NHL
Panthers stun Bruins in OT after tying it late in 3rd
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime after Aleksander Barkov tied the game with three seconds left in the third period to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Reinhart scored on a one-timer from the left...
NHL
Tkachuk, Senators pull away to defeat Maple Leafs
TORONTO -- Brady Tkachuk scored twice to help the Ottawa Senators defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 at Scotiabank Arena on Friday. "Everyone elevated tonight," said Tkachuk, the Ottawa captain. "Those are the games with a lot of emotion and a lot of energy, and I think our guys played a [heck] of a game.
NHL
My All-Time 26 Best Forwards | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler counts down his all-time Devils forwards list. No question; this is my toughest challenge since I began tackling the Devils 40th anniversary topics. Calling this "My 26 All-Time Best Forwards" severely tests The Maven's measuring meter. My ratings take into consideration scoring prowess, I.Q. (as in Intensity Quotient), and the ability to play the 200-foot game. Clutch-ability and grit are key elements as well as leadership. But, uppermost -- at all times -- I'm dealing with both the quality and quantity of each candidate's output. Without further ado, let's drop the puck and chase the action. Here goes from 26 to 1; with a short bonus at the end.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Blues
WINNIPEG - One day separates the Winnipeg Jets - who have played the most games in the National Hockey League since December 2 - from an 11-day break. But that's not where their focus is. It can't be. "We've got to take care of business here," said Jets head coach...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Bruins 3 (OT)
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers get a whole week to enjoy this one. Sending the Panthers into the All-Star break on a high note, Sam Reinhart connected on a one-timer just 17 seconds into overtime to lock in a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday.
NHL
Copley makes 45 saves for Kings in win against Panthers
Los Angeles scores twice short-handed for 3rd victory in row. Anze Kopitar, Adrian Kempe, Viktor Arvidsson, and Matt Roy scored, leading the Kings to a 4-3 victory over the Panthers. 05:00 •. Pheonix Copley made an NHL career-high 45 saves for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-3 win against...
NHL
Fantasy all-star for each team in 2022-23
Robertson, Thompson surprises in top 10; offseason movers Tkachuk, Fiala on list. NHL.com has identified the most valuable fantasy hockey player from each of the 32 teams. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. : Top 200. NOTES: The 2023...
NHL
Hart makes 40 saves, Flyers shut out Jets
WINNIPEG -- Carter Hart made 40 saves for his first shutout of the season, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-0 at Canada Life Centre on Saturday. "It's definitely something cool, growing up as a kid, 'Hockey Night in Canada' Saturday nights was always on in the household," said Hart, who is from Sherwood Park, Alberta. "It's always something kind cool and kind of a Canadian trademark, so it's kind of fun to play in these games."
NHL
Preview: Blues at Avalanche
BLUES The St. Louis Blues took one of the more difficult losses of the season on Thursday, falling 5-0 to the seventh-place Arizona Coyotes at the start of a three-game road trip against division opponents. Justin Faulk scored an early goal, though it was waved off due to goaltender interference;...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Jets try to get back on track against Blues
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the one game Monday. Though the Winnipeg Jets had a great start to the season, the recent results approaching the NHL All-Star break haven't been good. The Jets (31-19-1) have lost three in a row and five of their past seven, including 4-0 to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. They'll look to enter their respite on a positive when they play the St. Louis Blues at Canada Life Centre (8 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN, TVAS, BSMW). So, what's gone wrong over the past seven games? The biggest issue is they've averaged 2.14 goals per game, 30th in the NHL in that span. That's more than a goal below their average for the season (3.18, 13th) and they've been outscored 11-3 in the second period. Regardless of what happens Monday, the Jets will enter the break second in the Central Division behind the first-place Dallas Stars. But there's no doubt they've dipped lately, and they'd like to get back to playing the hockey that has them among the League's best this season. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer.
Sullivan Takes the Heat Postgame, But this is On Sloppy Penguins (+)
Words. The descriptions and almost obtuse optimism inside the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room haven’t wavered. Unfortunately for the Penguins’ playoff hopes, neither have the results. Losses are piling up, and the Penguins wasted one of their three games in hand on the Washington Capitals Saturday. Actions aren’t following...
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Penguins
The San Jose Sharks take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for their second half of back-to-back and the final game on the road trip. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Mikey Eyssimont (1g, 2a) tallied a career-best three points and scored...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Margin Call
Kraken score first, then slip to 3-1 deficit end of first period. Seattle cuts lead to one-goal late but Flames get it back to two-goal cushion within 64 seconds in eventual 5-2 final. January 28, 2023. The Kraken kept this divisional game close after a Calgary three-goal outburst in the...
NHL
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 30.01.23
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. The Flames have assigned Duehr, Pelletier, and Gilbert to the AHL. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. January 29, 2023. The Flames have assigned forwards Walker Duehr and...
NHL
CBJ recall D Marcus Bjork from Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled defenseman Marcus Bjork from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate and assigned defenseman Jake Christiansen to Cleveland, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Bjork, 25, has collected three goals and eight assists for 11 points with 24 penalty...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Was - 1/30
The Kings pick up four points out of six, continue their six-game road trip before a weekend All-Star Game. With three games on the schedule for the sixth week in a row, the Kings went 2-1-0 as they continued their six-game road trip. The week began with a pair of 4-3 wins before a weekend loss against one of the league's best. In total, the Kings scored 10 goals and allowed 11. Here's how it unfolded…
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Wild
MINNESOTA - Dylan Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson will be game-time decisions for the Sabres when they wrap up their four-game road trip tonight against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Samuelsson did not play against Winnipeg on Thursday due to a lower-body injury. Cozens left the game in the...
NHL
Recap: Lightning 5, Kings 2
The Bolts set a new franchise record with their 12th-consecutive home victory. The Lightning set a franchise record with their 12th-consecutive home win on Saturday, defeating the Kings 5-2 at AMALIE Arena. Tampa Bay's depth was on display in the victory. Nick Perbix led all skaters with three assists, and...
NHL
The Backcheck: A record setting victory
Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps Saturday's victory over the Kings. Three playoff teams came into AMALIE Arena this week and all three left with zero points. The Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up their three-game homestand with a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings Saturday night and head into the All-Star break riding a franchise record 12-game home winning streak.
NHL
LA Kings @ Tampa Bay Lightning: How to Watch
The Kings go for the Florida sweep on back-to-back nights. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning:. Where: Amalie Arena (Tampa Bay, FL) Lightning: 31 - 15 - 1 (63 pts) Kings: 28 - 17 - 6 (62 pts) Kings Notes:. Quinton Byfield...
