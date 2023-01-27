Following the conclusion of the Australian Open we have new rankings and it's Djokovic back on top while some of his rivals didn't that good of a time. Novak Djokovic made history in many ways and if you haven't been living under a rock you know everything about that. By doing all of that, Djokovic also returned to number one in the rankings which is where he belongs. The Serbian bested Tsitsipas in the final and due to how last year went won all 2000 points which was enough. Former number one Alcaraz slid down to two while Stefanos Tsitsipas moved up to number two in the rankings.

7 HOURS AGO