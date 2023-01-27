Read full article on original website
NHL
My All-Time 26 Best Forwards | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler counts down his all-time Devils forwards list. No question; this is my toughest challenge since I began tackling the Devils 40th anniversary topics. Calling this "My 26 All-Time Best Forwards" severely tests The Maven's measuring meter. My ratings take into consideration scoring prowess, I.Q. (as in Intensity Quotient), and the ability to play the 200-foot game. Clutch-ability and grit are key elements as well as leadership. But, uppermost -- at all times -- I'm dealing with both the quality and quantity of each candidate's output. Without further ado, let's drop the puck and chase the action. Here goes from 26 to 1; with a short bonus at the end.
NHL
Panthers stun Bruins in OT after tying it late in 3rd
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime after Aleksander Barkov tied the game with three seconds left in the third period to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Reinhart scored on a one-timer from the left...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Blues
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets close out a three-game home stand, and play their final game before the NHL All-Star break tonight against the St. Louis Blues. Stay tuned for the information from the morning skate, including the Three Storylines, and any line-up upddates as they come available. -- Mitchell...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Should Offer Edvinsson To Blue Jackets For Jiricek
Sometime between now and the NHL Trade Deadline (March 3, 2023) the Detroit Red Wings should offer up Simon Edvinsson to the Columbus Blue Jackets for their stud blueliner prospect, David Jiricek. Both are top ten draft picks in their respective draft classes. Both are big-bodied defensemen, great skaters, and have offensive creativity. Both are playing in the American Hockey League logging big minutes for their respective clubs. Edvinsson is more creative in his skating and puck carrying and has a solid comparable to the Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse. Jiricek is more creative in the way he finds shooting lanes and angles in the offensive zone. Both are A+ prospects.
Maple Leafs interested in trading for Red Wings’ F Tyler Bertuzzi
According to a report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams interested in acquiring F Tyler Bertuzzi if he is not able to reach a contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings before the NHL trade deadline. Pagnotta noted that Bertuzzi's agent Todd Reynolds is expected to have “proper discussions” with GM Steve Yzerman in the not-too-distant future, but if a deal cannot be reached, a trade is expected.
NHL
Tkachuk, Senators pull away to defeat Maple Leafs
TORONTO -- Brady Tkachuk scored twice to help the Ottawa Senators defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 at Scotiabank Arena on Friday. "Everyone elevated tonight," said Tkachuk, the Ottawa captain. "Those are the games with a lot of emotion and a lot of energy, and I think our guys played a [heck] of a game.
NHL
Copley makes 45 saves for Kings in win against Panthers
Los Angeles scores twice short-handed for 3rd victory in row. Anze Kopitar, Adrian Kempe, Viktor Arvidsson, and Matt Roy scored, leading the Kings to a 4-3 victory over the Panthers. 05:00 •. Pheonix Copley made an NHL career-high 45 saves for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-3 win against...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Murray out until after All-Star break for Maple Leafs
Wilson sidelined next two games for Capitals; Nyquist out indefinitely for Blue Jackets. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Matt Murray is out until after the All-Star break for the Maple Leafs with an ankle injury. The goalie has not played since...
NHL
Sharpen Up: January 30, 2023 | Sabres return home from long road trip
The Buffalo Sabres are back at practice today and tomorrow as they get set for just one game this week. After playing 13 games in 22 days, they'll hit a lull in the schedule that includes two games, All-Star Weekend and a bye week over the next 13 days. The...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Avalanche
BLUES The St. Louis Blues took one of the more difficult losses of the season on Thursday, falling 5-0 to the seventh-place Arizona Coyotes at the start of a three-game road trip against division opponents. Justin Faulk scored an early goal, though it was waved off due to goaltender interference;...
NHL
Tolvanen scores in 3rd straight game, Kraken defeat Blue Jackets
Alex Wennberg lit the lamp in his 600th game and Eeli Tolvanen scored for the 3rd straight game in the Kraken's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets. "It means a lot. There were some rough patches at the start of this year," said Tolvanen, who was claimed off waivers from the Nashville Predators on Dec. 12. "Hockey wasn't that much fun. Just coming here and getting the trust from the coaches and getting the opportunity to play a lot, it feels really good."
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Wild
MINNESOTA - Dylan Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson will be game-time decisions for the Sabres when they wrap up their four-game road trip tonight against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Samuelsson did not play against Winnipeg on Thursday due to a lower-body injury. Cozens left the game in the...
NHL
Heika's Take: 'It's a good spot to be in'
Dallas heads into the All-Star break with the best record in the Western Conference. On one hand, the Stars lost for the third time in a row on Friday. On the other hand, they head into a weeklong break in first place in the Western Conference. Coach Pete DeBoer said...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Was - 1/30
The Kings pick up four points out of six, continue their six-game road trip before a weekend All-Star Game. With three games on the schedule for the sixth week in a row, the Kings went 2-1-0 as they continued their six-game road trip. The week began with a pair of 4-3 wins before a weekend loss against one of the league's best. In total, the Kings scored 10 goals and allowed 11. Here's how it unfolded…
NHL
Final Buzzer: Margin Call
Kraken score first, then slip to 3-1 deficit end of first period. Seattle cuts lead to one-goal late but Flames get it back to two-goal cushion within 64 seconds in eventual 5-2 final. January 28, 2023. The Kraken kept this divisional game close after a Calgary three-goal outburst in the...
NHL
Owen Beck sent back to OHL
KANATA - Forward Owen Beck will return to the OHL's Peterborough Petes following the Canadiens' 5-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. The 18-year-old forward was recalled on an emergency basis on Friday. He registered 9:48 of ice time and a minus-1 differential against the Senators.
NHL
LA Kings @ Tampa Bay Lightning: How to Watch
The Kings go for the Florida sweep on back-to-back nights. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning:. Where: Amalie Arena (Tampa Bay, FL) Lightning: 31 - 15 - 1 (63 pts) Kings: 28 - 17 - 6 (62 pts) Kings Notes:. Quinton Byfield...
NHL
Recap: Lightning 5, Kings 2
The Bolts set a new franchise record with their 12th-consecutive home victory. The Lightning set a franchise record with their 12th-consecutive home win on Saturday, defeating the Kings 5-2 at AMALIE Arena. Tampa Bay's depth was on display in the victory. Nick Perbix led all skaters with three assists, and...
NHL
The Backcheck: A record setting victory
Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps Saturday's victory over the Kings. Three playoff teams came into AMALIE Arena this week and all three left with zero points. The Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up their three-game homestand with a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings Saturday night and head into the All-Star break riding a franchise record 12-game home winning streak.
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Raty, Bolduc and Holmstrom loaned to Bridgeport
Islanders return three players to Bridgeport ahead of the NHL All Star break. The New York Islanders announced that Aatu Raty, Samuel Bolduc and Simon Holmstrom have been loaned to the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday morning. Bolduc played in four games for the Islanders, making his NHL debut on Jan....
