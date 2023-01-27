Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the one game Monday. Though the Winnipeg Jets had a great start to the season, the recent results approaching the NHL All-Star break haven't been good. The Jets (31-19-1) have lost three in a row and five of their past seven, including 4-0 to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. They'll look to enter their respite on a positive when they play the St. Louis Blues at Canada Life Centre (8 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN, TVAS, BSMW). So, what's gone wrong over the past seven games? The biggest issue is they've averaged 2.14 goals per game, 30th in the NHL in that span. That's more than a goal below their average for the season (3.18, 13th) and they've been outscored 11-3 in the second period. Regardless of what happens Monday, the Jets will enter the break second in the Central Division behind the first-place Dallas Stars. But there's no doubt they've dipped lately, and they'd like to get back to playing the hockey that has them among the League's best this season. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer.

