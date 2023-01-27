Read full article on original website
Tsitsipas dubs Djokovic the GOAT after Australian Open Final defeat: "Novak is the greatest to have ever held a tennis racquet"
Stefanos Tsitsipas has hailed Novak Djokovic as the greatest player to ever hold a racquet after losing to him in the 2023 Australian Open final. Novak Djokovic played another fascinating match to take down Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets and the Greek player was very complimentary of Djokovic after the match. Tsitsipas didn't play well, he certainly didn't play well enough to take down a solid Djokovic albeit not a special one. There were chances in this match but Tsitsipas simply didn't take them.
"97% of players would have pulled out after the MRI results Djokovic received": Ivanisevic dubs Djokovic 'from a different species'
Goran Ivanisevic spoke to the media after Novak Djokovic's incredible 10th Australian Open triumph and said he is from 'a different species'. A coach of Djokovic, Ivanisevic said that given the MRI results he received pre tournament, many others wouldn't have played but Djokovic did. "I will not say 100%,...
Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic's father misses semifinal after being seen posing with pro-Russia fans
Novak Djokovic's father, Srdjan, didn't attend his son's victory in the semifinals of the Australian Open on Friday. Srdjan Djokovic was seen posing with spectators that brought in banned Russian flags to Melbourne Park earlier in the week. According to the Associated Press, Srdjan Djokovic released a statement saying that...
ATP Ranking Update after 2023 Australian Open: Djokovic back to World Number One as Nadal slides out of top five, Medvedev drops to four year low
Following the conclusion of the Australian Open we have new rankings and it's Djokovic back on top while some of his rivals didn't that good of a time. Novak Djokovic made history in many ways and if you haven't been living under a rock you know everything about that. By doing all of that, Djokovic also returned to number one in the rankings which is where he belongs. The Serbian bested Tsitsipas in the final and due to how last year went won all 2000 points which was enough. Former number one Alcaraz slid down to two while Stefanos Tsitsipas moved up to number two in the rankings.
"Not a good pattern for life": Shriver believes Rybakina shouldn't accept disrespect from coach Vukov
Elena Rybakina's coach caught the spotlight the other day for the way he behaved during her semi-final match against Azarenka and many are not a fan. Stefano Vukov has been the coach of Rybakina for a while and he has a rather aggressive style of coaching. It was first noted by Eurosport analyst Laura Robson who said that he looks very unhappy most of the time when she plays. There is a fair bit of shouting and loud commenting in between points which many fans find rather disrupting as well.
"That's what his career is about": Henman believes Djokovic only has one aim in Australian Open Final
Eurosport analyst Tim Henman is certain that winning his 22nd grand slam is far more important to Djokovic than being ranked number one in the world. The Serbian can do both with a win on Sunday but one goal is far more important. It's fairly clear why as it's the far bigger achievement and makes a greater impact on his legacy. Nadal has 22 grand slams and the victory would tie him with the Spaniard. Discussing it on Eurosport, Henman explained:
"Best answer possible": Mouratoglou applauds Tsitsipas for not getting involved in Djokovic mind games ahead of Australian Open Final
Novak Djokovic had an interesting moment recently when he expressed that Tsitsipas didn't play a grand slam final before when asked about the Greek. The Serbian was asked about facing Tsitsipas and praised his experience on the big stage while being unable to recall if he ever played in a grand slam final before. It's not uncommon for tennis players to not remember the results of a fellow player but Tsitsipas did contest a grand slam final before, against Djokovic no less.
VIDEO: Barty receives standing ovation on returning to Australian Open with Women's Singles Trophy
Ashleigh Barty made a return to Rod Laver Arena as she brought out the Women's Singles trophy and her return was greeted with a standing ovation. Barty made history last year by becoming the first Australian woman in a while to win the Australian Open. She opted to retire not long after that concluding a superb career that saw her achieve many milestones for Australian tennis. She won Wimbledon the year before and her name in Australian tennis history is cemented.
McEnroe hails 'unbelievable' Tsitsipas after booking spot in Australian Open Final: "Some of the biggest shots I’ve seen, and I’ve watched tennis for a long time"
John McEnroe has hailed Stefanos Tsitsipas for his incredible performance against Karen Khachanov praising his shot-making as he blasted 60+ winners. Tsitsipas played the best match of the event against Khachanov in the semi-final and it was a perfect time for that. McEnroe watched that match in the role of a tennis analyst for ESPN and he praised the Greek player on Eurosport after the match. McEnroe was mostly impressed by his ability to his some amazing winners:
Rybakina denies idolising Sharapova despite initially growing up in Russia: "The idol was for me, like, and still Roger Federer"
Elena Rybakina will contest the Australian Open final today but leading up to the final she denied idolizing Sharapova despite growing up in Russia. There are a lot of similarities between Rybakina and Sharapova. Despite all of that she never idolized the Russian. Growing up she never even had an idol despite being Russian like Sharapova and having plenty of compatriots to watch play:
Serena Williams ex-coach believe all pressure will be on Djokovic heading into Tsitsipas final: “He will be playing that final to tie with Rafa”
Patrick Mouratoglou already anticipated the final of the Australian Open and gave his opinion on the possibilities of Stefanos Tsitsipas against an almost invincible Novak Djokovic. The Frenchman is one of the most successful tennis coaches in recent years, and has worked with several top players, including 10 years with...
Tennis world reacts to Djokovic's dominant Australian Open: "We created a monster"
Novak Djokovic won his 22nd grand slam overall and 10th Australian Open on Sunday and the tennis world reacted to the historic achievment. A lot of tennis players reacted on social media to Novak Djokovic winning his 22nd grand slam overall and we bring you some of the best reactions. Djokovic himself didn't disappoint with his reaction as he called it probably the most important tournament of his career. Nick Kyrgios didn't disappoint either. He wrote:
Further flag controversy as Chetnik flag spotted in crowd during Djokovic-Tsitsipas Australian Open Final
There has been further controversy over flags during the final of the 2023 Australian Open with a controversial Chetnik flag spotted in the crowd of the men's final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Twitter user, Sophie Mak which was then shared by prominent journalist, Ben Rothenberg spotlighted this saying:...
Jabeur jokingly takes credit for Sabalenka Australian Open win: "She practised with me ... well at least I like to think that"
Ons Jabeur jokingly took credit for Aryna Sabalenka's Australian Open win explaining that they practiced before the event which is why she won. Aryba Sabalenka made her dreams a reality when she won the 2023 Australian Open by beating Elena Rybakina in the final. It's been something that many predicted her to do but it her a few years to finally get all things into place. It's a great moment for a player who was number one in doubles before as she hopes to get to that spot in singles as well.
McEnroe believes Tsitsipas is thriving after wake-up call: “When Alcaraz won the Open and became world number one and he’s quite a few years younger.”
Former world No. 1 John McEnroe said that Stefanos Tsitsipas could have changed his mindset after Carlos Alcaraz success at the US Open. Also, he considered that the Greek has the tools to defeat Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open final. Stefanos Tsitsipas is giving his best performance at the...
2023 Qatar ExxonMobil Open Prize Money and points breakdown with $1,377,025 on offer
The 2023 Qatar ExxonMobil Open will be hosted in Doha, Qatar from February 20-26 and is an annual delight on the ATP calendar with several of the top tennis superstars vying for the title. An ATP 250 event, the Qatar Open has a lucrative $1,377,025 total purse, with 250 ATP...
WTA Ranking Update after 2023 Australian Open: Sabalenka up to World Number Two as Rybakina up 15 after final run into top ten
The Australian Open has passed and we have a new ranking with champion Aryna Sabalenka up to number two with finalist Rybakina moving up again. It was two very exciting weeks of tennis with Aryna Sabalenka ending up as the champion after it. The triumph saw her improve her ranking by 3 spots as she's now world number two again. It's Iga Swiatek still on top and her lead is over 4000 points strong so she's safe for a while. Jabeur, Pegula, and Garcia are the next three and then we have Gauff, Sakkari, Bencic, Kasatkina and finally Elena Rybakina in the top 10.
Rublev and Dimitrov join ATP Player Advisory Council and meet for first time at Australian Open
Andrey Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov were part of the ATP Player Advisory Council that sat down on the eve of the Australian Open for the first time. The ATP Player Advisory Council will be meeting several times a year to make recommendations to the ATP management and the ATP Board of Directors through the Player Board representatives, which the council elects. It was the first of such meetings with the newly elected members listed below.
2023 Thailand Open Hua Hin WTA Entry List featuring Andreescu, Putintseva, Kostyuk and Fruhvirtova (Last Update - 28-01)
The WTA tour will make a stop in Asia following the conclusion of the Australian Open, with several stars trying their luck at the Thailand Open Hua Hin from January 30-February 5, 2023. A WTA 250 event, the Thailand Open was last held in 2020 and has been on hiatus...
"I don't know if a tennis player can achieve something like that again" - Boris Becker pays tribute to Djokovic ahead of dream final against Tsitsipas
Eurosport expert Boris Becker has declared that Sunday's showpiece at the Australian Open between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be a "dream final" and lauded his former player. Djokovic breezed into a 10th final at Melbourne Park with a straight-sets, 7-5 6-1 6-2, demolition of American Tommy Paul, and...
