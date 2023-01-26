Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County for Jan. 16-20, 2023
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Scott Runquist of Plymouth, Ill., sold a residence at 1016 Kentucky...
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter from Jan. 17-21, 2023
On 01/19/2023 at 5:50 AM Kristen J. Castro of Versailles struck a deer on Court Street @ 650N Ave. Damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00 and no injuries were reported. On 01/17/2023 at 6:03 AM Biviano F. Favela Jr. of Virginia received a citation for Speeding 80/55 MPH Zone on Hazeldell Rd. and given a court date of 02/27/2023.
muddyrivernews.com
Applications available for students to receive $500 scholarship from Pike County sheriff
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association will be awarding more than $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the state of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2023-24 academic year. The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. The student must...
Pen City Current
Carthage resident arrested with 100+ grams of meth
CARTHAGE - A Carthage man was arrested after Illinois authorities found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine following a traffic stop. According to release from Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy and Carthage Police Chief Derek Himan, on 1/25/2023 at approximately 9:08 pm deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan Street and Marion Street in Carthage.
kmmo.com
MEMPHIS MISSOURI MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Memphis, Missouri man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Thursday, January 26, 2023. According to a Sedalia Police report, officers were dispatched to Dugan’s Paint at 3103 Erika Avenue in Sedalia at approximately 3:11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 due to an alarm. Officers located a broken window on the north side of the property.
KBUR
Carthage man arrested for methamphetamine possession, 3 others arrested
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of multiple individuals on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Wednesday, January 25th, at about 9:08 PM, Hancock County deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan Street and Marion Street in Carthage. The...
muddyrivernews.com
Four arrests made after Hancock County deputies make traffic stop
CARTHAGE, Ill. — A Carthage man was arrested Wednesday night for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice. Deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan and Marion in Carthage at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the vehicle, Jeffrey J. Schofield, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice.
khqa.com
Police arrest man during ongoing death investigation
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man was arrested on Thursday, after an investigation of a man who was found unresponsive laying in the roadway on Wednesday. The Hannibal Police Department says Howard J. Rickey, 41, of Hannibal, is facing charges of assault, and resisting arrest for a felony. Officials...
Former secretary in Missouri sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2M million from company
ST. LOUIS — A secretary who worked for a family-owned agricultural business in Missouri and embezzled $1.2 million by writing checks to herself was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern...
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: People by and large still trust their local media
It’s too bad Mike Miletich is no longer with WGEM. His presence in Springfield was a real asset for the station. He is a solid reporter with great on-air presence. He gave viewers insight into state issues which we lacked until he came on board. Mike’s use of the...
Man wanted for deadly fire in Mexico
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Audrain County prosecutor issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with a fire in Mexico that killed a woman last month. Brandon Spears, 43, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, and armed criminal action. An apartment complex in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge Drive The post Man wanted for deadly fire in Mexico appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
khqa.com
Early childhood center teacher placed on leave for a report of 'physical nature'
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A teacher at the Early Childhood Center in Hannibal, has been placed on administrative leave on Friday. Officials say Gretchen O'Bryan was placed on leave after an issue has been reported of physical nature. The Division of Family Services has completed an investigation and determined...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal teacher placed on administrative leave
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Susan Johnson, Superintendent of Hannibal Public Schools, announced Friday in a public release that Gretchen O’Bryan, teacher at Early Childhood Center, was placed on paid administrative leave due to an issue reported of a physical nature. The Division of Family Services has completed an investigation...
khqa.com
Police investigating death of unresponsive man in road
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The Hannibal Police Department responded to a call for an unresponsive man laying in the roadway at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. We're told the officers arrived on the scene in the 1200 block of Lyon Street and initiated CPR until medical personnel arrived. The man...
977wmoi.com
Galesburg man facing drug charges after traffic stop in McDonough County
On January 20, 2023, at approximately 23:12 p.m. a McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 67 at North 2300th Road. The red Honda Civic was traveling north and the driver, Nicholas R. Degracia, 34, of Galesburg, IL was driving with a suspended license. During...
muddyrivernews.com
‘Being treated like I am in this county is not innocence’: Yohn pleads not guilty to having thumb drives in jail
QUINCY — A Springfield man who allegedly kept thumb drives inside the Adams County jail pled not guilty Tuesday afternoon. Not surprisingly, Bradley Yohn offered other thoughts during his 10-minute arraignment in Adams County Circuit Court by Judge Tad Brenner. Yohn, 35, appeared with his attorney, Public Defender Todd...
muddyrivernews.com
MRN THIS WEEK: Bryan Renfro, JWCC
Bob Gough talks to John Wood Community College President Bryan Renfro about getting his tenure off and running at the school. MRN THIS WEEK is furnished by Harvey’s.
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: Dade is talking about equity, while administration is talking about equality
I enjoyed reading Mr. Gough’s article on Mr. Dade speaking to the QHS School Board. It was very well written and is a topic that needs to be discussed. In my opinion, Mr. Dade is talking about equity, while the administration is talking about equality, which we all know are two separate things. Equity in sports came to public light a couple of years ago with the differences in facilities between the men’s and women’s Final Four basketball tournaments. Thereafter, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association launched a program — Our Fair Share — to begin discussions with regard to equity in sports, especially at the collegiate level. More information on this program can be found at wbca.org.
muddyrivernews.com
Drakes Steak and Ale in Hannibal: the restaurant business has changed since COVID
HANNIBAL, Mo. — If you’ve ever hoped to meet Drake from Drakes Steak and Ale it might not be who you would expect. That’s because it’s a duck. The name was sparked by a love of wildlife. “We get asked all the time who Drake is...
Comments / 0