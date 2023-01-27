Woman shot and killed near Duke Park in Durham
A woman was shot and killed near Duke Park. Durham police say shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to West Knox Street where they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital where she died. The identity of the woman who was killed or who is responsible has not been released. VIDEO: Halifax Co. deputy shot at during an investigation There is no further information available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M. Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
