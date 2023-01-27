ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Inside look at Jared Bridegan’s custody battle as investigation into his murder continues

By Meghan Moriarty, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wfYAO_0kTASxYL00

Investigators continue to search for those involved in the murder of St. Johns County father of 4, Jared Bridegan.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced on Wednesday the arrest of Henry Tenon and said he did not act alone.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Bridegan’s wife, Kirsten Bridegan, told Fox News Digital, “This was orchestrated, this was planned and this was specific to Jared.”

She also mentioned how authorities charged Tenon with conspiracy, meaning there are more people involved.

While other suspects have not been named by the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, we do know Tenon has ties to Mario Fernandez, who is currently married to Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, who is Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife and mother of his 10-year-old twins.

Action News Jax learned that Tenon, 61, rented a house that belonged to Mario Fernandez. Fox News Digital reported that Fernandez “was spotted Friday shaving his beard in his yard in Kissimmee, Florida.”

Bridegan was gunned down in February 2022 in his ex-wife’s Jacksonville Beach neighborhood after dropping his twins off at their mother’s house.

He was moving a tire out of the road when he was shot and killed.

“This was a planned and targeted ambush and murder,” Jacksonville Beach Police Chief Gene Paul Smith said.

He was planning to head home to his wife, Kirsten, and his daughter London. His other daughter Bexley, who was 2 at the time, was in the back seat.

Per Bridegan and Gardner-Fernandez’s divorce agreement, whoever didn’t have custody of the kids that week got to have one night a week to take the children out.

Gardner-Fernandez filed for divorce in February 2015 on the grounds that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

St. Johns County Clerk of Courts said the case file is 819 pages long.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Court documents show the couple had trouble agreeing on who would have majority custody of the kids and who would get their $800,000 Ponte Vedra Beach home.

The battle in court was still ongoing at the time of Bridegan’s death, a battle that spanned seven years.

“Even though we didn’t always get along, he was the father of my kids. And I would never want this to happen to anybody,” Gardner-Fernandez told Action News Jax in a June interview.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Jacksonville Beach police have not identified Gardner-Fernandez or her husband as suspects.

Right now, there have not been any other arrests made and there has been no mention of who investigators suspect Tenon allegedly conspired with for the murder.

Action News Jax reached out to Gardner-Fernandez and her attorney for comment, but has not heard back.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Two former Memphis police officers who arrested Tyre Nichols had been previously reprimanded

Two of the former Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols were previously reprimanded for not filing required paperwork after forcibly arresting individuals, ABC News has learned. ABC News obtained personnel records for Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith, all of whom were fired from the Memphis Police Department last month before being arrested and charged with several felonies, including second-degree murder. The records show Mills failed to submit a "Response to Resistance" form after using force to assist other officers with arresting a woman in 2019. According to the...
MEMPHIS, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: 16th traffic fatality in Duval this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday morning, a pedestrian was struck while attempting to cross the road at the 9300 block of Staples Mill Drive. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Reports state that the pedestrian was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville police make arrest in murder case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a murder investigation in Northwest Jacksonville. On Thursday, May 18, at approximately 11 a.m., patrol officers responded to a death investigation in the 2200 block of Kings Park Drive. Police say upon arrival, the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
11K+
Followers
114K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy