First-place Columbia defeats women’s basketball
The Big Green is still searching for its first conference win of the season. The women’s basketball team fell to Columbia University 79-50 on Saturday, Jan. 28, marking the Big Green’s seventh conference loss. The team faced a tough challenge against the Lions as Columbia currently leads the...
Rollins Chapel reopens, Hindu worship returns
The Chapel was closed for almost three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic followed by construction. Rollins Chapel reopened on Thursday with a ceremony featuring several student religious groups, musical performances and readings in the newly renovated space. The Chapel was initially closed in March 2020 due to pandemic-related policies, but it remained shut in order to allow for renovations to the building’s ventilation and heating systems.
