10 stunning photos of Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrating her first Australian Open title
After a hard-fought battle as the favorite to win Saturday’s Australian Open final, Aryna Sabalenka relied on her aggressive playing style and topped Elena Rybakina, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, in a come-from-behind victory for her first Aussie Open and Grand Slam title. It’s obviously a monumental moment any time a...
wtatennis.com
'I still feel like I'm on another planet': Sabalenka steps out with Australian Open trophy
Cloud 9 looks an awful lot like Melbourne, Australia for Aryna Sabalenka. The newly crowned Australian Open champion stepped out on the town on Sunday as a Grand Slam winner for the first time, and took her trophy for a spin in front of one of the city's most scenic backdrops.
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams ex-coach believe all pressure will be on Djokovic heading into Tsitsipas final: “He will be playing that final to tie with Rafa”
Patrick Mouratoglou already anticipated the final of the Australian Open and gave his opinion on the possibilities of Stefanos Tsitsipas against an almost invincible Novak Djokovic. The Frenchman is one of the most successful tennis coaches in recent years, and has worked with several top players, including 10 years with...
tennisuptodate.com
Hectic few hours post Australian Open win as Djokovic faced doping control at 3am
Novak Djokovic faced a hectic few hours following his Australian Open as he had to go through media obligations as well as a doping test scheduled in the middle of the night. Doping in tennis as in every other sport is a serious thing and Djokovic's post-Australian Open schedule proved just that. He was subjected to a doping test in the middle of the night in order to check the validity of his Australian Open win. He's never failed a doping test and won't fail this one either but it left very little time to celebrate.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Barty receives standing ovation on returning to Australian Open with Women's Singles Trophy
Ashleigh Barty made a return to Rod Laver Arena as she brought out the Women's Singles trophy and her return was greeted with a standing ovation. Barty made history last year by becoming the first Australian woman in a while to win the Australian Open. She opted to retire not long after that concluding a superb career that saw her achieve many milestones for Australian tennis. She won Wimbledon the year before and her name in Australian tennis history is cemented.
tennisuptodate.com
Journalist continues criticism of McEnroe’s ESPN stint: “Why is ESPN paying McEnroe to not know who players are?”
John McEnroe was one of the commentators at the Australian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas, and surprised everyone by not meeting one of the quarterfinalists of the major. McEnroe believes Tsitsipas is thriving after wake-up call: “When Alcaraz won the Open and became world number one and...
tennisuptodate.com
Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley urges Djokovic and family to be 'really careful' amid flag storm surrounding father Srdjan
Australian Open Director Craig Tiley urged the Djokovic family to be really careful after they were at the center of a flag scandal during the event. Djokovic's father Srdjan was embroiled in a flag controversy in Melbourne Park when footage of him posing with fans. The fans in question had flags you don't want to be associated with you and it created headlines around the world. Djokovic's father released a statement explaining that he left as soon as he realised what was going on and that he was against any war having lived through it.
tennisuptodate.com
"Best answer possible": Mouratoglou applauds Tsitsipas for not getting involved in Djokovic mind games ahead of Australian Open Final
Novak Djokovic had an interesting moment recently when he expressed that Tsitsipas didn't play a grand slam final before when asked about the Greek. The Serbian was asked about facing Tsitsipas and praised his experience on the big stage while being unable to recall if he ever played in a grand slam final before. It's not uncommon for tennis players to not remember the results of a fellow player but Tsitsipas did contest a grand slam final before, against Djokovic no less.
tennisuptodate.com
"97% of players would have pulled out after the MRI results Djokovic received": Ivanisevic dubs Djokovic 'from a different species'
Goran Ivanisevic spoke to the media after Novak Djokovic's incredible 10th Australian Open triumph and said he is from 'a different species'. A coach of Djokovic, Ivanisevic said that given the MRI results he received pre tournament, many others wouldn't have played but Djokovic did. "I will not say 100%,...
tennisuptodate.com
"Not a good pattern for life": Shriver believes Rybakina shouldn't accept disrespect from coach Vukov
Elena Rybakina's coach caught the spotlight the other day for the way he behaved during her semi-final match against Azarenka and many are not a fan. Stefano Vukov has been the coach of Rybakina for a while and he has a rather aggressive style of coaching. It was first noted by Eurosport analyst Laura Robson who said that he looks very unhappy most of the time when she plays. There is a fair bit of shouting and loud commenting in between points which many fans find rather disrupting as well.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: “The crowd inside Rod Laver Arena cruelly mocked her” – Look back to Sabalenka’s debut against Barty at 2018 Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka's debut at the 2018 Australian Open has been shared on social networks, where she was molested by the public during the match against local Ashleigh Barty. The new Aussie Open champion found her best tennis over the past two weeks to clinch her first Grand Slam, where she dropped just one set in the final to Elena Rybakina. The Belarusian, who will once again occupy second place in the ranking, loos back on the uncomfortable moment she experienced 5 years ago.
GolfWRX
‘This guy does not stop’ – Tour pros take aim at Patrick Reed over latest rules controversy
The words Patrick Reed and controversy seem to go hand in hand these days, and it continued at the weekend. During the third round of the delayed Dubai Desert Classic, Reed took a penalty drop after identifying his ball lodged in one of a group of trees. Trouble is, the ball is only identifiable by a specific arrow marking in what appears to be a palm full of golf balls. And, in this case, by binoculars.
tennisuptodate.com
Gauff hits fastest serve in women's draw during Australian Open
Coco Gauff has returned this year with an improved serve and it was already on show in Melbourne as the American hit the fastest serve in the women's draw. Gauff has always had a solid serve but it was very inconsistent in many ways. It's looking better this year and she actually hit the fastest serve in the women's draw which can be tricky. There are many strong servers on the women's tour and quite a few can hit the ball near the 200 mark. Coco Gauff hit a serve clocking at 195 km/h (121 mph) which tied Elena Rybakina for the fastest serve at the event.
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas dubs Djokovic the GOAT after Australian Open Final defeat: "Novak is the greatest to have ever held a tennis racquet"
Stefanos Tsitsipas has hailed Novak Djokovic as the greatest player to ever hold a racquet after losing to him in the 2023 Australian Open final. Novak Djokovic played another fascinating match to take down Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets and the Greek player was very complimentary of Djokovic after the match. Tsitsipas didn't play well, he certainly didn't play well enough to take down a solid Djokovic albeit not a special one. There were chances in this match but Tsitsipas simply didn't take them.
tennisuptodate.com
McEnroe believes Tsitsipas is thriving after wake-up call: “When Alcaraz won the Open and became world number one and he’s quite a few years younger.”
Former world No. 1 John McEnroe said that Stefanos Tsitsipas could have changed his mindset after Carlos Alcaraz success at the US Open. Also, he considered that the Greek has the tools to defeat Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open final. Stefanos Tsitsipas is giving his best performance at the...
tennisuptodate.com
"If his body plays along, he'll be in the top ten or five players again": McEnroe believes Zverev due for top five return if injury issues subside
John McEnroe believes Alexander Zverev will be in the top 5 sooner rather than later if his bodies holds up and he stops getting injured. Alexander Zverev made a return to Australia but the German didn't shine. He was beaten fairly early in the event and that was largely expected after he missed most of the year following his ankle injury at Roland Garros. Much will depend on his health, but John McEnroe believes that Zverev will return to the top if his body holds up:
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander on comparing Djokovic's historic Australian Open tally to Nadal's Roland Garros: "If you win 10 Australian Opens on hard, that means you have to beat maybe the best field in tennis"
Mats Wilander believes that Djokovic's 10 Australian Open can easily be compared to Nadal's 14 Roland Garros championships because of the surface difference. Wilander's point stands on the fact that winning 10 Australian Opens is tougher than winning 14 French opens due to the surface. Most of the best players in the world know how to play well on hard courts as it's the most common court variant and the majority of tennis is played on it, including two majors.
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Ranking Update after 2023 Australian Open: Sabalenka up to World Number Two as Rybakina up 15 after final run into top ten
The Australian Open has passed and we have a new ranking with champion Aryna Sabalenka up to number two with finalist Rybakina moving up again. It was two very exciting weeks of tennis with Aryna Sabalenka ending up as the champion after it. The triumph saw her improve her ranking by 3 spots as she's now world number two again. It's Iga Swiatek still on top and her lead is over 4000 points strong so she's safe for a while. Jabeur, Pegula, and Garcia are the next three and then we have Gauff, Sakkari, Bencic, Kasatkina and finally Elena Rybakina in the top 10.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic breaks record for longest winning streak at Australian Open
Novak Djokovic extended his consecutive winning streak at the Australian Open to 27 in a row becoming the sole owner of that record after being tied with Agassi at 26. Andre Agassi won 26 matches in a row at the event back in his day and Djokovic tied that record with the quarter-final win. The win over Tommy Paul was the 27th in a row and that was record-setting as he's now the sole owner of the record. Djokovic has been utterly dominant at the event winning it 9 times in his career.
tennisuptodate.com
Becker believes Federer's legacy will remain untouched despite Djokovic heading towards GOAT status: "With Roger, everything is so perfect, almost too good to be true"
Boris Becker doesn't think Novak Djokovic adding to his legacy will impact that of the Swiss as the story of Federer is 'perfect' almost too good to be true. The former player is probably right because no player was ever as popular as Federer and it's hard to imagine that any player ever will be as popular as the. His impact on the game is cemented as every major player basically cites him as an inspiration or idol. Djokovic's place in tennis history is cemented as well but in a different light.
