses south and an area of low pressure moves east along the Gulf coast toward Georgia-Carolina. A few sprinkles are possible Sunday afternoon with widespread rain building in Sunday night, but the wettest weather arrives after dark Sunday lasting through early Monday morning. This is when up to an inch of rain is possible, especially south of Augusta in places like Louisville, Waynesboro, Swainsboro, Millen, Sylvania and Allendale. Rain will not be as heavy along and north of I-20 in places like Washington, Lincolnton, McCormick and Saluda, but we can still expect a half inch or more of rain overnight tonight into Monday morning.
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Feb. 29
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Some woke up Sunday morning to light rain as a batch of showers moved through most of the Big Bend and portions of South Georgia. The radar showed the first round leaving most of the area near I-75 as of 9:55 a.m. Sunday. Another round of showers and is possible later Sunday afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 under a mostly cloudy sky.
WJCL
Rainy system arrives late this weekend
WJCL
Video: Winds from deadly Georgia storm system tip over tractor trailer
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Video shared by law enforcement shows just some of the destruction caused by a tornado earlier this month in Georgia. The video above was shared Monday by the Spalding County Sheriff's Office. In the video, you can see the winds picking up as vehicles travel...
Alabama Skies: Rain, chance of severe weather today
Our rainy stretch begins today, and the forecast now agrees with the models that began hinting at the chance for some severe weather. Most of Alabama will just have some heavy rain and thunderstorms, but southern parts of the state, especially the Gulf Coast region, may have some storms on the stronger side with hail, strong winds, and even an isolated tornado.
Here’s what the weekend weather has in store for Georgia
Channel 6000
Oregon cold; wind chills below 0 at ski resorts
Alabamians Should Prepare for Heavy Rainfall, Potential Flooding
Be sure to stay weather aware because a very wet pattern will be impacting Alabama soon. This brings concerns about potential flooding due to heavy rainfall amounts. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the wet pattern is expected to start on Sunday and “could last through much of next week with additional rounds of rainfall expected.”
WWEEK
Wind Chill Could Be Life-Threatening Tonight, County Officials Warn as They Open Shelters
Multnomah County officials warned that overnight lows and high winds this weekend could be life-threatening to people sleeping outdoors, and pledged to open four severe weather shelters tonight. The National Weather Service’s Portland office says tonight could see a dusting of snow in scattered locations across the Willamette Valley—but the...
wgxa.tv
On the Farm: Georgia citrus farmer deals with lingering chill of 2022's Christmas freeze
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- You might say it was 2022's final punch to Georgia's farmers: the hard freeze that blanketed the state during Christmas. “I didn’t have any idea we were going to have a freeze like we did at Christmas time. I’m 76 years old. I’ve never seen it stay at freezing or below for three or four days. That’s just unheard of here in the South," said Joe Franklin, co-owner of Franklin's Citrus Farms in Statesboro.
Alabamians Should Prepare for a Temperature Drop, Few Flurries
Severe weather is exiting the Yellowhammer State and moving into Georgia. For our coverage area, we still have a “Wind Advisory” in place issued by the National Weather Service in Birmingham. Some areas could see wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Until 9 a.m. for Greene,...
WJCL
Country superstar, Georgia Southern alum Luke Bryan coming to Savannah this fall
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Luke Bryan and Cole Swindell at CMA. Country music superstar Luke Bryan is on his way to the Hostess City of the South. According to the Enmarket Arena, Bryan, a Georgia Southern University alum, will perform Friday, October 6. It's part of the...
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season
As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."
tourcounsel.com
Abercorn Commons | Shopping center in Savannah, Georgia
Abercorn Common is a 180,000-square-foot (17,000 m2) shopping center in Savannah, Georgia. The center was the first retail center in the U.S. to become LEED-certified, meaning its design incorporates efficiency with attractive buildings and public spaces. The buildings and public spaces resemble Savannah's downtown historic district, with awnings, brick facades,...
WJCL
Traffic Alert: One lane closed on I-16 eastbound at I-516
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Footage from the scene. I-16 eastbound at I-516 in Savannah is down to two lanes Monday morning because of a wreck. The lane closure has caused traffic to back up all the way to I-95. No word yet on whether there are any injuries.
This Is Georgia's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Here's where you can find it.
Gas prices ticking up again for folks in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — The price at the pump is starting to tick up again. AAA says it's driven by higher demand based on milder temperatures and a rise in the cost of oil per barrel. "We still get paid the exact same amount while all the prices around us are going up. It seems like it's pushing us more into poverty," Paris Williams from Macon said.
WJCL
Traffic Alert: Dean Forest Road at I-16 to be closed for 4 days in February
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Dean Forest Road at I-16 will be closed for four days in February. The closure is expected to begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. It is expected to end at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. During the closure, the I-16 eastbound off-ramp...
Did you feel it? Earthquake rattles part of Georgia
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook part of Georgia Friday morning. The earthquake was near Milledgeville at 7:13 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The epicenter of the quake was located near Lake Sinclair.
