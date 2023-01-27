MALIBU, Calif. – For the second-consecutive week, graduate student Jaylen Jasper has earned Mountain Pacific Sports Federation's Offensive Player of the Week. It is the third-straight week the Waves have earned the honor as junior Bryce Dvorak and Jasper went back-to-back in the second and third weeks of competition. This is Jasper's third MPSF weekly offensive honor while at Pepperdine, though he also garnered three weekly awards of its kind when playing at Stanford from 2018-20.

MALIBU, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO