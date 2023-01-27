TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Clemson’s Chase Hunter scored the final three points of the game on an old-fashioned three-point play with 4.5 seconds remaining to give the visiting Tigers an 82-81 win over Florida State at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Hunter made a driving layup to tie the game, then won the game with the ensuing free throw to give Clemson its 17th victory of the season. The Seminoles were unable to get a shot off before the clock expired, and Clemson took its 10th ACC win of the season.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO