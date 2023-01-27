ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: Jan. 30, 2023

Sheridan 8-3, 2-0 Thunder Basin 6-7, 2-1 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Jackson 9-3, 2-0 Star Valley 8-6, 2-1 Evanston 4-10, 1-1 Green River 2-10, 0-3 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed...
Fatality accident in southern Wyoming closes Interstate 80 across state

CARBON COUNTY, Wyo. - The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality accident on Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie in Carbon County Saturday. According to the patrol, a total of 44 vehicles were involved in two separate crashes around mile markers 266 and 261. One person died and other injuries have been reported.
The Wyoming State Flag Was Designed by Buffalo Woman

Anywhere one goes in Wyoming, they can see not only the Stars and Stripes flying over school, homes, and government offices, but also the red, white and blue Wyoming State Flag. The Wyoming State Flag was adopted on January 31, 1917, in the 14th Wyoming State Legislature. But how many...
Check Out The Top 10 Most Common Last Names In Wyoming

We all know that Wyoming is a melting pot of people, from all different parts of the world and all different walks of life. When you dive a little deeper into the people that make up Wyoming, you may (or may not be) surprised that many of the top 10 surnames are the same as many other states in the U.S.
Ed Berry Retires from Game and Fish after 36 Years of Service

JACKSON — After 36 years in the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Ed Berry, Superintendent of the Auburn Fish Hatchery, has quietly called it a career. Ed began his Game and Fish career in 1983, working for the Fisheries Management crew in Green River. Berry began working in the Department’s Fish Culture section in 1987, working his way up through the ranks beginning at the Daniel Hatchery, then Como Bluff, and finally being selected as the Superintendent at Auburn in 1998, where he would serve for 25 years.
Get Ready, Wyoming – Winter’s Coming Back with a Vengeance

The National Weather Service is calling for the worst weather that winter can throw at western Wyoming – two to four feet of snow, strong winds, and nighttime temperatures at low as 30 below zero. Despite a flurry of winter weather throughout Wyoming, Cody and other areas of Wyoming...
Shed hunting head start proposed for Wyoming residents

CASPER, Wyo. — A regulation change picking up momentum in the statehouse would give Wyoming residents first dibs on the elk, deer and moose antlers waiting for the taking on public land each spring. Currently, shed hunting is not a licensed activity. And the Wyoming attorney general’s office has...
Arctic Cold temperatures settle in tonight and Sunday

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers continue tonight for the Snake River Plain highlands, SE Idaho, southern highlands, and western WY. Stray snow showers are possible across central ID and the valleys. Winds will be slightly breezy especially in the valleys between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the single digits both positive and negative.
WYDOT: It Could Be Friday Evening Before I-25, I-80 Reopen

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 7 p.m. tonight before crews get both Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 back open. Due to winter conditions, I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland, southbound I-25 from Orin Junction to Wheatland, eastbound I-80 from Evanston to exit 83 (La Barge Road), I-80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins, and westbound I-80 from Laramie to Rawlins are currently closed.
Column: Wyoming Has More Guns Than People and Lots of Crazy Stories

Wyoming is Gun Central in the United States. Two-thirds of the residents own guns and there may be more guns than citizens of this fine state. There are at least three gun-related bills grinding through the Legislature as I write this – gun ownership is a big, big deal here in the Cowboy State.
Next major snowfall event arrives Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Weather Alerts:. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the following:. Lower Yampa River Basin-Central Yampa River Basin includes the cities of Rangely, Dinosaur, Craig, Hayden, and Meeker, until 5 pm Monday, January 30. Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys-West Elk...
‘Trophy’ pursuit no more: Bear, wolf, cat hunting in line for rebrand

As an avid hunter, Lander resident and Wyoming Wildlife Federation staffer Jessi Johnson finds dwindling tolerance for large carnivore hunting to be “scary.”. Squeamishness about humans preying on carnivores is evident in frequent headlines across the country, she said, whether it’s about bear hunting in Washington, cat hunting in Colorado or Vermont’s issues with bear hunting dogs.
Charming Wyoming Home For Sale Dates Back to 1886

When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across the country at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are simply timeless.
