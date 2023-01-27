Woman shot and killed near Duke Park in Durham

A woman was shot and killed near Duke Park.

Durham police say shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to West Knox Street where they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital where she died.

The identity of the woman who was killed or who is responsible has not been released.

There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M. Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.