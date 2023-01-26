ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County for Jan. 16-20, 2023

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Scott Runquist of Plymouth, Ill., sold a residence at 1016 Kentucky...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter from Jan. 17-21, 2023

On 01/19/2023 at 5:50 AM Kristen J. Castro of Versailles struck a deer on Court Street @ 650N Ave. Damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00 and no injuries were reported. On 01/17/2023 at 6:03 AM Biviano F. Favela Jr. of Virginia received a citation for Speeding 80/55 MPH Zone on Hazeldell Rd. and given a court date of 02/27/2023.
BROWN COUNTY, IL
Pen City Current

Carthage resident arrested with 100+ grams of meth

CARTHAGE - A Carthage man was arrested after Illinois authorities found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine following a traffic stop. According to release from Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy and Carthage Police Chief Derek Himan, on 1/25/2023 at approximately 9:08 pm deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan Street and Marion Street in Carthage.
CARTHAGE, IL
kmmo.com

MEMPHIS MISSOURI MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Memphis, Missouri man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Thursday, January 26, 2023. According to a Sedalia Police report, officers were dispatched to Dugan’s Paint at 3103 Erika Avenue in Sedalia at approximately 3:11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 due to an alarm. Officers located a broken window on the north side of the property.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KBUR

Carthage man arrested for methamphetamine possession, 3 others arrested

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of multiple individuals on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Wednesday, January 25th, at about 9:08 PM, Hancock County deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan Street and Marion Street in Carthage. The...
CARTHAGE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Four arrests made after Hancock County deputies make traffic stop

CARTHAGE, Ill. — A Carthage man was arrested Wednesday night for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice. Deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan and Marion in Carthage at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the vehicle, Jeffrey J. Schofield, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice.
CARTHAGE, IL
khqa.com

Police arrest man during ongoing death investigation

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man was arrested on Thursday, after an investigation of a man who was found unresponsive laying in the roadway on Wednesday. The Hannibal Police Department says Howard J. Rickey, 41, of Hannibal, is facing charges of assault, and resisting arrest for a felony. Officials...
HANNIBAL, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man wanted for deadly fire in Mexico

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Audrain County prosecutor issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with a fire in Mexico that killed a woman last month. Brandon Spears, 43, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, and armed criminal action. An apartment complex in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge Drive The post Man wanted for deadly fire in Mexico appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MEXICO, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal teacher placed on administrative leave

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Susan Johnson, Superintendent of Hannibal Public Schools, announced Friday in a public release that Gretchen O’Bryan, teacher at Early Childhood Center, was placed on paid administrative leave due to an issue reported of a physical nature. The Division of Family Services has completed an investigation...
HANNIBAL, MO
khqa.com

Police investigating death of unresponsive man in road

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The Hannibal Police Department responded to a call for an unresponsive man laying in the roadway at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. We're told the officers arrived on the scene in the 1200 block of Lyon Street and initiated CPR until medical personnel arrived. The man...
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

‘Being treated like I am in this county is not innocence’: Yohn pleads not guilty to having thumb drives in jail

QUINCY — A Springfield man who allegedly kept thumb drives inside the Adams County jail pled not guilty Tuesday afternoon. Not surprisingly, Bradley Yohn offered other thoughts during his 10-minute arraignment in Adams County Circuit Court by Judge Tad Brenner. Yohn, 35, appeared with his attorney, Public Defender Todd...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

MRN THIS WEEK: Bryan Renfro, JWCC

Bob Gough talks to John Wood Community College President Bryan Renfro about getting his tenure off and running at the school. MRN THIS WEEK is furnished by Harvey’s.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Letter to the Editor: Dade is talking about equity, while administration is talking about equality

I enjoyed reading Mr. Gough’s article on Mr. Dade speaking to the QHS School Board. It was very well written and is a topic that needs to be discussed. In my opinion, Mr. Dade is talking about equity, while the administration is talking about equality, which we all know are two separate things. Equity in sports came to public light a couple of years ago with the differences in facilities between the men’s and women’s Final Four basketball tournaments. Thereafter, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association launched a program — Our Fair Share — to begin discussions with regard to equity in sports, especially at the collegiate level. More information on this program can be found at wbca.org.
FRANKLIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy