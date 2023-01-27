ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

seminoles.com

Timpson’s Big Game Powers No. 24 Noles Past No. 16 Duke

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Proving to be the biggest mismatch on the court, sophomore forward Makayla Timpson produced her 11th double-double of the season as she powered No. 24 Florida State Women’s Basketball past 16th-ranked Duke, 70-57, on Sunday afternoon at the Donald L. Tucker Center. “Obviously a huge...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

No. 9 Florida State Drops Close Contest At No. 12 Baylor

– The No. 9 Florida State men’s tennis team fell 4-2 to 12th-ranked Baylor on Saturday evening in the winner’s bracket of the ITA Kickoff Weekend. Junior Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, the 12th-ranked singles player in the nation, gave FSU its first point with a 6-2, 6-4 decision over 23rd-ranked Finn Bass at No. 1. Cornut-Chauvinc is 5-0 in singles this season, and all five wins have come against ranked opponents.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

M. Basketball Falls to No. 24 Clemson, 82-81

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Clemson’s Chase Hunter scored the final three points of the game on an old-fashioned three-point play with 4.5 seconds remaining to give the visiting Tigers an 82-81 win over Florida State at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Hunter made a driving layup to tie the game, then won the game with the ensuing free throw to give Clemson its 17th victory of the season. The Seminoles were unable to get a shot off before the clock expired, and Clemson took its 10th ACC win of the season.
CLEMSON, SC
seminoles.com

FSU Falls To No. 7 Stanford At ITA Kickoff

PALO ALTO, Calif. – The Florida State women’s tennis team fell to No. 7 Stanford 4-0 in the winner’s bracket at the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Saturday. The day began with a two-hour delay to the matches due to court conditions and after the consolation bracket, the Seminoles and Cardinal were able to take the court.
STANFORD, CA
seminoles.com

Three Noles Post Top 10 Marks at Razorback Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Florida State Track and Field team had another great day at the Razorback Invitational as three Noles posted FSU all-time top ten marks on the final day of competition. After clocking the eighth-best time in school history last night in the 200m dash, freshman Dajaz...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

