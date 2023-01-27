AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds will continue to increase Sunday, as a cold front presses south and an area of low pressure moves east along the Gulf coast toward Georgia-Carolina. A few sprinkles are possible Sunday afternoon with widespread rain building in Sunday night, but the wettest weather arrives after dark Sunday lasting through early Monday morning. This is when up to an inch of rain is possible, especially south of Augusta in places like Louisville, Waynesboro, Swainsboro, Millen, Sylvania and Allendale. Rain will not be as heavy along and north of I-20 in places like Washington, Lincolnton, McCormick and Saluda, but we can still expect a half inch or more of rain overnight tonight into Monday morning.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO