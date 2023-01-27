Coco Gauff has returned this year with an improved serve and it was already on show in Melbourne as the American hit the fastest serve in the women's draw. Gauff has always had a solid serve but it was very inconsistent in many ways. It's looking better this year and she actually hit the fastest serve in the women's draw which can be tricky. There are many strong servers on the women's tour and quite a few can hit the ball near the 200 mark. Coco Gauff hit a serve clocking at 195 km/h (121 mph) which tied Elena Rybakina for the fastest serve at the event.

1 DAY AGO