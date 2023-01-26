Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Derek Carr, Jared Goff to Be 2023 Pro Bowl Replacements for Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts
Derek Carr and Jared Goff are headed to the Pro Bowl. The Detroit Lions announced Goff will be a replacement for Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts, who will be preparing for the Super Bowl. While Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is replacing Hurts' Super Bowl counterpart Patrick Mahomes, Carr revealed he will be taking the place of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow:
NFL Rumors: Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh Still Broncos Options; No Mystery Candidate
Both Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton could still be options for the Denver Broncos as they try to find a new head coach, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday:. "Until Sean says 'I'm definitely going back to TV' or until Harbaugh says 'We're good and...
Tom Brady Says NFL Referees Could Call Holding Penalty on 'Every Single Play'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady echoed a common refrain after the officials in the AFC Championship Game appeared to miss a critical holding penalty. Brady said on his Let's Go! podcast that linemen are probably guilty of holding on almost "every single play." "Are you allowed to hold? No,...
NFL Rumors: Vic Fangio Hired as Dolphins DC on League's Richest Coordinator Contract
The Miami Dolphins have their defensive coordinator. The team reportedly agreed to a deal with Vic Fangio that will make him the "NFL's highest-paid coordinator," per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Mike Klis of 9News reported that nothing is finalized between Fangio and the Dolphins, however:. Fangio, 64, brings...
Trevor Lawrence Replacing Patrick Mahomes in 2023 Pro Bowl After Chiefs' SB Run
Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence is a Pro Bowler for the first time. The second-year quarterback is replacing the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, who won't be available because the Chiefs reached the Super Bowl. Earning a trip to the Pro Bowl Games reflects the progress Lawrence made in 2022....
Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL Draft Rankings 1.0: Bryce Young No. 3; Stroud Outside Top 10
Georgia's Jalen Carter leads the way on the initial 2023 NFL draft big board for NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, while Alabama's Bryce Young comes in at No. 3. Young is the highest-ranked quarterback, and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud (No. 11), Kentucky's Will Levis (No. 12) and Florida's Anthony Richardson (No. 13) follow him at the position.
NFL Coach Calls Out Patrick Mahomes for Flopping on Joseph Ossai Play in Chiefs Win
The biggest moment from the Kansas City Chiefs' 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals was a flag, after the Bengals' Joseph Ossai hit Patrick Mahomes out of bounds following a scramble late in the fourth quarter. Ossai was handed a 15-yard penalty for a late hit, turning what would have...
Devon Achane NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Texas A&M RB
— Elite track-star level acceleration and speed. — Snappy, controlled footwork as well as great explosiveness. Shifty in tight spaces. — Very good flexibility and change-of-direction skills. Can change his path and maintain most of his speed. — Great vision and pacing as a runner. Excels at setting up blocks...
Julius Brents NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Kansas State CB
— Excellent length and size. Quick feet with controlled backpedal and movement skills. — Form-fitting, willing tackler. Wraps up and drives feet on contact. — Very good zone defender. Shows vision and understanding of threats in the area. — Good ball skills. Able to run routes for receivers at times.
Urban Meyer Says He Has 'No Desire' to Return to Coaching After 2021 Jaguars Firing
Urban Meyer apparently isn't looking to get back into coaching after the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him during the 2021 season. In an interview on the All Things Covered podcast with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden, Meyer said he had "no desire" to return to the sidelines (19-minute mark). He also said he would "of course … do some things differently" if given a second chance at his Jaguars tenure.
Nick Hampton NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Appalachian State EDGE
– Accelerates off the line of scrimmage really well to put pressure on offensive tackles vertically. – Can win with pure speed around the edge as a pass rusher, and he is solid at changing speeds and winning with a burst to throw off the tackle's aiming point. – Sets...
Derick Hall NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Auburn EDGE
– Has a good one-arm stab move where he has the strength and leg drive to collapse the pocket against offensive tackles. – Solid rip move to win around the edge as a pass-rusher. – Non-stop pass-rush motor, will get coverage and clean-up sacks. – Against the run, he's physical...
Ravens' Tyler Huntley Replacing Josh Allen in 2023 Pro Bowl Because of Injury
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is replacing Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen on the AFC squad for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. QB <a href="https://twitter.com/_SNOOP1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_SNOOP1</a> has been named to the Pro Bowl Games and is replacing Josh Allen, who is unable to participate due to injury. <a href="https://t.co/RjqErzGS0q">pic.twitter.com/RjqErzGS0q</a>. Huntley threw...
Report: Jim Harbaugh Met with Broncos Owner Greg Penner, No Contract Materialized
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh met with Denver Broncos owner Greg Penner last week to discuss the team's vacant head coaching position, but a deal never materialized, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. "Although Harbaugh two weeks ago announced he was staying at Michigan, Penner did his due diligence and...
Josh Downs NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for North Carolina WR
— Good downfield speed. Reasonable deep threat. — Above-average foot speed and quickness at the top of his routes. — Smooth mover between zones; excels at finding soft spots for the QB. — Good YAC threat due to change-of-direction skills and speed. — Good hands in traffic for his size....
Colin Kaepernick's Game-Worn 49ers Jersey from 2013 NFL Playoffs to Be Auctioned
An autographed game-worn Colin Kaepernick jersey from the 2013 NFC divisional round is up for auction. Heritage Auctions listed the item with a starting bid of $10,000. Per TMZ Sports, some at the auction house believe the final price could hit $40,000. That game was arguably the defining performance of...
DeMarvion Overshown NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Texas LB
– Excellent height and length with room for growth on his frame. – Has great speed, which allows him to get to his depth when spot-dropping and carry wide receivers when playing an underneath zone. – Decent at reading the quarterback's eyes to anticipate throws and tighten windows as the...
Byron Young NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Tennessee Edge
– Good frame and has room for growth; looks like he can add 5-10 pounds easily. – Accelerates off the ball well to put pressure on tackles vertically as a pass-rusher. – Sets up his outside pass-rush moves well by getting square during the stem phase of a rush. –...
