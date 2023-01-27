Read full article on original website
Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: Jan. 30, 2023
Sheridan 8-3, 2-0 Thunder Basin 6-7, 2-1 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Jackson 9-3, 2-0 Star Valley 8-6, 2-1 Evanston 4-10, 1-1 Green River 2-10, 0-3 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed...
SEE: Hundreds of Truckers Stuck On I-80 Wyoming All Weekend
I80 on Saturday 01/28/23. Forty-four semi-trucks and cars were involved in two separate pile ups between Elk Mountain and Laramie. One person and others were injured. One accident happened at westbound mile marker 261 and the other at westbound mile marker 266. The highway had to be closed down again,...
cowboystatedaily.com
$10 Million ‘World-Class’ Shooting Complex Could Make Wyoming An International Destination
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has missed the mark by not having a world-class shooting complex that could draw tourism and boost the state to international status among firearms and archery enthusiasts, say proponents of a bill to launch the project. The shooting sports are...
cowboystatedaily.com
Outdoor Gear Businessman Says His Wyoming “I Hate People” Decal Is One Of His Bestsellers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Don’t get Craig Bell wrong, just because one of the most popular products with his Wyoming customers is a vinyl sticker proclaiming “I Hate People,” that doesn’t mean he actually hates people. Bell lives in a small...
cowboystatedaily.com
Efforts Underway To Ensure Wyoming Residents Get First Crack At Shed Antlers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was during a recent spring that avid shed antler hunter Craig Bell spotted a tantalizing treasure though his binoculars some 400 yards away. “I saw a nice, big antler, still fresh and brown, and I started moving toward it,” said...
cowboystatedaily.com
Snowmobiler’s Paradise: Storm Dumps Seven Feet Of Snow Over Weekend At Snowy Range
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Fresh powder is a coveted commodity in the snowmobiling business, and riders in the Snowy Range are over their heads in the bounty of recent storms. “We’re hearing reports of up to 7 feet of powder up near the top of...
News Channel Nebraska
Fatality accident in southern Wyoming closes Interstate 80 across state
CARBON COUNTY, Wyo. - The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality accident on Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie in Carbon County Saturday. According to the patrol, a total of 44 vehicles were involved in two separate crashes around mile markers 266 and 261. One person died and other injuries have been reported.
2 Purple Star Wyoming Schools awarded
This program is essential to helping service members and their families navigate the added challenges they are often presented with."
Sheridan Media
The Wyoming State Flag Was Designed by Buffalo Woman
Anywhere one goes in Wyoming, they can see not only the Stars and Stripes flying over school, homes, and government offices, but also the red, white and blue Wyoming State Flag. The Wyoming State Flag was adopted on January 31, 1917, in the 14th Wyoming State Legislature. But how many...
Check Out The Top 10 Most Common Last Names In Wyoming
We all know that Wyoming is a melting pot of people, from all different parts of the world and all different walks of life. When you dive a little deeper into the people that make up Wyoming, you may (or may not be) surprised that many of the top 10 surnames are the same as many other states in the U.S.
sweetwaternow.com
Ed Berry Retires from Game and Fish after 36 Years of Service
JACKSON — After 36 years in the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Ed Berry, Superintendent of the Auburn Fish Hatchery, has quietly called it a career. Ed began his Game and Fish career in 1983, working for the Fisheries Management crew in Green River. Berry began working in the Department’s Fish Culture section in 1987, working his way up through the ranks beginning at the Daniel Hatchery, then Como Bluff, and finally being selected as the Superintendent at Auburn in 1998, where he would serve for 25 years.
mybighornbasin.com
Get Ready, Wyoming – Winter’s Coming Back with a Vengeance
The National Weather Service is calling for the worst weather that winter can throw at western Wyoming – two to four feet of snow, strong winds, and nighttime temperatures at low as 30 below zero. Despite a flurry of winter weather throughout Wyoming, Cody and other areas of Wyoming...
county17.com
Shed hunting head start proposed for Wyoming residents
CASPER, Wyo. — A regulation change picking up momentum in the statehouse would give Wyoming residents first dibs on the elk, deer and moose antlers waiting for the taking on public land each spring. Currently, shed hunting is not a licensed activity. And the Wyoming attorney general’s office has...
Idaho8.com
Arctic Cold temperatures settle in tonight and Sunday
TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers continue tonight for the Snake River Plain highlands, SE Idaho, southern highlands, and western WY. Stray snow showers are possible across central ID and the valleys. Winds will be slightly breezy especially in the valleys between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the single digits both positive and negative.
WYDOT: It Could Be Friday Evening Before I-25, I-80 Reopen
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 7 p.m. tonight before crews get both Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 back open. Due to winter conditions, I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland, southbound I-25 from Orin Junction to Wheatland, eastbound I-80 from Evanston to exit 83 (La Barge Road), I-80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins, and westbound I-80 from Laramie to Rawlins are currently closed.
Sheridan Media
Column: Wyoming Has More Guns Than People and Lots of Crazy Stories
Wyoming is Gun Central in the United States. Two-thirds of the residents own guns and there may be more guns than citizens of this fine state. There are at least three gun-related bills grinding through the Legislature as I write this – gun ownership is a big, big deal here in the Cowboy State.
KJCT8
Next major snowfall event arrives Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Weather Alerts:. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the following:. Lower Yampa River Basin-Central Yampa River Basin includes the cities of Rangely, Dinosaur, Craig, Hayden, and Meeker, until 5 pm Monday, January 30. Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys-West Elk...
More Snow, Brutal Cold In The Forecast Across Southeast Wyoming
More snow is expected across southeast Wyoming today, with up to 8 inches of new snow possible in some areas. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on it's website. Another round of snow is expected across the area today and...
newslj.com
‘Trophy’ pursuit no more: Bear, wolf, cat hunting in line for rebrand
As an avid hunter, Lander resident and Wyoming Wildlife Federation staffer Jessi Johnson finds dwindling tolerance for large carnivore hunting to be “scary.”. Squeamishness about humans preying on carnivores is evident in frequent headlines across the country, she said, whether it’s about bear hunting in Washington, cat hunting in Colorado or Vermont’s issues with bear hunting dogs.
Charming Wyoming Home For Sale Dates Back to 1886
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across the country at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are simply timeless.
