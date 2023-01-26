Urban Meyer apparently isn't looking to get back into coaching after the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him during the 2021 season. In an interview on the All Things Covered podcast with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden, Meyer said he had "no desire" to return to the sidelines (19-minute mark). He also said he would "of course … do some things differently" if given a second chance at his Jaguars tenure.

