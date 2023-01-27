Read full article on original website
4 Service Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
The widely-diversified Business Services sector houses consulting, outsourcing, staffing, waste management, financial transactions, information services and technology services companies, to name a few. The Sector’s Dynamics in Q4. Things were not rosy for the service sector throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 due to macroeconomic headwinds such as the...
W.P. Carey (WPC) Passes Through 5% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $4.26), with the stock changing hands as low as $84.75 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 5% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Cryptoverse: Big investors edge back to bitcoin
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Big investors are dipping their toes into crypto waters again after a bumper month for bitcoin. Digital asset investment products, often favored by institutional investors, saw inflows of over $117 million last week, the biggest weekly increase since last July, according to data from asset manager CoinShares.
Stock Market News for Jan 30, 2023
Wall Street closed higher on Friday continuing the northbound movements of U.S. stocks in January. A series of favorable economic data, especially a key inflation data, boosted market participants’ sentiment. All three major indexes ended in green. For the week as a whole, these indexes also finished in positive territory.
TFSL Dividend Yield Pushes Above 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.13), with the stock changing hands as low as $14.06 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.7% loss. Within the sector, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.3% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.8% on the day, and up 6.13% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 8.64% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 2.18% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and APA make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Analysts See 11% Gains Ahead For The Holdings of QVML
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (Symbol: QVML), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $27.24 per unit.
Investors Heavily Search Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Here is What You Need to Know
Bank of America (BAC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this nation's second-largest bank have returned +7% over the past month versus...
BlackRock Increases Position in BioNano Genomics (BNGO)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.24MM shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (BNGO). This represents 7.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 18.66MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.54% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Coca-Cola European (CCEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Coca-Cola European (CCEP) closed at $55.32, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the seller...
Horizon Kinetics Asset Management Increases Position in Gamco Investors (GBL)
Fintel reports that Horizon Kinetics Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of Gamco Investors Inc (GBL). This represents 6.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase...
Franklin Mutual Advisers Cuts Stake in Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)
Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.68MM shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH). This represents 3.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.01MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease...
TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Stock Moves -0.89%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TG Therapeutics (TGTX) closed at $14.50, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company...
Highbridge Capital Management Cuts Stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp - (PEGR)
Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.80MM shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp - Class A (PEGR). This represents 3.03% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.24MM shares and 8.48% of...
First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF)
Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.65MM shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF). This represents 14.65% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 12, 2022 they reported 11.50MM shares and 15.81% of the company, a...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Axcelis (ACLS)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in First Solar (FSLR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.35MM shares of First Solar, Inc. (FSLR). This represents 12.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 13.60MM shares and 12.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.84% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Linde (LIN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Linde (LIN) closed at $325.03, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
