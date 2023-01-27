Following road win against Harvard, men’s basketball falls to Princeton despite Cornish’s 31-point performance

Read full article on original website
Dartmouth
First-place Columbia defeats women’s basketball
The Big Green is still searching for its first conference win of the season. The women’s basketball team fell to Columbia University 79-50 on Saturday, Jan. 28, marking the Big Green’s seventh conference loss. The team faced a tough challenge against the Lions as Columbia currently leads the...
Former Penn Basketball Player Cameron Gunter Dies, 31
Former University of Pennsylvania basketball player Cameron Gunter died on Thursday, Jan. 19, the team announced on Twitter. He was 31 years old. Cameron graduated from Ridley High School (Class of 2014), and went on to play for the Penn basketball team while earning his degree in communications and commerce.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 6: Trenton and Ewing set for key CVC clash
After a month and a half of boys basketball action, we have finally gotten to the moment so many area fans have been waiting for since December: the Colonial Valley Conference Game of the Year. It might have been the Game of the Century, or Millennium, but both teams lost...
Willingboro, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Roselle Catholic High School basketball player collapses during game
Medical personnel went to Tariq Watson's side right away as players were ushered off the court. News 12 was told that Watson lost consciousness for a few minutes.
Rutgers Basketball Star Shares His Talents With Woodbridge Youth
WOODBRIDGE, NJ – Geo Baker brings the practice session to a halt to demonstrate to the four young basketball players assembled on this court how to throw a head-and-shoulders fake that would almost buckle LeBron James’ knees. “Take a little step to the right, get the defender going that way,” he said, shimmying to his right, before leaving the imaginary defender/orange cone in the dust by cutting to the opposite side. “Then it’s bang, bang,” Baker adds, stopping behind the 3-point arc, rising up and sinking an easy jumper – just like he did throughout a Big 10 career that ended last...
Mercer County Tournament wrestling: Complete results
Stay here for wrestling results throughout the Mercer County Tournament on Saturday in Robbinsville. A look at results from the first three rounds as well as finals pairings:
Hopewell Valley back on top of Mercer County once again after year hiatus
Hopewell Valley has been to the top of the mountain in Mercer County. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
College football player from NJ charged for raping woman at house party
A college football player from Wharton, New Jersey was charged with raping a woman at a Philadelphia house party, according to legal documents reviewed by NJ.com.
Daily Princetonian
Princeton graduate student found deceased at off-campus residence
This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes availaible. Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988. A Crisis Text Line is also available in the United States; text HOME to 741741. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911.
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, Trenton
NJ Attorney General & State Athletic Board award $130k to amateur boxing programs in Trenton and Atlantic City, offering skills training & life lessons to youth. New Jersey's Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. of the State Athletic Control Board (SACB) announced on January 27th that $130,000 in grant funding has been made available to support amateur boxing programs for youth in Atlantic City and to launch a similar program in Trenton.
tapinto.net
Meet the News Mercer County Commissioner: Cathleen Lewis
MERCER COUNTY, NJ -- The newest Mercer County Commissioner, Cathleen Lewis, recently took office. As is tradition with the Board, they recently provided background and a Q & A with Lewis. Cathleen Lewis served Lawrence township as a Council Member since 2012, serving as Mayor in 2014 and 2015. She...
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
pix11.com
Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
Iconic N.J. diner hits the market for $4M, jukeboxes and neon included
A well-known diner in Middlesex County is up for sale. The asking price for the Menlo Park Diner at 1475 U.S. Route 1 south in Edison is $4 million, according online real estate listings.
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals
The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
Romantic Comedy Filmed Entirely in NJ Premieres in Theaters Today
Essex, Union, Hudson, and Passaic Counties are the backdrop of the latest New Jersey production! The romantic comedy "Maybe I Do" premieres in theaters today!. Produced by Endeavor Content, the movie follows Michelle and Allen, who have reached the point in their relationship where they are considering "the next steps." They decide to invite their parents to finally meet and offer their insights about why marriage works. Turns out, the parents already know one another quite well, which leads to some differing opinions about the value of matrimony.
This N.J. hidden gem is one of Yelp’s top 100 U.S. restaurants of 2023
A well-regarded New Jersey restaurant just made Yelp’s new list of the Top 100 U.S. restaurants of 2023. Jessica’s Café, a popular eatery in Plainfield inspired by French and Italian cooking techniques, ranked No. 40 on the list, with Yelp praising its “branzino filets with crispy skin (and) plump Prince Edward Island mussels in a buttery sauce with applewood-smoked bacon and fresh herbs.
