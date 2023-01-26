I enjoyed reading Mr. Gough’s article on Mr. Dade speaking to the QHS School Board. It was very well written and is a topic that needs to be discussed. In my opinion, Mr. Dade is talking about equity, while the administration is talking about equality, which we all know are two separate things. Equity in sports came to public light a couple of years ago with the differences in facilities between the men’s and women’s Final Four basketball tournaments. Thereafter, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association launched a program — Our Fair Share — to begin discussions with regard to equity in sports, especially at the collegiate level. More information on this program can be found at wbca.org.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO